The Humboldt Forum is a large-scale museum project in Berlin, located at the site of the City Palace. It is expected to open in 2019.

Now under construction at the site of the City Palace in downtown Berlin, the Humboldt Forum is to be a cultural center of global proportions. Meant to connect culture, art and science, it aims to achieve dialogue between cultures. Until the Humboldt Forum opens, some of the works to be exhibited are being kept in Berlin's Museum for Asian Art and the Ethnological Museum. Neil MacGregor, formerly director of London's British Museum, has been named as head of the Humboldt Forum. The institution's namesake, Alexander von Humboldt (1768-1859), was a Prussian explorer, naturalist and geographer who also contributed greatly to Romantic philosophy.