 Opinion: Scott Pruitt, anti-environment administrator, leaves poisoned legacy | Opinion | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environmental policy

Opinion: Scott Pruitt, anti-environment administrator, leaves poisoned legacy

The true scandal was not Scott Pruitt's corrupt behavior of using public resources for personal gain, rather the lasting damage he's done to public health and a key US environmental institution, says DW's Sonya Diehn.

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), speaking to employees of the agency in Washington, February 21, 2017 (Reuters/J. Roberts)

The Bible-thumping, climate-denying, public money abusing, fossil fuel zealot Scott Pruitt has resigned as head of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Good riddance! Never has this key agency been run by someone so hostile to the environment.

Pruitt had set out on a course to roll back environmental regulations, ranging from attempts to undo Obama's landmark Clean Power Plan and tougher emissions standards for carsto attacks on the Clean Water Rule.

All this with the blessing of US President Donald Trump.

As Pruitt got busy with his mission, it was uncovered how he time and again blatantly misused government resources for his own personal gain, to the tune of millions of dollars.

Among the more ridiculous incidents, Pruitt used his security detail to shop for a special moisturizer available at Ritz-Carlton hotels.

Throughout this, President Donald Trump continued to support him. Pruitt only resigned once the weight of a laundry list of ethics violations proved too much for even Trump to defend him.

It's a sign of the administration's moral bankruptcy. But beyond that, Pruitt's legacy will reverberate for decades to come.

Disservice to a public agency

A recent analysis based on the EPA's own data found that changes already made to environmental law under the Trump administration will result in 80,000 additional health-related deaths in the US over the next decade.

Read more: Trump's lasting damage to the environment

Coal power plant in Arizona (Imago/All Canada Photos)

Air and water pollution from Pruitt's regulatory rollback will kill 80,000 people, according to one analysis

Those are consequences that will impact actual people. But I doubt Pruitt was thinking about this when he wrote his resignation letter to Trump: "I believe you are serving as president today because of God's providence … I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people."

Beyond the hypocrisy of espousing to be a Christian while stealing public money and harming the health of people, Pruitt has left behind another poisoned legacy.

He's damaged an institution that plays a key role in protecting public health and the environment.

Beginning with an internal witch hunt that included gathering lists of names of environmental sympathizers and silencing EPA scientists, Pruitt has sought to turn the EPA into an anti-science, anti-environment body.

This has driven out hundreds of competent career staffers, gutting the agency.

And don't think things will get any better under new leadership.

A more cunning fox

Andrew Wheeler, number two under Pruitt, is set, for the time being, to head the agency.

Andrew Wheeler during confirmation hearing to be Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, DC in November 2017 (Imago/ZUMA Press/A. Edelman)

Wheeler has taken up Pruitt's former job as head of the EPA

A coal lobbyist, Wheeler joining the leadership of the EPA has been described as putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.

Wheeler is a former senior aide to Republican Senator James Inhofe, one of Washington's most prominent climate change deniers.

Yet unlike Pruitt, Wheeler is considered to be a clever Washington insider, and the expectation is that he will carry on with Trump's anti-regulation campaign far more quietly — and competently.

He is yet another corporate lobbyist appointed to a top position by an administration unparalleled in taking such steps.

We need to stay on high alert.

  • Scott Pruitt (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Kaster)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Scott Pruitt

    It remained a mystery to many how Pruitt could hang on for so long, but the president seemed to like him. Many on the left cringed at his every move as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was also embroiled in various ethics scandals. Nevertheless, Trump took to Twitter to thank Pruitt for doing an "outstanding job" at the EPA.

  • Ty Cobb (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Cleveland)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Ty Cobb

    One of Trump's top lawyers in the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Cobb said he simply wanted to retire. But many believe he was forced out by Trump and others in his legal team for his lack of aggression in Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Cobb was said to have been increasing uneasy about Trump's Twitter attacks on Mueller.

  • Tom Bossert (picture alliance/dpa/A. Harnik)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Tom Bossert

    White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, who had worked for George W. Bush, was reportedly pushed out of his post in the shake up that occurred after John Bolton replaced H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. It is said that Bolton had no issues with Bossert, but that he wanted his own team in place. The White House thanked him for his "patriotic service" and wished him well.

  • David Shulkin (Getty Images/AFP/D. Reuter)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    David Shulkin

    Though the White House said Shulkin resigned, he says he was fired. A holdover from the Obama administration, he was appointed to run the Department of Veteran's Affairs by Trump. His downfall came amid a travel expense scandal involving his wife. He criticized the atmosphere in the administration as, "toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive," claiming he was the victim of political intrigue.

  • H.R. McMaster (Imago/photothek/F. Gaertner)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    H.R. McMaster

    In a tweet on March 22, US President Trump announced he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser. A respected general, McMaster said he would retire from the US army and public service. McMaster's departure was not a complete surprise, as he and Trump are reported to have had conflicting views on a number of US policies.

  • Rex Tillerson, former Secretaty of State (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Ernst)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Rex Tillerson

    A former Exxon executive, Tillerson had served as secretary of state for a little over a year. Donald Trump ousted Tillerson in order to form a "new team" ahead of talks with North Korea, adding that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things." The relationship between them is said to have deteriorated after Tillerson reportedly called Trump a "moron" in October 2017.

  • New York Gary Cohn Goldman Sachs (Getty Images/D. Angerer)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Gary Cohn

    A Goldman Sachs veteran, Gary Cohn served as Donald Trump's top economic adviser at the head of the National Economic Council. He helped push through controversial tax reforms in 2017. However, Cohn stepped down in March 2018 after failing to persuade Trump to give up his idea of imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

  • Hope Hicks (Reuters/L. Millis)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Hope Hicks

    Hope Hicks resigned from her post as the White House Communications Director in late February 2018. A day before resigning, she testified before US lawmakers on Russian interference. She admitted to telling "white lies" for Donald Trump, but not related to Russia. The White House insisted her resignation was not linked to the testimony. The 29-year-old was among Trump's closest aides.

  • US Rob Porter in the Oval Office (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Rob Porter

    The White House staff secretary handed in his resignation after his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Despite resigning, Rob Porter denied the allegations as "simply false." Trump initially defended Porter, and the US media questioned how Porter passed his background check for the job. Recently, reports surfaced of a romance between Porter and Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks.

  • Stephen Bannon

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Stephen Bannon

    He played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House, but even chief strategist Stephen Bannon was ousted within a year. Bannon was a champion of economic nationalism and Trump's "America First" strategy. After the fallout of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville mid-August, Bannon agreed to leave the administration.

  • White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Anthony Scaramucci

    The 53-year-old former hedge fund investor nicknamed the "Mooch" was communications director for just 10 days. The colorful New Yorker filled a dream role that had been vacant for months, but was forced out on the same day that straight-shooting former Marine Corps general John Kelly became chief of staff. Trump was displeased with his infamous expletive-laden rant against other senior staff.

  • USA Walter M. Shaub Jr., U.S. Office of Government Ethics (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.S. Applewhite)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Walter M. Shaub Jr.

    Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned in July 2017 after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. Shaub reportedly called Trump's administration a "laughing stock."

  • USA Reince Priebus neuer Stabchef im Weißen Haus (Reuters/M. Segar)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Reince Priebus

    Reince Priebus, the former White House chief-of-staff, was forced out just six months into his tenure after a public feud with Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director. Priebus was reportedly among those West Wing staffers who opposed the hire of Scaramucci.

  • Sean Spicer tritt zurück USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Sean Spicer

    Sean Spicer, who had a fraught relationship with the president and the press, resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with the selection of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

  • USA Michael Dubke, Kommunikationsdirektor Weißes Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Walsh)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Michael Dubke

    Michael Dubke, the former White House communications director, was asked to leave in May 2017 over what was perceived as his poor handling of the allegations about Russian involvement in the US election.

  • James Comey (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. S. Applewhite)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    James Comey

    US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — allegedly over how he handled the Clinton emails investigation. Critics, however, believe the FBI's probe into Trump's campaign ties with Russia was the real reason.

  • USA Michael Flynn beim Briefing im Weißen Haus in Washington (Reuters/C. Barria)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Michael Flynn

    Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February 2017 after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office, and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.


DW recommends

Trump's lasting damage to the environment

A new report concludes that the damage already done by the Trump administration to the environment, and the US agency that regulates it, will result in 80,000 deaths each decade. (21.06.2018)  

Trump EPA officials to roll back Obama emissions standards for cars

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has announced a plan to scrap pollution-preventing standards set in 2012. At the same time, a review of California's vehicle emissions limits invites a legal battle. (03.04.2018)  

Is Trump's environment agency silencing its scientists?

The US Environmental Protection Agency has canceled a talk on global warming by three of its scientists in what activists fear is its latest attack on climate action. (23.10.2017)  

Trump moves to withdraw US water protection

US President Donald Trump has taken action to reverse an Obama-era rule that protects water from pollution nationwide. The rule has been a thorn in the side of industry - now, it could be scrapped. (28.06.2017)  

Trump moves to gut Obama's climate legacy

With his latest executive order, President Trump has begun undoing Obama's plan to counter global warming. But climate experts believe the move away from fossil fuels will continue regardless - leaving the US behind. (28.03.2017)  

Trump's EPA chief Scott Pruitt denies human activity link to climate change

US President Trump's environment chief Scott Pruitt has again denied that global warming is caused by emissions from fossil fuels. His claim grates with mainstream science, the UN's 2015 Paris accord and his own agency. (10.03.2017)  

US states challenge Trump with climate lawsuit

Trump's blocking of energy efficiency standards is only the latest in a series of efforts to roll back existing climate change regulations. Now, states are striking back with a lawsuit. (06.04.2017)  

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

US President Donald Trump is shedding top-level White House employees faster than you can say "covfefe." Here's an overview of the main dismissals and resignations so far. (06.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US offshore drilling plan unveiled  

Jerry Brown: Exclusive video interview with DW  

Related content

Donald Trump

Trump's lasting damage to the environment 21.06.2018

A new report concludes that the damage already done by the Trump administration to the environment, and the US agency that regulates it, will result in 80,000 deaths each decade.

Deutschland Fahrverbort in Städten

Trump EPA officials to roll back Obama emissions standards for cars 03.04.2018

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has announced a plan to scrap pollution-preventing standards set in 2012. At the same time, a review of California's vehicle emissions limits invites a legal battle.

March For Science Berlin

Is Trump's environment agency silencing its scientists? 23.10.2017

The US Environmental Protection Agency has canceled a talk on global warming by three of its scientists in what activists fear is its latest attack on climate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 