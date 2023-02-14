Philippines summons China envoy over maritime laser incident

Teresita Daza, the spokeswoman of the Department of Foreign Affairs described the act as "disturbing and disappointing."
'Sovereignty and security' have been threatened — Manila
According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the patrol boat was supporting a "rotation and resupply mission" when a Chinese Coast Cuard vessel shone a green laser at the bridge of the Philippine ship, forcing it off course.
Manila said that the Chinese vessel "undertook dangerous maneuvers", "risked a collision" and endangered the Filipino crew.
It said Beijing's actions were a "threat to Philippine sovereignty and security as a state and are infringements of its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone."
China and Philippines agree to 'manage differences'
China's Foreign Ministry on Monday defended its coast guard and said that all its actions were in accordance with the law. Wang Wenbin, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the actions of the Chinese staff as "professional and restrained."
US backs Philippines, warns China
The United States warned that it would defend its ally if any Filipino forces came under armed attack in the disputed South China Sea.