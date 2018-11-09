Opinion: Over and done with

These past months with Horst Seehofer in Berlin were quite something! It's evident just how much of a stir the head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and federal interior minister caused among friend and foe, experts and journalists when you remember that he only took office a few months ago. It feels like it has been ages.

In mid-March, Seehofer was still state premier of Bavaria. Then he moved to Berlin and the madness began: Endless debates about refugee policies, ultimatums issued against the chancellor, same-day resignation threats and retraction.

And finally, the absurd rift over the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen. The spy chief was first promoted, then transferred and then, in the end, fired.

The coalition government was on the brink of collapse because of an administrator! And Horst Seehofer was at the center of it all. Each and every appearance was strange, full of bizarre yet subtle accusations against the people who allegedly no longer understood him. That is, against everybody.

Horst Seehofer has led the CSU - the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats - since 2008

Seehofer wanted to be right

Basically, for him it was always about being right. In 2015, he harshly criticized the chancellor's comparably liberal refugee policies — to no avail. But he continued to taunt and plot wherever he could, offering up an embarrassing performance when he reprimanded the chancellor like a school girl at a CSU party convention.

Back home in Bavaria, the CSU followed his riotous course until the party recognized during the state election campaign that it was driving away its own voters. The CSU had a narrow escape, and can continue to rule in Bavaria. But it has lost its absolute majority and must enter a coalition with the Free Voters party.

It was a bitter defeat for state premier Markus Söder, but it was also an opportunity to replace Seehofer as CSU leader. And to lay the blame for the disastrous showing on him. At least that part is finally over and done with.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Something to take away the pain Horst Seehofer (right) has effectively lived, breathed and eaten CSU values, probably since he was born. The 69-year-old has been at the helm of the party and Bavaria since 2008 and has, thus far, staved off challenges to his throne by young upstarts such as Markus Söder (left). More on him a little later. But in the wake of a crushing September election result, Seehofer may no longer be tenable.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow Seehofer hinted at his resignation following the CSU debacle in Bavaria in October 2018. Later, when German media cited sources close to him to report he would soon step down, Seehofer denied it. Just days later, he reportedly told top CSU members he would relinquish his office, and probably step down as interior minister at a later date.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? 'I get knocked down, but I get up again' Lyrics from what is possibly Markus Söder's favorite tune. One of the pretenders to Seehofer's throne, the finance minister has been forging alliances within the CSU to prop up his position as the next-in-line. Problem is, his boss doesn't see it that way and quite frankly doesn't like him. Standing in front of the Acropolis might be the pinnacle for him — akro is Greek for "highest point."

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Let's see what this button does Arguably the smoothest of the CSU's smooth operators, Alexander Dobrindt has made a name for himself at the national level as transport minister — but not necessarily for the right reasons: Dieselgate, a controversial road toll and the farce that is the planned Berlin-Brandenburg airport, to be completed in...oh, stop it. Anyway, Seehofer seems to like him and his checkered suits.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Into the light Unassuming but not to be underestimated, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is respected beyond the state and was touted to head up the federal Interior Ministry before it all went pear-shaped. He's known for his tough stance on a refugee cap, an issue dear to his boss Seehofer's heart. His age, 61, may count against him if the CSU really does want to rejuvenate.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? You think my hat looks silly? Look behind me While she may need to work on her hat choices, deputy premier and Bavarian Economics Minister Ilse Aigner at least has a clear idea of what she wants politically. She's positioned herself as a possible Seehofer successor, much to his chagrin, by calling for a primary to decide on who should lead the CSU in next year's state election.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? I'll get my coat then Manfred Weber heads the European People's Party in the European Parliament — don't fall asleep just yet. While that would normally exclude him from new pastures within the CSU, on the grounds of being boring, he's seen as one of Seehofer's key confidants and has defended his boss against attacks from the CSU's youth wing. He's been a steadying influence within the party.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? The Dark Knight rises Remember Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? He of the slicked-back, jet-black hair and a plagiarized dissertation? The thing is, the people in Bavaria love him and Germany arguably never had a cooler-looking defense minister. But, more importantly, Seehofer has made no attempts to hide his admiration and sees Guttenberg as his and the party's natural hair, er, heir. Author: Rob Mudge



Final goal: Take Merkel down with him

Seehofer, however, would like to remain interior minister for an interim phase. It is obvious why he wants to stay on the Berlin scene he so despises: He still wants to be right where Merkel is concerned.

He is so embittered that if possible, he won't take his hat until she does, too. The chances aren't that bad, either. Merkel lacks the strength to dismiss Seehofer. Her government, already failing, would stumble into the next crisis.

Many years ago, Horst Seehofer was a committed politician, an expert on social and health policies and a staunch conservative anchored firmly in Bavaria and the CSU. That was a long time ago. He has since done harm to one and all: His party, the state, the political culture, even himself. It's a major tragedy — a personal one, too.

