Pakistan calls in army to quell riots over Imran Khan arrest
12 hours ago
Pakistan's government called in the army to help end deadly unrest in the wake of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Violence has spread across Pakistani cities since his arrest on Tuesday.
Pakistan's government called in the military on Wednesday to help restore order in the capital city of Islamabad and in two provinces in the wake of violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Khan was remanded in custody for eight days on fresh corruption charges on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday.
Pakistan's government insisted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had planned the unrest, with Khan's supporters attacking important state buildings and damaging private and public vehicles.
Police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's deputy and vice president of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Chaudhry, an outspoken government critic, had insisted that he had been granted legal protection from arrest, and the police did not specify the charges.
What are the allegations about gifts?
The "Toshakhana" gift-selling case is one of several legal battles that the former international cricket star and his populist center-right party are facing. It hinges on a government department known as the Toshakhana, which refers to Mughal-era treasure houses kept by royal rulers to store and display gifts bestowed on them.
Although government officials have to declare all gifts, they are allowed to keep those below a certain value and, in some cases, they can buy back more expensive presents at a discount.
Khan and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during foreign trips, including luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags, and perfumes. The former prime minister is alleged to have failed to declare some of the presents, or the profit made from selling them.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has already barred Khan from holding public office until the next election because of the claims that he sold the presents. Successive governments in Pakistan have previously targeted political opponents by filing legal cases against them to keep them away from politics. Khan and his supporters claim the proceedings are politically motivated.