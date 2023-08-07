Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Activists and politicians have slammed several bills that were recently passed in Pakistan ahead of general elections. Many lawmakers say that some of the bills were approved in haste and bypassed democratic norms.

The outgoing government of Pakistan passed a raft of legislation during the last 30 days. Many parliamentarians complained that some of the bills were not properly debated and oftentimes were not even referred to parliamentary committees — sparking fears about the setting of negative precedents in the South Asian country.

Controversial legislation

At least four bills — which have since become law — were singled out for specific criticism.

The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act proposes up to five years in prison for those who disclose sensitive information pertaining to the security of the country or the military.

The Official Secrets Amendment bill grants blanket powers to intelligence agencies.

And the Personal Data Protection bill and the E-Safety bill make it difficult for media organizations to obtain information about anyone — especially government officials and politicians — about their tax and other details.

All bills sailed through, especially through the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament, the National Assembly.

The Official Secrets Amendment bill was passed by the lower house, but faced fierce resistance in parliament's upper house, the Senate, when it landed there a few days ago.

The bill was passed on Sunday but only after it had been amended to address the concerns of some senators and other stakeholders who forced the government to refer the bill to a Senate committee.

The most significant amendment was the removal of a clause which would have given intelligence agencies the power to arrest suspects or conduct searches without warrants.

The country's independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) dubbed these legislation "a blatant attack on the fundamental rights of the people."

'Bulldozing' parliamentary norms

Despite the amendments, some lawmakers still feel that the bills were passed in an undemocratic way.

Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar believes that civilians should not be trialled under Pakistan's Army Act.

Pakistani authorities earlier this year initiated trials in military courts against people suspected of being involved in deadly riots and attacks on military installations over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

"We are opposed to the very essence of the Army Act that empowers the army to trial civilians," Dawar told DW, adding that it flies in the face of constitutional provisions that guarantee a fair trial.

"Under the Army Act, the appellate authority is the army chief and until he rejects the appeal of a convict, the affected person cannot approach a high court," Dawar said.

In addition to this, no bill was debated properly and all these bills were passed in haste, which goes against the spirit of democratic norms, Dawar added.

Former lawmaker Bushra Gohar told DW that the government carried out hasty legislation, bulldozing all parliamentary norms and democratic principles to pass these bills.

The incument government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which came into power after lawmakers last year ousted Khan in a vote of no-confidence, is set to hand over the reins on August 9 to a caretaker government, which will announce the schedule for the upcoming general elections.

Cybercrimes laws for total control

Similar complaints were made about the two acts that are related to cybercrimes and cyber security.

Farieha Aziz, a Karachi-based digital rights activist, believes that much secrecy surrounded the bills related to cyber security before they were passed.

Their drafts should have been made public, Aziz told DW, adding that there was no transparency during the entire process of the legislation

"Parliamentarians did not have any effective debate over the bills. They did consult some stakeholders but we were not informed about the inputs that we offered," she said.

Aziz believes that the government wants total control over social media.

"And these bills have been passed to control social media," Aziz said. "Now it will be up to the government as to what it allows to be uploaded and what it wants to be removed."

Press freedom

Pakistani journalists have raised concerns about press freedom following the amendments to cybercrime legislation, as they and their colleagues had previously unearthed corruption scandals after receiving information from government institutions through their sources.

After the passage of these laws, it will be very difficult for media people to obtain information or documents; copies from government department, Farzana Ali, a Peshawar-based journalist, told DW, adding this would prevent them from backing their claims of corruption or malpractice.

"After the passage of this law, there is no use of right to information act because if the government departments cannot pass on information to media persons then what is the use of this law," added Ali.

Edited by: Keith Walker