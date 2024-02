Haroon Janjua began his journalism career in 2012.

He has written widely about the major political, security and social developments in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Haroon has also worked with other media outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC World Service and Al Jazeera.

He has received several awards for his work, including the 2015 UN Correspondents Association Award and the 2015 Global Media Award from the Population Institute in Washington, D.C.