Nature and EnvironmentPakistan

Pakistan women farmers feel the impact of last year's floods

Haroon Janjua in Dadu, Pakistan
2 hours ago

Last year, monsoon rains unleased flooding that destroyed wide swaths of agricultural land in Pakistan. Many women who depend on farm work in Sindh province told DW they still cannot earn a living.

