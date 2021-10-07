Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Humboldt Forum is a large-scale museum project in Berlin, located at the site of the City Palace. It is expected to open in 2019.
Now under construction at the site of the City Palace in downtown Berlin, the Humboldt Forum is to be a cultural center of global proportions. Meant to connect culture, art and science, it aims to achieve dialogue between cultures. Until the Humboldt Forum opens, some of the works to be exhibited are being kept in Berlin's Museum for Asian Art and the Ethnological Museum. Neil MacGregor, formerly director of London's British Museum, has been named as head of the Humboldt Forum. The institution's namesake, Alexander von Humboldt (1768-1859), was a Prussian explorer, naturalist and geographer who also contributed greatly to Romantic philosophy.
Despite the pandemic, Berlin keeps on evolving rapidly – so that even now there is a lot to discover. DW Travel guide Nicole Frölich takes you through the stunning new subway stations on the extended U5 line, which connects a number of the city center’s popular sights. She also visits the Natural History Museum and has a tip to experience the German capital online, with an app!
Nigeria moves to reopen its borders +++ Kenya-Somalia relations hit new low +++ Restitution of African art +++ Liberia's ostracized teen rape survivor +++ A day after China's moon probe returned to earth, DW looks at space technology in Africa and China's role in it