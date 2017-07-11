Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched to topple his government amid an upcoming no-confidence vote against him.

In a public rally on Sunday, Khan spoke about a "letter" from a "foreign power" as "proof" of the conspiracy.

The center-right premier accuses Pakistani opposition parties of colluding with the West to oust him.

"We have been threatened in writing, but we will not compromise on national interests," he said, without naming the country in question.

On Wednesday, Khan discussed the alleged document with some local journalists but didn't show it to them in compliance with the national security act.

"The letter is quite serious and threatening," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told DW.

Watch video 05:15 Khan alleges foreign-funded conspiracy to unseat him

Khan alleges foreign interference amid no-confidence vote

Khan's supporters are claiming that the US is trying to destabilize the government.

The US State Department has denied these reports and said "there is no truth to these allegations."

Analysts say Khan is trying to turn the public against the opposition by accusing the West.

"Bringing foreign policy into the public domain could be disastrous. The government's position on this matter is damaging for Pakistan," Abdul Basit, Pakistan High Commissioner to India and former ambassador to Germany, told DW.

Basit added that diplomatic norms don't allow foreign officials to make statements against other countries and their governments.

Khan is facing the toughest political challenge of his three-and-a-half year tenure as prime minister, with many lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and key coalition allies supporting a no-confidence vote in parliament set for April 4.

Opposition parties blame Khan for economic mismanagement and a crack down on political opponents and civil society activists. Since Khan took reins of the country in 2018, inflation and unemployment have increased manifold.

Watch video 01:37 Inflation in Pakistan shakes ruling party's chance of reelection

Khan's anti-US posturing

Analysts say that Pakistan is heading toward early election regardless of the outcome of the no-confidence vote.

Khan believes that anti-US rhetoric could help escort him back to power should the country go to early polls.

"I would be quite surprised if a foreign country had so much at stake in Pakistan these days that it would be willing to orchestrate an effort to oust Khan," Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, told DW.

"One could talk about all the meddling that the US has done in the past, but given everything it has on its plate right now, it seems questionable that it would suddenly accord special significance to the internal politics of Pakistan," he added.

Mosharraf Zaidi, a Pakistani political analyst, says that a "standard diplomatic cable is being used as a political instrument" in an attempt to save Khan's government.

"The premier has clearly chosen an anti-West platform for the next elections," he added.

Khan visited Moscow last month and held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin the same day Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, Khan has been presenting himself as an "anti-West" leader to his supporters, the one who has the guts to stand up against "imperialists."

Khan has been posturing himself as an 'anti-West' leader

"Khan has likely already annoyed quite a few countries because of his sharp anti-West criticism in recent weeks. For Khan's government to now imply that the US has sought regime change in Pakistan certainly won't play well in Washington," Kugelman underlined.

"I also imagine this messaging has made the Pakistani military unhappy. The generals appear more positive about the idea of a continued partnership with the US than the civilian leadership does," he added.

Khan 'on his own now'

The Pakistani military has so far remained neutral in the political crisis. Analysts say this has put Khan in a vulnerable position as he has tried to use generals' support to thwart previous conflicts.

"I don't think that Khan can expect to be rescued by the military at this point. His relationship with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa appears to be irreparable, and the broader military likely isn't pleased with him either. Khan is on his own now," Kugelman said.

"He has blamed the opposition and external forces for his predicament, but at the end of the day he only has himself to blame. And that's not only because of his governance failures but also because of his refusal to reach across the aisle and work with rivals. He has remained a highly partisan prime minister, and at a moment when he needs all the help he can get, he's struggling," he added.

Watch video 06:45 Absar Alam: 'State of press freedom completely rotten in Pakistan'

Edited by: Shamil Shams