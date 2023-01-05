China and Philippines agreed on boosting trade and territorial integrityImage: Shen Hong/Xinhua/picture alliance
ConflictsChina
China, Philippines agree on cooling tensions, boosting trade
48 minutes ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Beijing to seek better economic ties with China despite continued tension over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Lke1
Advertisement
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.is currently on a three-day visit to Beijing, seeking to improve ties with China after taking office in June.
On Thursday, the two countries released a joint statement spelling out 14 agreements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation.
Tensions center on China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, where China's navy and coast guard are accused of encroaching on waters claimed by the Philippines, including denying access to Filipino fishing boats.
Despite a 2016 ruling rejecting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, Beijing has increased its presence by building military installations on reefs and atolls, and sending out fishing vessels into waters claimed by other countries.
China's official Xinhua reported that both sides "agreed to handle maritime issues properly through friendly consultation.
Marcos said in a video address that both sides discussed "what we can do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have.''
Putting business first
China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment. After the meeting, Beijing agreed to increase imports and aim for bilateral trade to exceed pre-pandemic volume.