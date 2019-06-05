 Opening of Berlin′s ambitious Humboldt Forum museum project delayed | Arts | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Opening of Berlin's ambitious Humboldt Forum museum project delayed

Housed in Berlin's reconstructed Prussian palace, the Humboldt Forum was planning to open exhibitions this year to mark the 250th birthday of Alexander von Humboldt. But like Berlin's new airport, everything is on hold.

Deutschland Berlin | Baustelle Berliner Schloss (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Ducret)

The Humboldt Forum in the rebuilt Berlin Palace will not open in stages throughout 2019 as planned. Important technical issues remain unsolved in the reconstructed residence of the Prussian kings that was destroyed by the East German government in 1950.

Petra Wesseler, the head of the Humboldt Forum Foundation in the Berlin Palace (SHF), and Hans-Dieter Hegner, the president of the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning (BBR), today provided feedback about the state of the construction work. They concluded "that it is not realistic to expect to have the building ready to use as planned by the end of 2019," according to a statement by the Humboldt Forum Foundation.

Contained within the new Berlin Palace — built with a budget of €600 million euros ($679 million) —  the Humboldt Forum was to gradually open as a museum and cultural center starting from late 2019.

Watch video 03:19

Berlin Palace turns into Humboldt Forum

The main tenant in the Forum will be the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, with its museums focused on world cultures, anthropology and ethnology — including an Ethnological Museum whose collection has been surrounded by controversy due to issues over provenance and colonial art restitution; while the State of Berlin and Humboldt University will also be given space.

Read moreIs Berlin's Humboldt Forum shying away from colonial history?

After the Forum received its first large exhibit last June, many international museums decided they were not ready to lend the some 150 items requested by the foundation, due to the fact that the building was still a construction site.

Several exhibitions have now been postponed, including one on the subject of ivory, which will not be staged before the spring of 2020.

Another exhibition encompassing Berlin's "eventful history over the last 100 years," which was recently postponed until February 2020, will now be further delayed. Among the show's planned exhibits is the original door from the storied Tresor nightclub that opened in former East Berlin, shortly before the reunification of Germany.

Read more: Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

  • Deutschland Geschichte Berlin Stadtschloss um 1900

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Berlin City Palace around 1900

    The original cornerstone was laid in 1443, but the royal residence only began to take on its final form in 1701. Architect Andreas Schlüter designed the palace facades in the Italian style. With its 1,210 rooms, the City Palace subsequently became known as the biggest Baroque building north of the Alps.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    War damage

    During the Second World War the palace caught fire during an air raid. The fire destroyed virtually all of the state rooms in the north and south wing. Other parts of the building survived, including the outer walls with their sculptured decorations, the supporting walls, and the main stairwells.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    First neglected, then blown up

    Exhibitions were held in the post-war years in the surviving parts of the building. In 1950, however, the communist East German government decided it wasn't part of German cultural heritage and gave the order for it to be destroyed, despite many protests. In its place the Marx-Engels-Square was created as a location for mass rallies.

  • Berliner Stadtschloss Palast der Republik 1976

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Socialist interplay

    In the 1970s, East German leader Erich Honecker had the Palast der Republik built on the site. It became the seat of the East German parliament, but the building also served various cultural purposes as well as being home to numerous bars and restaurants. After the fall of the Berlin Wall the building was closed because of its asbestos content, and later torn down.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Deceptively real

    After German reunification, there was a passionate discussion about the possible reconstruction of the Berlin City Palace. In 1993, a pro-construction lobby group landed a coup by erecting a scaffold with a life-size canvas mock-up based on historical pictures of the City Palace façade. In 2002, the German parliament voted to have the palace reconstructed.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Reconstruction in the original size

    In 2008, the design by Italian Franco Stella won the architectural competition to rebuild the palace. His design combines the Baroque exterior with a more modern interior. The reconstructed Berlin City Palace is to house an international art and cultural center known as the "Humboldt Forum."

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Keeping an eye on the building site

    The "Humboldt Box" has become a temporary Berlin landmark - since 2011 it serves as an information center on the past and future of the City Palace. It attracted 100,000 visitors in the first 50 days alone. Visitors can also enjoy a panoramic look at how the reconstruction work is progressing from the viewing platform.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Things are underway

    On June 12, 2013, German President Joachim Gauck laid the cornerstone, which has two numbers engraved on it: 1443 and 2013, the date when the cornerstone for the historical palace was originally laid and, of course, the date the reconstruction began.

  • Bildergalerie Berliner Stadtschloss

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Old decorations for new walls

    While the walls are being constructed the Schlossbauhütte palace builders' shed, is making Baroque façade decorations. Using historic designs, sculptors are creating some 3,000 original pieces. The palace façade cost about 80 million euros ($90 million), most of which will be financed with donations. The finished palace will cost some 590 million euros, most of which will be financed by the state.

  • Berlin Baustelle Humboldt Forum Berliner Schloss (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

    Great expectations

    At the moment, gray concrete still dominates the site - but this will change in 2019 when the Humboldt Forum is opened. Then, Berlin Museums will exhibit their non-European cultural treasures here, while the Humboldt University begins holding international conferences. The Palace courtyard will serve as a backdrop for music and theater performances.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


Missing the party

In January, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation had declared that the Humboldt Forum would definitely open in November 2019, just in time to coincide with the 250th birthday of explorer and researcher Alexander von Humboldt, in Berlin. The Humboldt Forum will instead be celebrating the 251st birthday of its namesake.

But if the constant delays to the opening ill-fated Berlin Brandenburg Airport is anything to go by, this may not be the first postponement.

Previously, the general director of the Humboldt Forum, Hartmut Dorgerloh, declared that 40,000 square meters of usable space could technically be put into operation by September. This deadline has now been delayed by at least six months, with the BBR due to submit a new concept, and one assumes associated deadlines, to the SHF Board of Trustees on June 26.

  • Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany. It is named after Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt - photo by Timothy A. Rooks

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany

    Though originally named the University of Berlin, in 1949 the name was changed to honor Alexander and his brother, Wilhelm, who helped found the school in 1810. Many Nobel Prize winners, among them Albert Einstein, have taught there. Today it is one of the country's best-rated universities and there is a statue of each brother in front of the main administrative building standing guard.

  • Pico Humboldt, Sierra Nevada de Merida, Venezuela

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Pico Humboldt, Venezuela

    But Humboldt does not just belong to Germany. In Caracas, Venezuela, there is also a Universidad Alejandro de Humboldt, a private school founded in 1997. The country was the first stop in 1799 on Humboldt's journey through the Spanish American colonies. Today its second-highest peak is named in his honor. Located in the north-west of the country, it is near Pico Bolivar, which is the tallest.

  • The Humboldt Current, the Pacific Ocean

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    The Humboldt Current, the Pacific Ocean

    It is fitting that Humboldt's name is mostly connected with nature or natural phenomenon — from China to New Zealand and Africa to Antarctica. In 1803, while sailing up the South American coast, Humboldt noted the cold water flowing north into more tropical waters. Though known to sailors and locals, he brought the current to a wider audience. It still impacts weather in Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

  • Mare Humboldtianum, the Moon

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Mare Humboldtianum, the Moon

    Yet Humboldt doesn't just belong on Earth. The explorer has a place on the moon. Mare, which means "sea" in Latin, is used to describe the mostly featureless plains on the Moon's surface. Humboldt's is one of only two named after a person. In reality though it is an oblong dark patch surrounded by more interesting impact craters. But don't worry, Humboldt has a crater, too — and two asteroids.

  • Humboldt penguins, named after explorer Alexander von Humboldt

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Humboldt penguin, western South America

    Back on Earth but still black and white is the Humboldt penguin, Spheniscus humboldti. The medium-sized flightless birds nest along the coast of Chile and Peru by burrowing in guano. Due to climate change, over-fishing and ocean acidification, they are endangered. The current population is estimated at a few thousand. In all it's thought that around 100 different animals are named after Humboldt.

  • Humboldt's willow, Central & South America - photo by Timothy A. Rooks (Source: Botanical Museum, Berlin)

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Humboldt's willow, Central & South America

    But it's not just animals that share Humboldt's name, the naturalist is also namesake of around 300 plants. Some of the plants he discovered himself and brought back from South America like this deciduous tree, Salix humboldtiana. Yet even Humboldt was modest — of the thousands of specimens he collected, he only gave a handful of them his name. Other scientific fans named the rest in his honor.

  • Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Humboldt County, California - photo by Timothy A. Rooks

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California

    A giant of science. A giant of trees. An appropriate name. Founded in 1921 the park is now the largest remaining old-growth forest of coastal redwoods, Sequoia sempervirens, and contains some of the tallest trees in the world. Across the American west, Humboldt is everywhere. In North America there are 4 counties, 13 towns and yet another university, Humboldt State Universtiy, named after him.

  • The Humboldt squid

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    The Humboldt squid, the Pacific Ocean

    Though they look like they could be from outer space, the carnivorous Humboldt squid, Dosidicus gigas, lives for the most part in the Humboldt Current off of the South American coast. They usually move in large shoals, can change color quickly and reach a length of around 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches). But whereas Humboldt lived to be nearly 90, these marine animals only live 1-2 years.

  • The Humboldt glacier, northern Greenland

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    The Humboldt glacier, northern Greenland

    Alas another fleeting thing named for Humboldt is the Humboldt glacier in Greenland. Its front is 110 kilometers (68 miles) wide, but it is melting fast. Due to climate change another Humboldt glacier in Venezuela has already nearly disappeared. In the past 30 years it has shrunk by 90 percent. Sadly it's the tropical country's last glacier; scientists only give it one or two more decades.

  • The Humboldt Forum, Berlin, Germany

    What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

    The Humboldt Forum, Berlin, Germany

    Back in his hometown the name Humboldt is being used to mark the future. Though controversial, the Humboldt Forum is scheduled to open this year in the newly rebuilt royal palace. No longer a king's house, it will be a cultural center and a museum for non-European art. Humboldt would feel at home, he spent time in the original palace and brought back some of the artifacts now going on display.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


sb/eg (with dpa) 

DW recommends

Colonial art restitution: 'The desire is not to wipe museums clean'

Art historian Benedicte Savoy and economics researcher Felwine Sarr spoke to DW about the return of looted objects from France, as museums around Europe grapple with the question of what to do with colonial artifacts. (23.01.2019)  

Looted colonial art: Is there the political will to return pilfered artifacts?

From African cultural treasures to artworks and even human remains, calls have been growing louder to return goods appropriated by colonial powers during their often brutal reigns across Africa. But is it mostly talk? (05.01.2019)  

Berlin museum stirs debate with plans for colonial era remembrance room

Genocide in former German South West Africa, looted art on show: For some, the Humboldt Forum's plan to draw attention to the crimes of German colonial rule in Africa doesn't go far enough. (30.01.2019)  

Is Berlin's Humboldt Forum shying away from colonial history?

Bloody art? Some of the objects to be shown at Berlin's Humboldt Forum museum complex were unethically acquired during the colonial era. Critics say the institution isn't doing enough to dig into Germany's colonial past. (14.08.2017)  

Berlin's Humboldt Forum welcomes its first large exhibit

A 120-year-old boat from the South Sea that's twice the size of a killer whale has made its way across Berlin to its new home in the Humboldt Forum. It represents "a milestone" for the new museum. (29.05.2018)  

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms. (07.03.2019)  

Planned cross on Berlin landmark palace stirs heated debate

Opposition parties have slammed plans to put a cross on top of the rebuilt Stadtschloss, or City Palace, in Berlin. The Greens and the Left party say the plan endangers the open cultural dialogue intended for the site. (20.05.2017)  

Happy birthday, Humboldt!

Roughly 300 plants are named after him, as well as numerous animals and even an area on the moon. Alexander von Humboldt breaks all records. Let's celebrate his 250th birthday! (05.06.2019)  

Berlin celebrates the power of techno as the Tresor turns 25

Serious partying established Berlin's clubbing reputation in the 90s: Techno was the sound of reuniting East and West Germany. Now the cult club Tresor turns 25 - and electronic music is more popular than ever. (21.07.2016)  

Travelers get used to unfinished Berlin airport

Having seen numerous delays, Berlin's new airport is scheduled to open in October 2020. But even that deadline is now being questioned. Travelers are not overly concerned, though, as Hardy Graupner found out. (14.05.2019)  

Berlin Humboldt Forum opens in stages

Construction should be completed by September 2019. On Alexander von Humboldt's 250th birthday, everything will be ready and will gradually be on display in Berlin's new city palace, collection by collection. (22.11.2018)  

Finally - Berlin has its palace again!

In Braunschweig, Frankfurt and Potsdam, architectural heritage destroyed by the war was rebuilt. Now Berlin has caught up - the City Palace has been rebuilt. Thousands came to visit the site at the weekend. (23.08.2018)  

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center

Two years after the cornerstone was laid, Berlin City Palace held a topping-out ceremony in June 2015. The place where Prussian kings once ruled will become a center for culture, with completion slated for 2019. (12.08.2015)  

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition

The name Alexander von Humboldt may not be instantly recognizable, but it is plastered across the globe in seemingly endless ways. From mountains and squids to schools and flowers, the Prussian explorer is omnipresent. (05.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin Palace turns into Humboldt Forum  

Related content

Humboldtpinguin, Spheniscus humboldti

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition 05.06.2019

The name Alexander von Humboldt may not be instantly recognizable, but it is plastered across the globe in seemingly endless ways. From mountains and squids to schools and flowers, the Prussian explorer is omnipresent.

Berlin Impressionen Baustelle Humboldt Forum Ostflügel

Berlin Humboldt Forum opens in stages 22.11.2018

Construction should be completed by September 2019. On Alexander von Humboldt's 250th birthday, everything will be ready and will gradually be on display in Berlin's new city palace, collection by collection.

Deutschland Bonn Ausstellung Dogon - Weltkulturerbe aus Afrika

Looted colonial art: Is there the political will to return pilfered artifacts? 05.01.2019

From African cultural treasures to artworks and even human remains, calls have been growing louder to return goods appropriated by colonial powers during their often brutal reigns across Africa. But is it mostly talk?

Advertisement

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Cuban refugees in 1994 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Deryk)

Humanity's history of migration by sea — from Troy to Lampedusa

When are refugees welcome — and when not? Historian Erik Lindner takes a long look back to discover answers to this question. He reveals them in his book "Flight Across the Sea."  

Music

Illustration | Pianistin Clara Schumann (Schuhmannfest)

At the Schumannfest, it's about Clara — and other women in music

Wife, mother of eight, pianist, musical adviser, concert manager, composer: Clara Schumann is in the spotlight at Bonn's Schumannfest — along with other female composers and performers.  

Arts

Ausstellung im C/O Berlin Food for the Eyes (Peter Fischli and David Weiss, Zurich 2018)

'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

An essential part of everyday life, Food is an often unheralded yet central motif in art, and especially photography. From Swiss artists Fischli and Weiss to Cindy Sherman, C/O Berlin celebrates feasts for the eyes.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  