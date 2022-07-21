Pandemic is 'devastating' for freedom expression

The COVID pandemic has had a "devastating” effect on freedom of expression in many countries, according to the international writers association, PEN.

Writers, journalists and critics taking issue with COVID restrictions were especially targeted. "The free word is unfree as never before. The world has not become better,” said Cornelia Zetzsche, the newly-elected deputy president and chair of the Writers in Prison committee of the German PEN center in Darmstadt.

Online platforms were closed in many countries, PEN reports, while journalists in Bangladesh and Venezuela landed in prison for allegedly spreading fake news. In Kazakhstan, poet Aron Atabek died in prison when he received no medical aid following a COVID infection.

In Uganda, author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was taken to hospital in January this year after being beaten in prison.

Worldwide author repression

In many countries, autocrats have brutally suppressed freedom of expression. In Myanmar, at least five writers, including the poets Myint Myint Zin and K Za Win, who were participating in a peaceful demonstration, were killed by the Junta's security forces.

In Afghanistan, PEN members Abdullah Atefi and Dawa Khan Menapal were shot after the Taliban regained power in August, 2021.

Repression and force were characteristic of the countries of Mexico, Bangladesh and Lebanon. In the Ethiopian region of Tigray, journalists who tried to report on the conflict were harassed and arrested. In Europe as well, the Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shotin Amsterdam on July 2021.

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was murdered in 2021

Common accusations against writers

The new PEN report also points to problems in China, Turkey, Egypt and Iran as well – countries that have featured in the organisation's case list for a long time.

Last week, on the fifth death anniversary of the Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo (1955-2017), PEN's headquarters in London published its latest Case List of human rights abuses suffered by writers.

The rationale for such suppression is common across diverse regions, Zetzsche of PEN's Writers in Prison committee says.

Sometimes, writers are accused of jeopardizing national security. Other times, it is alleged that they belong to a terrorist organization.

"The cases are similar," said Zetzsche. "The instruments of suppression are always the same."