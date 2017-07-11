Who is Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan's new prime minister?

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharifwas elected Pakistan's 23rd prime minister on Monday, leading to hopes that he will be able to pull the country out of an economic and financial crisis.

A businessman and former chief minister of Pakistan's most populous Punjab province, Sharif has earned the reputation of being a good administrator and an efficient ruler.

His development projects have even prompted some traditional political rivals to offer him praise. However, many of his detractors accuse him of cronyism, environmental destruction, and corruption.

Sharif has always dismissed these allegations as politically motivated.

What challenges does Sharif face?

Sharif is taking office at a time when Pakistan is likely to witness major fiscal and current account deficits.

The south Asian country is over $100 billion (€92 billion) in debt, needing over $14 billion dollar a year to meet debt servicing requirements on repaying loans that it owes to international monetary institutions.

Sharif's supporters believe that the newly-elected prime minister is an efficient administrator who accomplished helpful projects in Punjab with a quick speed.

Uzma Bukhari, a leader of Sharif's party, hopes he will sail through the crisis and improve the economy.

Bukhari said that she believes Sharif will be able to reduce debts and accomplish more development projects.

Lahore-based analyst Ahsan Raza agrees. During Sharif's last 10-year rule in Punjab as chief minister, he introduced modern institutions, Raza told DW.

He added that the completion of the Safe City project, metro lines and a network of roads, overhead bridges and underpasses have completely transformed Punjab's capital, Lahore.

Comfortable ties with military

Sharif's older brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is considered an anti-military politician, who ran into trouble with almost all of the army chiefs in the country.

The elder Sharif transformed his party from a pro-army entity to an anti-army political organization, seeking to confine the role of the military to its constitutional domain.

But unlike Nawaz, Shahbaz is known to have good ties with the Pakistan's powerful military.

"He has always had good relations with the army," said Lahore-based analyst Habib Akram.

Akram believes that Sharif is likely to maintain those good ties because the army has a very prominent place in Pakistan's power game.

Meanwhile, Raza believes that the newly elected prime minister will not appoint Nawaz loyalists as ministers. If he does, he said, he will not allow them to follow a path that could put the government at odds with the army.

Pakistan's foreign policy has traditionally been influenced by the military, and critics say that this influence will increase under Sharif.

Islamabad-based analyst Dr. Aman Memon told DW that Sharif is a non-confrontational leader who does not know much about foreign affairs.

Memon said the new prime minister is likely to give much importance to the input of the army on matters of foreign affairs, especially the US, India and Afghanistan.



Accusations of corruption

Although Sharif claims he has not committed not a single act of corruption, his detractors claim the corruption cases against him are genuine.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan sarcastically said on Monday that a person who is facing a money laundering case is being elected as prime minister.

Sharif recently escaped indictment in a money laundering case, which has been deferred until April 27. His son Hamza Sharif, a candidate for the chief minister role in Punjab, is also accused in the case.

In the charge sheet submitted to the court, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) say Sharif and his son are prime suspects in money laundering schemes using the accounts of sugar mills and their employees.

The agency said the accused failed to provide a money trail for billions of rupees worth of transactions.

The Sharifs claim that their political rivals concocted the charges.

A former director of the FIA told DW, on the condition of anonymity, that the current money laundering case is likely to be quashed because he is now in power.

Karachi-based analyst Talat A. Wizarat believes that the Pakistan is likely to witness a surge in corrupt practices under Sharif. Both leading Sharifs have enriched their families through corruption in the past, and could do so again, Wizrat told DW.

Edited by: Leah Carter