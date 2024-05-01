  1. Skip to content
Floods threaten communities in northern Germany

Joscha Weber
January 5, 2024

Parts of northern Germany have been hit by floods after days of heavy rains. Rising floodwaters have put dikes at risk of collapse. DW went to a village in Lower Saxony that is now bracing for the danger of collapsing dikes.

Joscha Weber Editor and fact-checker focusing on separating facts from fiction and uncovering disinformation.
