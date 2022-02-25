  1. Skip to content
Weber Joscha Kommentarbild App

Joscha Weber

Editor and fact-checker focusing on separating facts from fiction and uncovering disinformation.

As the head of DW Fact-checking Joscha Weber checks controversial statements or claims, verifies internet content based on a transparent, comprehensible research process - and tries to separate facts from fiction.

Using all forms of digital research, verification tools and methods of forensic analysis, Joscha endeavors to expose manipulation and deception. He researches and writes about how to combat disinformation. Together with his team he produces DW Fact Check, a format for social media and TV. Recently he has been particularly focused on debunking fake and misleading information from Russia. Joscha is also a media trainer for fact-checking and digital research techniques. 

Previously, Joscha worked as a freelance journalist for WDR and dpa, among others, while studying communication, politics and history in Germany and France. After a traineeship at DW, Joscha Weber started as a sports editor and headed the digital unit of DW's sports department for eight years. As a reporter, he covered the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and the Tour de France. Since 2020 he is fully committed to the fight against disinformation. 

If he is not here, he is probably on his bike doing some in-depth research on new cycling trends...

Featured stories by Joscha Weber

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) standing behind Russian President Vladimr Putin

Vladimir Putin's false war claims

Putin has justified the war by saying Russia must "denazify" Ukraine and "defend itself." DW looks at the claims.
Politics
February 25, 2022
Four reactor towers at a nuclear plant in the Vysocina region, Czech Republic

Fact check: Is nuclear energy good for the climate?

Supporters of nuclear power say it can help wean us off polluting fossil fuels. But can it really help save the climate?
Nature and Environment
November 29, 2021
Stories by Joscha Weber

A mushroom cloud after a nuclear test in 1953

The West must not give in to Putin's nuclear threat

DW's Joscha Weber says that it is wrong to believe Russia has no other option.
Weber Joscha Kommentarbild App
Joscha Weber
Commentary
Conflicts
October 15, 2022
A US Navy Sikorsky MH-60 Sea Hawk Helikopter

No proof of US sabotage of Nord Stream pipeline

Some pro-Russian voices claim a US helicopter may have carried out the attack. DW looks into those claims.
Politics
September 30, 2022
Screenshots from the fake DW video: Compilation from older videos

Fact check: No Putin tattoo sessions in German hospice

A strange video about a German hospice is going viral on Telegram and Twitter. But the whole thing is a fake.
Politics
September 15, 2022
Residential building destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka near Kyiv

The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin denies that Russia is targeting civilians in the invasion of Ukraine. But the facts contradict him.
Conflicts
August 27, 2022
12 images
Ukraine | Angriff auf Bahnhof in Kramatorsk

How to see through Russia's war propaganda

Russia targets national and international audiences with a propaganda campaign that works on different levels.
Conflicts
August 26, 2022
03:39 min
A photo showing a young Nancy Pelosi alongside Hu Xijin

The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Hu Xijin

An alleged wedding photo of Nancy Pelosi and a Chinese journalist has gone viral online. Satire or seriously damaging?
Politics
August 3, 2022
