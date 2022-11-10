  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
SportsQatar

Opinion: Qatar is playing a double game on LGBTQ issues

Weber Joscha Kommentarbild App
Joscha Weber
Commentary
25 minutes ago

The comment by Qatar's World Cup ambassador about homosexuality shows Qatar is just paying lip service to tolerance, says DW's Joscha Weber.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JLGo
Aerial view of a stadium in Qatar at night, lit up in shades of purple and violet
Qatar's modern stadiums don't reflect the mores of the country Image: Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy/AFP

A poster recently circulated online depicting rules governing conduct deemed acceptable in Qatar (archived here). According to the poster, the Gulf state forbids, among other things, alcohol, dating and homosexuality.

It was quickly established that the poster wasn't actually issued by the Qatari government but rather by a citizens' movement in Qatar that wanted to communicate local customs to foreigners.

Qatar's World Cup 2022 organizers hastily distanced themselves from the poster. It was "not from an official source," and contained "factually incorrect information," they said in a statement: "Qatar has always been an open, tolerant, and welcoming nation."

Really? No. What is factually correct is that public displays of homosexuality are criminalized in Qatar. According to Article 296 of the Qatari penal code, "leading, instigating or seducing a male in any way to commit sodomy or dissipation" is punishable by no less than one year in prison. 

Not all fans are welcome in Qatar

Homosexuals can — if found out — be prosecuted, some Qatari hotels refuse to admit homosexual couples, and presenters on Qatari television make homophobic remarks even going so far as to threaten homosexuals with the death penalty.

So is anyone actually surprised when officials also make homophobic comments? Not really.

Headshot of Joscha Weber
DW's Joscha Weber

Yet there was an international outcry following remarks by Qatar's World Cup ambassador and former international player Khalid Salman, who said in an interview with Germany's ZDF public broadcaster that being gay was "haram," meaning forbidden, and "a damage in the mind."

Tolerant? No — not all fans are welcome in Qatar.

And everybody knows it: football's international governing body FIFA, politicians, the media. And yet, now, suddenly everyone is shocked. Even though organizations like Human Rights Watch have been highlighting massive human rights abuses in Qatar for years. The rights organization even recently reported on LGBTQ people in Qatar who had been abused in prison.

When the Emir of Qatar says, as he recently did at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, that "all people are welcome" in Qatar, then adds, "We expect and want people to respect our culture," this simply means that not everyone is allowed to come as they are. And the fact that the German government has made few critical comments probably has something to do with the fact that Germany, needing to find alternatives to Russian gas, has recently inked a deal to import gas from Qatar in 2024, something which Qatar is already using as leverage.

Women as "wrapped candy"?

Qatar is playing a double game. It likes to present itself to the outside world as a modern, up-and-coming state that has undergone a process of transformation in recent years.

However, Qatar still discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation. And also, incidentally, on the basis of their sex. There is no other way of interpreting another scene from the ZDF documentary "Geheimsache Katar" (Secret matters: Qatar), in which close friends of the Qatari World Cup ambassador describe women as "candy" that people prefer "wrapped" — meaning veiled — not "unwrapped."

On the left, a white man in a black T-shirt, looking at a man with a grey beard in a white robe and red-and-white keffiyeh.They are sitting in the back of a golf cart.
ZDF sports reporter Jochen Breyer interviewed Khalid Salman, Qatar's World Cup ambassadorImage: Mateusz Smolka/ZDF

Will the 2022 football World Cup really improve the human rights situation in Qatar? Will anyone really still talk about it once the ball is finally rolling, apart from a few Western media outlets? And will anything really be done for the LGBTQ community, women or migrant workers in the country when the World Cup is over?

It's doubtful.

This article has been translated from German.

Weber Joscha Kommentarbild App
Joscha Weber Editor and fact-checker focusing on separating facts from fiction and uncovering disinformation.@joschaweber
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Qatari poster

Qatari poster
web.archive.org

Reuters poster fact check

Reuters poster fact check
www.reuters.com

Qatari government disclaimer

Qatari government disclaimer
twitter.com
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Avenger Air Defense System

Ukraine updates: US announces $400 million of military aid

Conflicts15 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Eco Africa Sendung 11.11.2022

Tackling plastic waste in Egypt

Tackling plastic waste in Egypt

Nature and Environment4 hours ago04:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activists are removed from the street by the police during a demonstration.

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Hand holds up a poster showing head of Osman Kavala, and a quote in German by the PEN organization

German ifa culture award goes to Osman Kavala

German ifa culture award goes to Osman Kavala

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage