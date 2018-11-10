 Poland: Far-right rallies and military parade to coincide on independence centenary | News | DW | 11.11.2018

News

Poland: Far-right rallies and military parade to coincide on independence centenary

Poland's far-right groups have vowed to use the same route and timing for their march as the state military parade. The right-wing government, however, has insisted that the military cavalcade has a legal priority.

Polish Neo Nazis (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Sokolowski)

Polish authorities beefed up security ahead of a Sunday rally organized by Eurosceptic politicians and far-right groups to commemorate the country's century of independence.

The state military parade in the capital Warsaw could clash with a march planned by far-right groups that have vowed to take the same path and timing as the military procession.

Last year's far-right rally, organized by the "anti-Semitic" National Radical Camp (ONR), drew global condemnation for its use of explicitly racist and anti-immigrant banners and slogans.

Critics say the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) government is tacitly supporting groups with roots in the fascist and anti-Semitic movements.

Read more:Hitler 'forced' to invade Poland, AfD youth leader claims 

Anti-Semitism in Europe

Far-right groups refuse to back down

The PiS government held talks with far-right groups on Friday to reschedule the two events, but it was later confirmed that the two would coincide.

President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday the state military parade had a legal priority.

Far-right groups, however, refused to back down after a court in Warsaw overturned a separate ban imposed by the capital's mayor citing the risk of a clash and hate speech.

"There is a clear red line between patriotic behavior and nationalistic or chauvinistic (behavior), or neo-Nazis," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told media Thursday, vowing that authorities would act against those who would display fascist symbols at the Sunday rally.

Tense ties with the EU

Ties between Poland and the European Union have deteriorated since the PiS took office in 2015.

No senior EU official or leader of a fellow EU state was due to attend the centenary celebrations that coincide with the World War I Armistice.

European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday criticized the PiS-led government for repeatedly clashing with the EU. Tusk has also warned against the emergence of a nationalist front in EU elections next year.

Tusk also lashed out at Poland's ruling politicians, likening them to "contemporary Bolsheviks" who threaten the country's independence.

  • Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of student protests in 1968. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Keplicz)

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    A plea for forgiveness

    The communists used the student protests to purge 12,000 Poles of Jewish origin from Poland. On March 8, 2018. Duda made an emotional plea for forgiveness and placed flowers on at a memorial at the university.

  • Studentenprotest in Warschau 1968 Polizei Kontrolle (picture-alliance/PAP)

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    Under the cover of crisis

    The March 1968 protests across Poland were quickly suppressed by the government of the People's Republic of Poland. The political crisis was used as an excuse by the communists to purge Jews from the government.

  • Students protest in Berlin in solidarity with Polish students in 1968. (picture-alliance/AP/E. Reichert)

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    Solidarity from the West

    German Chancellor Willy Brandt's son Peter (second from right) marched in West Berlin in solidarity with Polish students who were demonstrating in Poland in 1968. The protests in Poland were ruthlessly suppressed by the communist government.

  • Students demonstrated in front of the Communist Party building in Warsaw in 1968. (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Wojciewski )

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    Ground zero: Communist Party headquarters Warsaw

    Students demonstrated in front of the Communist Party building in Warsaw in 1968. The Communist Party used the student protests to purge Jews from the party and from Poland. 12,000 Jews ultimately left Poland

  • Student protesters on the street in Warsaw (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Zagodzinksi )

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    Fighting in the streets

    Polish militia cracked down on the student protests. On March 18, 1968, student protests spread across Poland and the Communist Party ruthlessly suppressed the demonstrations.

  • Students demonstrated in front of the Communist Party building in Warsaw in 1968. (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Zagodzinksi)

    Poland commemorates 50th anniversary of 1968 anti-Semitic purge

    You say you want a revolution....

    Intellectual centers and universities across Poland erupted in protest in 1968 when officials banned a play by Polish Romantic-era poet Adam Mickiewicz which was deemed to have an anti-Russian message.


shs/  (AFP, Reuters)

