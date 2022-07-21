Pandemic is 'devastating' for freedom expression

The COVID pandemic has had a "devastating” effect on freedom of expression in many countries, according to the international writers association, PEN.
Writers, journalists and critics taking issue with COVID restrictions were especially targeted. "The free word is unfree as never before. The world has not become better,” said Cornelia Zetzsche, the newly-elected deputy president and chair of the Writers in Prison committee of the German PEN center in Darmstadt.
Online platforms were closed in many countries, PEN reports, while journalists in Bangladesh and Venezuela landed in prison for allegedly spreading fake news. In Kazakhstan, poet Aron Atabek died in prison when he received no medical aid following a COVID infection.
In Uganda, author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was taken to hospital in January this year after being beaten in prison.
Worldwide author repression
In many countries, autocrats have brutally suppressed freedom of expression. In Myanmar, at least five writers, including the poets Myint Myint Zin and K Za Win, who were participating in a peaceful demonstration, were killed by the Junta's security forces.
In Afghanistan, PEN members Abdullah Atefi and Dawa Khan Menapal were shot after the Taliban regained power in August, 2021.
Repression and force were characteristic of the countries of Mexico, Bangladesh and Lebanon. In the Ethiopian region of Tigray, journalists who tried to report on the conflict were harassed and arrested. In Europe as well, the Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shotin Amsterdam on July 2021.
Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was murdered in 2021
Common accusations against writers
The new PEN report also points to problems in China, Turkey, Egypt and Iran as well – countries that have featured in the organisation's case list for a long time.
Last week, on the fifth death anniversary of the Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo (1955-2017), PEN's headquarters in London published its latest Case List of human rights abuses suffered by writers.
The rationale for such suppression is common across diverse regions, Zetzsche of PEN's Writers in Prison committee says.
Sometimes, writers are accused of jeopardizing national security. Other times, it is alleged that they belong to a terrorist organization.
"The cases are similar," said Zetzsche. "The instruments of suppression are always the same."
Mourning Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
A veteran journalist
Shireen Abu Akleh spent over 25 years working as journalist for Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian of Christian faith, lived and worked in East Jerusalem. Her coverage mainly focused on the Middle East conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. She often reported from dangerous places but was known for remaining calm and cautious.
Killed while reporting
Abu Akleh and three colleagues set out on the morning of May 11, 2022, to report on an Israeli military operation against suspected terrorists in Jenin in the West Bank. Video footage shows all four wore helmets and vests identifying them as members of the press. Despite this, Abu Akleh was shot in the head. As yet, it is still unclear who fired the shot and why.
Exact circumstances remain unclear
The veteran journalist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Palestinian doctors say the kind of bullet that struck and killed Abu Akleh is used by both sides. The Palestinians have rejected an Israeli proposal to launch a joint inquiry into the incident.
Casting blame at memorial service
A day after Abu Akleh was fatally shot, thousands gathered in Ramallah for a memorial service to commemorate the slain journalist. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called her death a "crime" and said the "Israeli occupation authorities" were responsible. Israel rejected the accusation.
Mourners around the world
Abu Akleh was well known in and beyond Israel and the Palestinian territories. According to the New York Times, Abu Akleh was one of the most prominent reporters in the Arab world, inspiring countless others, including many women, to pursue a career in journalism. Seen here is a Lebanese journalist mourning Abu Akleh's death.
Death of a trailblazer
Abu Akleh, who was born in Jerusalem, spent some time living in the US. She was able to obtain US citizenship through relatives. Abu Akleh joined Al Jazeera shortly after its foundation in 1996, becoming one of the broadcaster's very first reporters.
Unrest precedes burial
This Friday, Abu Akleh was buried at Christian Orthodox cemetery near Jerusalem's old town. When mourners emerged from the hospital carrying her coffin, clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinians. Both sides accuse the other of having provoked the violence.
Press freedom under attack
This Gaza City mural pays homage to Shireen Abu Akleh, drawing attention to the danger many journalists face. According to Reporters Without Borders, Abu Akleh is the 26th journalist to be killed this year because of their work, or during their work. Two media assistants also lost their lives. In 2021, 44 media professionals were killed while doing their jobs.
Author: Jan D. Walter