 Opinion: German football supporters send vital message on Holocaust Memorial Day | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: German football supporters send vital message on Holocaust Memorial Day

On the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp at the end of WW2, German football fans are among those saying: never again. DW's Matt Ford thinks the message has never been more important.

Fußball 2. Bundesliga | 20. Spieltag | FC St. Pauli - SV Darmstadt 98 (picture-alliance/S. Sudheimer)

From the Bundesliga to the regional leagues, football clubs and supporters across Germany have been taking part in commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Seventy-four years on from the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on January 27, 1945, fan groups across the country displayed messages featuring the phrase "Nie wieder!" (Never again!)

"Auschwitz represents the destruction of all human values," read one message displayed by supporters of Carl-Zeiss Jena ahead of their third-divison game against Preussen Münster on Saturday. "Never forgive, never forget!"

In Freiburg, a banner reading "Remembrance is not enough" was accompanied by further demands, including: "Get nationalism out of your heads," "Fight sexism," "No more racism," and "Against all forms of anti-Semitism."

And on Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall, members of the Ballspiel.Vereint anti-discrimination initiative displayed a banner reading: "Their fate – our warning – never again!" – the significance of which should not be underestimated.

Matt Ford Kommentarbild

DW's Matt Ford

'Football mirrors society like nothing else in this country'

Of all clubs, Borussia Dortmund have fought one of the hardest battles against far-right extremism.

The club's ultras, together with the state-financed fan project (Fanprojekt Dortmund) and official club fan department (Fanabteilung), have been largely credited with expelling right-wing ideologies from the terraces, but the appearance of two well-known neo-Nazi hooligans ahead of the Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich in November was a reminder that the battle is never completely won.

As CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke pointed out in an interview with German football magazine 11 Freunde this month, around two percent of people in Dortmund vote for far-right parties. Applied to Dortmund's 82,000-capacity Westfalenstadion, that suggests around 1,600 people with far-right tendencies in Germany's largest stadium on any given matchday.

"The Ruhr region has become a social flashpoint," said Watzke. "And football mirrors society like nothing else in this country."

He's right. While German sports fans may rally around the intermittent successes of the country's ice hockey team or handball players for a couple of weeks, no cultural arena reflects German society more accurately and more consistently than the nation's football stadia.

As we've seen in Dortmund, those who would seek to infest those arenas, and the communities they represent, with the ideology which made Auschwitz possible know this.

So often stereotyped as hooligans and trouble-makers, active football supporters and ultras have also made their voices heard on some of the most important issues facing our society. They deserve to be listened to, not just on Holocaust Memorial Day, but every day.

Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - Hannover 96 (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

"Their fate - our warning - never again"

DW recommends

Fear on the Yellow Wall: Borussia Dortmund ultras threatened by right-wing hooligans

Borussia Dortmund's ultras have done more than most to combat right-wing extremism in German football. But according to local media, their hegemony on the Südtribüne has been challenged by some unwelcome visitors. (19.11.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - Hannover 96 | Torjubel 3:0

Five-goal Borussia Dortmund dismantle Hannover 26.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund have started 2019 as they started this season - in form. Another flurry of goals helped them beat their latest opponent, but it was one man who stole the show again.

Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - Hannover 96

Marco Reus has been awesome, and Borussia Dortmund need him to be 26.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund returned to their high-flying, goal-scoring ways against Hannover. Why? Because Marco Reus returned to the side. Dortmund's title aspirations may still be linked to their captain's ability to stay fit.

Bundesliga 19. Spieltag: VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup 27.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund were at their bedazzling best, and Peter Bosz bagged his first win as Leverkusen coach and six goals were scored in Freiburg. All the updates from the latest games in the Bundesliga.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 