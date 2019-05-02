 Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 11.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets

Polish nationalists say that Poland should not be required to pay compensation for assets stolen from Jews during World War II. A recent US law is intended to assist Holocaust survivors in recovering stolen property.

Polish far-right protest in Warsaw

Thousands of Polish far-right nationalists marched on the streets of the capital, Warsaw, on Saturday to protest a US law that puts pressure on Poland to compensate assets stolen from Jews during World War II.

Polish nationalists reject calls for Poland to pay compensation, saying that Poles themselves were among the primary victims of Nazi atrocities. 

Nationalist groups also claim that Poland never received adequate compensation from Germany for war crimes. Last year, the Polish Senate passed legislation that criminalizes accusing the Polish state of the crimes committed by the Germans during World War II.

"We will not allow any damages to be paid to anyone because it is us who should get damages," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told state-run PAP news at an election rally on Saturday. 

US law seeks restitution 

Far-right protesters marching in Warsaw on May 11

Far-right protesters marching in Warsaw on May 11

The law in question, the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) Act, was signed by US President Donald Trump in 2018. It is intended to assist Holocaust survivors and their descendants with the return of assets "wrongfully seized or transferred" from Jews during the Holocaust era.

The law requires that the US State Department monitor countries' legal steps in the recovery and return of assets stolen during the Holocaust to their "rightful owners."

Read more: As Holocaust survivors grow older, activists keep their stories alive

Countries covered by the bill are signatories to the Terezin Declaration, the outcome of the 2009 Holocaust Era Assets Conference, which was signed by 46 nations, including Poland.

On a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, a US State Department special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism said that the act would only require Poland to prepare a report on compliance, and that it was Poland's decision on how to comply.

Watch video 02:51

Holocaust survivor speaks

Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina odd ones out 

According to the European Shoah Legacy Institute (ESLI), Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina are the only two European countries to have not established a "comprehensive private property restitution regime" for property taken during the Holocaust.

In April 2019, hundreds of Polish nationalists in New York City protested against the JUST Act. Israeli daily Haaretz reported that some protesters held signs reading "stop the Holocaust industry."

Read more: Eastern Europe fails pledges to return Jewish property, says study

Some far-right groups in Poland have claimed that the law could result in demands for compensation costs of Jewish property amounting to billions of euros. 

In 1939, Poland was home to an estimated 3.5 million Jews, which was the largest population in Europe at the time. The Jewish community in Poland was almost entirely wiped out by Nazi Germany during World War II. 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.                                                                                                             

Watch video 02:48

Remembering the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

 

DW recommends

Poland has no right to WWII reparations, German lawyers say

Legal experts hired by Germany's Bundestag say its neighbor has no claims to compensation for World War II crimes. Their report reaffirms that any claim by Warsaw would be barred by current laws. (01.09.2017)  

Eastern Europe fails pledges to return Jewish property, says study

Several Eastern European nations have failed to meet international pledges on the restitution of Jewish property, according to a study. European officials have called on EU member states to make "the final restitution." (26.04.2017)  

As Holocaust survivors grow older, activists keep their stories alive

At 95 years old, Erna de Vries is one of few remaining Holocaust survivors. A group of activists has vowed to retell her story and those of other survivors to keep alive the memory of Germany's Nazi past. (18.04.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Holocaust survivor speaks  

Remembering the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising  

Related content

Polen, Erinnerung an den Holocaust Polen, Holocaust-Erinnerung an

Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day with annual March of the Living 02.05.2019

The March of the Living took place in Poland, where participants gathered at the Auschwitz death camp. Israelis marked the day with silence and warnings about rising anti-Semitism.

Zweiter Weltkrieg | Anschluss Österreich an Nazi-Deutschland - Adolf Hitler

Austrians lack crucial Holocaust awareness, study finds 02.05.2019

Most Austrian adults do not know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, according to a new survey. While some described the findings as disturbing, an education expert at Yad Vashem also sees reasons for hope.

Polen - Dorf Pruchnik

Poland: World Jewish Congress condemns anti-Semitic tradition revival 22.04.2019

The World Jewish Congress has slammed a Polish town's beating and burning of an effigy of Judas as promoting anti-Semitism. The Catholic Church has banned the pre-Easter practice and says it glorifies violence.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets

EU election voter apps: Swipe right to vote?

Lightsaber recognized as official discipline by French Fencing Federation

Poland: Furor over 'rainbow madonna' LGBT activist arrest