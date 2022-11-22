  1. Skip to content
US Vice President Kamala Harris boards a vessel tour during her visit to Palawan
Harris' trip to the Philippines comes as a public show of support for the country amid Beijing's growing influenceImage: Jim Gomez/AP
PoliticsPhilippines

Philippines: Harris visits island near China-claimed waters

57 minutes ago

The US vice president's rare visit to the Palawan island comes after she pledged her country's support to the Philippines in any naval confrontation with China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jqxa

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited a small Philippines island in the widely contested South China Sea, close to Chinese-claimed waters, on Tuesday.

The rare visit came as another show of support for the Philippines, one day after the vice president vowed that the US would respond to any potential attacks on the island nation in the disputed naval region.

The western island of Palawan is the Philippines' closest landmass to the Spratly archipelago. The latter is claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, China and Taipei.

Harris is the highest-ranking US official to ever set foot on the island. It comes amid heightened tensions with China, which accuses the US of meddling in strictly inter-Asian affairs.

Activists carry signs during a protest to against China's territorial claims in front of Chinese Consulate in Makati city, Philippines
The South China Sea dispute has long been a sticking point in Filipino-Chinese relationsImage: Basilio Sepe/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

An op-ed in the Chinese state-run English-language tabloid Global Times accused Harris of "fanning the flames of the South China Sea issue" with her visit to Palawan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry meanwhile commented on Harris' Philippine visit, saying: "We are not against the US interaction with regional countries. But it should be good for regional peace and stability and not damaging to other countries' interests."

Why is Harris visiting?

Harris is due to meet fishermen as well as Philippine coast guard members during her visit. She is expected to stress the Biden-administration's "commitment to stand with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea," according to a statement released by her office.

Beijing claims most of the disputed maritime region, and has rejected a 2016 international arbitration which found China's expansion in the area was unfounded.

Fishing boats heading out to sea in Yangjiang, southern China
Though portions of the South China Sea are contested between six different countries, China has been the most aggressive in pursuing territorial expansionImage: AFP/Getty Images

During her visit to Palawan, Harris announced a new package of US maritime law enforcement assistance worth $7.5 million (€7.3 million) for the South China Sea.

The US Trade and Development Agency is also securing congressional support for a Philippine Coast Guard vessel management system, to expend capabilities to cover major ports and navigation paths.

Confrontation at the South China Sea

The highly contested South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have all lain claims, is believed to be rich in natural resources.

In recent years, however, Beijing posed the most aggressive claim, deploying hundreds of its coast guards and maritime vessels to patrol the waters, often harassing boats its vessels come into contact with, and interfering in oil and gas exploration.

The latest confrontation came last Sunday, when a Chinese coast guard vessel stopped a Philippine navy team towing the remains of a Chinese rocket recovered near Pagasa Island. The Chinese vessel forcibly seized the debris, according to Philippine officials.

The Chinese embassy denied it had seized the wreckage, saying the Philippine team handed it over to their coast guard following a "friendly consultation."

South China Sea: Fishing on the front line

rmt/dj (AFP, AP, dpa)

