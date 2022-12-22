  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A satellite photo of Eldad Reef
The Eldad Reef is one of several formations that China has reportedly developedImage: Maxar Tech/AFP
ConflictsPhilippines

Philippines responds to South China Sea 'encroachment'

7 minutes ago

The Philippines' defense ministry said it would boost its military presence following reports China embarked on fresh land reclamation projects in the South China Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LJTi

The Philippines ordered its military to ramp up patrols in the South China Sea on Thursday in response to "Chinese activities" in the disputed waters.

Manila did not specify what activities it was referring to, but the announcement comes two days after a new report revealed Chinese land reclamation projects in the Spratly Islands.

"Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pagasa Island," the Philippine defense ministry said on Thursday.

South China Sea: Fishing on the front line

Reports of new land reclamation

Low-lying islands and reefs in the South China Sea are disputed between China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

On Tuesday, news outlet Bloomberg published US satellite imagery that purported to show several years of Chinese land reclamation on a group of reefs and cays that are close to the island of Pagasa, also known as Thitu — an island held by the Philippines where military and coast guard detachments are based.

"We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions," the Philippine defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that it would investigate the Bloomberg report.

China's foreign ministry called the report "complely groundless."

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Manila also said that China abides by the prevailing consensus in the disputed waters not to develop any uninhabited reefs or islands, adding that Beijing would "properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations."

zc/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A United States ship and helicopter during routine military exercises with the Philippines in the South China Sea

US warns it will defend Philippines in South China Sea

US warns it will defend Philippines in South China Sea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to stick to its international law obligations and promised any attack on the Philippines would trigger a US military response in the South China Sea.
PoliticsJuly 12, 2022
external

Philippines has to stand up for itself before others can, says analyst Richard Heydarian

Philippines has to stand up for itself before others can, says analyst Richard Heydarian

PoliticsJuly 12, 202105:26 min

China Accused of Fresh Territorial Grab in South China Sea

www.bloomberg.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden (right) walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through the colonnade of the White House in Washington, DC

Ukraine updates: Russia fumes after Zelenskyy's US visit

Conflicts29 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Beijing residents line up to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Health8 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film | Im Westen nichts Neues

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

Film2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three hangmen's nooses dangle in front of an Iranian flag at a demonstration in Cologne

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration14 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration16 hours ago03:00 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage