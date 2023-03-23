Pakistan women farmers feel the impact of last year's floods

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanPakistan women farmers feel the impact of last year's floodsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistanHaroon Janjua in Dadu, Pakistan2 hours ago2 hours agoLast year, monsoon rains unleased flooding that destroyed wide swaths of agricultural land in Pakistan. Many women who depend on farm work in Sindh province told DW they still cannot earn a living.https://p.dw.com/p/4PC5GAdvertisement