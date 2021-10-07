Visit the new DW website

Humboldt Forum

The Humboldt Forum is a large-scale museum project in Berlin, located at the site of the City Palace. It is expected to open in 2019.

Now under construction at the site of the City Palace in downtown Berlin, the Humboldt Forum is to be a cultural center of global proportions. Meant to connect culture, art and science, it aims to achieve dialogue between cultures. Until the Humboldt Forum opens, some of the works to be exhibited are being kept in Berlin's Museum for Asian Art and the Ethnological Museum. Neil MacGregor, formerly director of London's British Museum, has been named as head of the Humboldt Forum. The institution's namesake, Alexander von Humboldt (1768-1859), was a Prussian explorer, naturalist and geographer who also contributed greatly to Romantic philosophy.

Köln | Benin Bronzen im Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum

Germany to begin returning Benin Bronzes in 2022 07.10.2021

The different levels of government have agreed to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria. It is up in the air whether they can be exhibited as planned at the Humboldt Forum.

Entertainment Bilder des Tages Lollapalooza Berlin 2018. Besucher des Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 am 08. und 09.09.2018 in Berlin. 20180909SFL035 *** Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 Visitors of the Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 at 08 and 09 09 2018 in Berlin 20180909SFL035

Cultural scene reacts to Germany's elections 28.09.2021

Following the German elections, DW has collected various reactions from cultural insiders, such as filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff.
Humboldt Forum Berlin, Ethnologisches Museum, Luf-Insel Boot

Humboldt Forum tackles colonial issue with new museums 22.09.2021

As it opens its new ethnological museum, Berlin's Humboldt Forum has reacted to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?

Blick in den Schlüterhof Datum: 17.7.21 Ort: Berlin (c) Stiftung Humboldt Forum im Berliner Schloss / Foto: David von Becker

Berlin's controversial Humboldt Forum opens its doors 20.07.2021

After years of delays, Berlin's new Humboldt Forum has finally welcomed the public even as it remains at the center of debate about colonialism and museum collections.

Monika Grütters (CDU), Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien kommt zur Eröffnung des Filmfestivals Berlinale. Eröffnet wird die Sommerausgabe der Internationalen Filmfestspiele mit dem Film «The Mauritanian». Der Film wird im Freiluftkino auf der Museumsinsel gezeigt. Die Berlinale läuft bis 20. Juni.

German culture commissioner Grütters: 'I was going through withdrawal' 16.07.2021

Aid during the pandemic secured, looted art debate organized, Humboldt Forum opened: Culture commissioner Monika Grütters takes stock in a DW interview.
++++nur zur abgsprochenen und aktuellen Berichterstattung++++. Rundgang der nigerianischen Kulturdelegation bei den Benin-Bronzen in Dahlem in Berlin, 08.07.2021. Copyright: Florian Gaertner/photothek.de V.l.n.r.: HRH Crown Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare, H.E. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor, Edo State, H.E. Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Barbara Plankensteiner, Direktorin des MARKK und co-Sprecherin der Benin Dialogue Group, Lars-Christian Koch, Direktor des Ethnologischen Museums und Museums für Asiatische Kunst der Staatlichen Museen zu Berlin, Mr. Phillip Ihenacho, Director of the Board, Legacy Restoration Trust

Benin bronzes: Nigerian delegation visits Berlin 09.07.2021

The Humboldt Forum museum in Berlin might still be able to show the Benin bronzes when it opens, as Nigeria is open to a gradual restitution of the artifacts. 
09/06/2021 Besucher eines Cafés sitzen im Schlüterhof des Humboldt Forums im Berliner Schloss. Nach der coronabedingten ausschließlich digitalen Öffnung im Dezember 2020 macht das Humboldt Forum nun den Außenraum zugänglich. Der neue Stadtraum mit Schlüterhof, Passage und Spreeterrassen ist seit heute rund um die Uhr begehbar.

Berlin Palace opens its gates 09.06.2021

The courtyard of the reconstructed palace, which houses the Humboldt Forum museum, is now open to the public. The new institution has been marred by controversy.
06.10.2020, Berlin: Blick auf das Stadtschloss nach der Pressekonferenz zur Eröffnung des Humboldt Forums im Dezember. Das 644 Millionen Euro teure Forum soll bis Ende 2021 in mehreren Schritten als Kultur- und Ausstellungszentrum eröffnet werden. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin's Humboldt Forum faces new criticism 01.06.2021

The Humboldt Forum on the banks of the Spree River is scheduled to open its doors this summer. But there are mounting problems as the countdown nears. Will the opening be postponed?
„Luf-Boot“ in Dahlem. Hochsee-Segelboot mit Ausleger (Ident.Nr. VI 23116 a), 19. Jh., aus Para-Mikronesien: Bismarck-Archipel, Westliche-Inseln, Luf (auch: Hermit-Inseln, Agomes, Eremiteninseln) (Inselgruppe). Holz, geschnitzt, rot, weiß und schwarz bemalt, Bindungen aus Rotan und Kokosfaserschnur, pflanzliche Kittmasse, Bambus, Pflanzenfaser, Federn, Textil, Segel aus Palmblattstreifen geflochten Gesamtmaß: Höhe x Breite x Tiefe: 960 x 1520 x 650 cm, Gewicht: 3365 kg; Teilmaße: Breite (mit Ausleger, ohne Gegenbrücke): 380 cm, Höhe (vorderer Mast): 780 cm, Höhe (höchste Höhe Segelspitze): 960 cm. 1966-2017 in der Dauerausstellung des Ethnologischen Museums in Berlin-Dahlem. Umzug ins Humboldt Forum am 28./29.5.2018.

'Looted' boat to be shown at Berlin's Humboldt Forum 13.05.2021

In a new book, German historian Götz Aly reveals how a boat was taken from the South Pacific and ended up in a German museum. Will it spark a new restitution debate?
Check-in vom 03.04.2021 U5, Nicole Frölich via Jannis Hektor

Berlin Between Lockdown and Revival 06.04.2021

Despite the pandemic, Berlin keeps on evolving rapidly – so that even now there is a lot to discover. DW Travel guide Nicole Frölich takes you through the stunning new subway stations on the extended U5 line, which connects a number of the city center’s popular sights. She also visits the Natural History Museum and has a tip to experience the German capital online, with an app!
Sammlung Benin, Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum Teil des It’s Yours-Raumes von Peju Layiwola Foto: © Francis Oghuma Kult-Objekte als koloninale Trophäen Die nigerianische Künstlerin Peju Layiwola hat einen von vier „It´s Yours“-Räumen gestaltet. Objekte aus Benin (dem heutigen Nigeria) zeugen darin von geraubten Kulturgütern. Das RJM besitzt 95 Benin-Bronzen. Sie wurden vom Sammler Rautenstrauch in London erworben - wenige Jahre nachdem die Briten 1897 einen antikolonialen Aufstand blutig niedergeschlagen hatten und die Bronzen als Trophäen mitgenommen hatten.

'A matter of fairness': New debate about Benin Bronzes in Germany 26.03.2021

The debate about looted colonial art in German museums has gained new momentum. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has taken a clear stand on the issue.
Leoparden-Aquamanile, Königreich Benin, 17. Jh., Messing, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Ethnologisches Museum, © SMB, Ethnologisches Museum, Martin Franken

Opinion: Africa must unite to demand stolen art's return 21.12.2020

African nations need to work together to pressure Europe to return looted art held in its museums, such as Germany's newly opened Humboldt Forum, says DW's Harrison Mwilima.
ARCHIV - 14.02.2018, Hamburg: Drei Raubkunst-Bronzen aus dem Land Benin in Westafrika sind im Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe (MKG) in einer Vitrine ausgestellt. Der Umgang der Museen mit der kolonialen Vergangenheit ist eines der großen kulturpolitischen Themen der Gegenwart. (zu dpa Grütters für offensivere Rückgabe von Kolonialobjekte vom 02.01.2019) Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

AfricaLink on Air — 17 December 2020 17.12.2020

Nigeria moves to reopen its borders +++ Kenya-Somalia relations hit new low +++ Restitution of African art +++ Liberia's ostracized teen rape survivor +++ A day after China's moon probe returned to earth, DW looks at space technology in Africa and China's role in it
Humboldt Forum, außenansicht Quelle: https://www.humboldtforum.org/de/presse/medien/humboldt-forum-im-berliner-schloss-2/

Berlin's Humboldt Forum launches with unanswered questions 16.12.2020

The debate around looted art has intensified just as Berlin's new museum opens. The museum has been criticized for the colonial-era African pieces in its collection.
ARCHIV - 14.02.2018, Hamburg: Drei Raubkunst-Bronzen aus dem Land Benin in Westafrika sind im Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe (MKG) in einer Vitrine ausgestellt. Die Kulturminister von Bund und Ländern beraten in Berlin erneut über den Umgang mit Sammlungsobjekten aus kolonialen Kontexten. (zu Kulturminister beraten Umgang mit Kolonialobjekten) Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

How African activists try to force the return of colonial-era artworks 16.10.2020

A group of Africans tried to take a colonial cultural object from a French museum in the summer. Is such an act of activism a way of putting pressure on politics to return exhibits?
https://www.humboldtforum.org/de

Humboldt Forum to open before the end of 2020 08.10.2020

The large-scale Berlin museum has been under construction since 2013. Its opening was postponed several times, but is now set to take place before the end of the year.
