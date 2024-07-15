Pakistan government seeks to ban Imran Khan's party

The government said there was "credible evidence" that Pakistan's largest opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be banned, citing allegations against Khan. The case will likely go to the Supreme Court.

Pakistan's Information Ministry on Monday said the government would move to ban the political party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

"We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned," he said, citing allegations against Khan including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?

Khan, who served as premier from 2018 to 2022, has been jailed for nearly a year.

Monday's announcement comes days after a court overturned Khan's conviction and ordered his release in a case relating to his marriage. However, Khan remains in jail on charges of inciting riots.

The former premier faces multiple charges in more than 100 cases. His sentences and convictions in several cases have been either suspended or overturned by the courts.

Khan claims that the cases are politically motivated and seek to prevent his return to power.

Top court recently ruled in PTI's favor

The PTI was barred from contesting elections earlier this year, forcing its members to stand as independents. The candidates then emerged as the largest single group in parliament, with 93 lawmakers.

The party claimed that there was widespread vote-rigging on election day to prevent it from winning a majority of seats in parliament. Last week, Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the PTI was improperly denied at least 20 seats in parliament.

Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military generals who had once backed him.

