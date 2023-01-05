  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after the welcome ceremony.
China and Philippines agreed on boosting trade and territorial integrityImage: Shen Hong/Xinhua/picture alliance
ConflictsChina

China, Philippines agree on cooling tensions, boosting trade

48 minutes ago

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Beijing to seek better economic ties with China despite continued tension over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lke1

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.is currently on a three-day visit to Beijing, seeking to improve ties with China after taking office in June. 

On Thursday, the two countries released a joint statement spelling out 14 agreements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation.

Tensions center on China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, where China's navy and coast guard are accused of encroaching on waters claimed by the Philippines, including denying access to Filipino fishing boats.

Despite a 2016 ruling rejecting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, Beijing has increased its presence by building military installations on reefs and atolls, and sending out fishing vessels into waters claimed by other countries. 

China's official Xinhua reported that both sides "agreed to handle maritime issues properly through friendly consultation.

Marcos said in a video address that both sides discussed "what we can do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have.''

A Chinese coast gaurd ship sails near a Philippine coast gaurd ship in the South China Sea.
China and Philippines have had long standing disputes over the strategic South China SeaImage: Philippine Coast Guard/AP/picture alliance

Putting business first 

China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment. After the meeting, Beijing agreed to increase imports and aim for bilateral trade to exceed pre-pandemic volume.

The two countries vowed to boost tourist numbers and flights between Beijing and Manila. Last year, the Philippines saw only about 9,500 Chinese tourists as opposed to the 1.6 million before the pandemic.

Talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, solar, wind, electric vehicles and nuclear power, are all slated to resume soon, Xinhua reported.

President Xi Jinping also promised China will assist the Philippines in agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and connectivity projects through billions of dollars worth of investment.

South China Sea: Fishing on the front line

South China Sea tensions 

China and the Philippines reiterated the importance of respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and have pledged to hold an annual security dialogue, according to the statement.

However,  disputes linger over islands and waters in the strategic South China Sea, which is rich in oil, gas and fishery resources. The sea has been almost entirely claimed by Beijing.

The Philippines has raised concerns over Chinese construction activities and the crowding of Beijing's vessels in the disputed waters.

Coastguards from both sides are slated to meet "as soon as possible" and discuss "pragmatic cooperation," the statement said.

In a video message, Macros said he argued on behalf of the Filipino fishermen who were denied access by China to the disputed areas of the sea.

He added President Xi "promised that we would find a compromise and find a solution that will be beneficial so that our fishermen might be able to fish again in their natural fishing grounds."

ns/wmr (Reuters, AP)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Philippines' new president 'ready for the task'

Philippines' new president 'ready for the task'

PoliticsJune 30, 202200:24 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Beerdigung des ehemaligen Papstes Benedikt im Vatikan

Funeral ceremonies for Pope Benedict XVI begin

Religion30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Music21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran's supreme leader standing in front of a microphone and looking out of the frame

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage