Using all forms of digital research, verification tools and methods of forensic analysis, Joscha endeavors to expose manipulation and deception. He researches and writes about how to combat disinformation. Together with his team he produces DW Fact Check, a format for social media and TV. Recently he has been particularly focused on debunking fake and misleading information from Russia. Joscha is also a media trainer for fact-checking and digital research techniques.

Previously, Joscha worked as a freelance journalist for WDR and dpa, among others, while studying communication, politics and history in Germany and France. After a traineeship at DW, Joscha Weber started as a sports editor and headed the digital unit of DW's sports department for eight years. As a reporter, he covered the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and the Tour de France. Since 2020 he is fully committed to the fight against disinformation.

If he is not here, he is probably on his bike doing some in-depth research on new cycling trends...