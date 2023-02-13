Philippines says Chinese laser temporarily blinded ship crew

The incident occurred last week near the Spratly Islands. It's the latest escalation in tensions between China and the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday accused China's coast guard of shining a "military-grade laser light" at one of its ships in the disputed South China Sea.

Manila said the incident temporarily blinded some of the ship's crew members.

Officials said the incident occurred on February 6, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed.

"The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea,'' said the Philippine Coast Guard, using the country's official terminology for the stretch of waters close to its western coast.

