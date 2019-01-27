Opinion: Ethiopia's reform agenda presents an opportunity for Germany

On his third and most recent visit to Ethiopia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke about the merits of multilateralism and promised Germany would support the African country in undertaking key reforms. Because, as he told DW, "now is the the right time."

And he is right. History is being written in the Horn of Africa: After endless years of feudalism and socialist tyranny, Africa's second-most populous country appears to be embracing democracy. The cliques of politicians and business figures are losing influence. Yet at the same time, the fragility of multi-ethnic Ethiopia is becoming increasingly apparent.

In 2020, Ethiopians head to the polls. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wants the electorate to back his reform agenda. His critics, meanwhile, insist the elections should be postponed. Conflict seems inevitable, especially as Abiy antagonized parts of the security apparatus and military during his first year in office. Meanwhile, all across the country, old scores are being settled with brute force. Ethiopia, therefore, is at a crossroads: will it become the avant-garde of an African renaissance, or descend into bloody inter-ethnic strife?

Crisis of multilateralism

Progressive President Sahle-Work Zewde and her reform-oriented prime minister Abiy have made it clear they value Germany as an important partner as Ethiopia embarks on this transition course. The 2020 elections will determine the political future of some 100 million Ethiopians. And show whether Germany's foreign policy vis-a-vis the African continent has paid off. Indeed, demands for a more proactive approach by Germany have been voiced for years.

But while Germany extols the virtues of multilateralism, the reality looks anything but auspicious. The African Union (AU), which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, lacks resources and has failed to take decisive action in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade bloc has proven largely insignificant. The US, meanwhile, is solely concerned with making America great again, while Britain finds itself preoccupied with Brexit.

Despite these trying times for multilateralism, Berlin must develop a foreign policy road map for Africa that actually deserves its name. It, in turn, must be embedded within a coherent regional strategy for Eritrea, Somalia and also Sudan, where thousands have been protesting in favor of reforms for weeks. Piecemeal approaches and only preventing European-bound migration must become a thing of the past!

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti The Chinese touch On the outskirts of Addis Ababa one would be forgiven for thinking an oriental palace has been misplaced. The train station marks the beginning of the new Addis Ababa to Djibouti City railway line carrying passengers since January 2018. It is a joint venture between the Ethiopian Djibouti Railway (EDR) company and the Chinese, who built and largely financed the $4 billion (€3.5 billion) endeavour.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Rules and regulations Ethiopian platform guards in smart red waistcoats and hats welcome passengers to the 8 a.m. train to Djibouti. The Chinese are operating the line for its first six years, hence the general air of regularity and conformity, at least at the start of the journey. The train conductor is Chinese, as are the maintenance workers.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Leaving the city behind Soon the outskirts of Addis Ababa are replaced by green fields, small village huts and cattle walking beside the railway line. "The amount of livestock along the route is the main reason we had to slow the train down," says Wang Hugue, the Chinese operations manager." At the beginning there were a few problems with the farmers." Farmers are now compensated for livestock hit by the train.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti A comfortable ride "Before, traveling by bus was really hard and you had to change buses and stay overnight. It took about a day and a half to get from Addis to Djibouti," says Linda, a Djiboutian English teacher returning from Addis Ababa. The journey by train takes 12 hours, but at least, it is comfortable.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Henna to pass the time The passenger service is currently running well below capacity and passengers have plenty of room for activities such as applying henna-tattoos. But the passenger service is not the train’s priority. Four cargo trains make the journey each day - two traveling one way, two the other - each carrying 106 containers of goods, increasingly needed and produced in Ethiopia’s strained economy.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Pining for the past The new train route partly parallels the old imperial railway built in the early 20th century. "If there was a choice, I’d take the old train," says Julius, an Ethiopian visiting his aunt in Djibouti. "Then you saw all the different towns where it stopped, heard the different languages, cultures and peoples of this region. This train just goes straight past everything."

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Train comes to life After stopping at the city of Dire Dawa about half way along the 728 kilometer (452 mile) route, the carriage has filled up with passengers chattering away in a mixture of Amharic, Somali and French (Djibouti was a French colony), while sharing bags of food. Even the music piped into the carriage seems to become livelier as the journey continues.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Time for khat "We have had to adjust, admittedly," says train operator Hugue. Passengers carry khat, the mildly narcotic plant chewed all over the Horn of Africa as a stimulant, which is banned and classed as a drug in China. "Initially we didn’t allow it, but EDR said that it was part of the culture, and we appreciate we can’t destroy traditions and we need to respect each other."

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti On the right track With about 200 kilometers (124 miles) left, the sun begins to set on the remote desert and the carriages begin to quieten. Political observers believe that the railway line and the freedom of movement and economic commerce that comes with it, is evidence of increasing peace and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Author: James Jeffrey



Creating jobs is key

Of course, Germany must provide economic assistance as Ethiopia pursues its political reforms. Because if people have no work, Prime Minister Abiy's democratic agenda will never succeed.

The economic partnerships of previous years have been vital, and it was therefore right that Steinmeier was accompanied by a business delegation on his latest visit to Ethiopia. VW plans to enter the Ethiopian market, thus sending a strong political signal. But Addis also desperately needs "Hermes" export credit guarantees for its lesser-known mid-sized companies.

Read more: Ethiopia's Prince Asserate: If Germany really wants to help Africa...

Germany, if it is to deliver on its promise of taking a more proactive role in foreign policy, must soon decide how it will support Ethiopia. After all, the Chinese have already staked their claims in the region, and rich investors from the Gulf countries are in the process of doing so. And neither are pursuing an altruistic agenda.

Germany must act. Because, as the German president put it ahead of his trip, "now is the right time."

