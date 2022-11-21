  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
US Vice President Kamala Harris listens to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos speak at the Malacanang Palace in Manila
Kamala Harris is the highest-ranking US official to visit Manila since Ferdinand Marcos took power in JuneImage: Haiyun Jiang/REUTERS
PoliticsPhilippines

Attack on Philippines would trigger US response — Harris

10 hours ago

In an official visit to Manilla, US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged that Washington would come to the Philippines' defense if a conflict were to break out in the South China Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JoYN

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Monday, warned that an armed attack on the Philippines in the disputed waters of the South China Sea would trigger a joint response from the US.

"An attack on the Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke the US mutual defense commitment... that is our unwavering commitment to the Philippines," Harris said after a meeting with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made similar remarks in July of 2022.

The vice president's visit and subsequent speech showed an improving relationship with the Asian country after years of deterioration under Beijing-friendly Rodrigo Duterte's time in office. In 2016, Duterte had also called Barack Obama a "son of a whore", in response to warnings by the former US President over Duterte's drug war.

Harris further spoke of the "long and enduring” relationship between the US and the Philippines and emphasized the two countries' continued alliance in defense of international rules and norms. Marcos, in his statement, said that he did not "see a future for the Philippines that does not include the United States."

The Philippines and China have been locked in decades-long conflict over the resource-rich marine region. That is despite a 2016 international court ruling which largely went in the Philippine's favor. Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims. 

South China Sea: Fishing on the front line

Case of the 'unidentified floating object'

Harris' visit was foreshadowed by an incident between the Philippines navy and the Chinese coast guard in the disputed waters. According to reports, a Chinese vessel blocked a Philippine navy tugboat which was moving towards the Thitu island and pulling an "unidentified floating object" it had retrieved from the sea.

Having blocked the tugboat, the Chinese deployed a team which "forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the (Filipino) rubber boat," Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

The object is suspected to be floating debris from a Chinese rocket which were recovered earlier this month, military spokeswoman Major Cherryl Tindog told reporters.

The Philippine's foreign department said it was aware of the incident and is waiting for a detailed report from the maritime law enforcement agencies.

mk/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local stands near houses damaged after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia

Indonesia: Over 150 killed as earthquake hits island of Java

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carrying cups and buckets as they dig for water in a dry riverbed in southern Madagascar.

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Food SecurityNovember 19, 202203:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Friedrichstrasse pictured in mid-November 2022

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

Sports3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People looking at a stadium made out of shipping containers in Qatar across a river

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage