Business

Travelers get used to unfinished Berlin airport

Having seen numerous delays, Berlin's new airport is scheduled to open in October 2020. But even that deadline is now being questioned. Travelers are not overly concerned, though, as Hardy Graupner found out.

BER Berlin-Brandenburg Airport

The German Transport Ministry has demanded assurances that the unfinished Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport (BER, pictured above) can really open in October 2020, as announced by the operators. But who's willing to give such assurances without caveats?

Not even BER CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup is sure anymore. The German capital's new aviation hub is to eventually replace Tegel Airport in the city center and Schönefeld Airport on the outskirts, right beside where the new one is located.

Older folks will remember that BER was initially scheduled to open in October 2011, only to be shut down over a potential fire hazard.

Delays galore

The deadline has since been pushed back six times due to various construction problems.

Only last week, German media reports suggested that a large amount of nonmetal wall plugs might need to be replaced, casting doubts over whether or not the airport will open in 2020.

Schönefeld Airport (SFX)

The existing Schönefeld Airport (SXF) is anything but spacious and posh, but keeps playing an important role

Despite its status as a target of ridicule and derision in the German and foreign media, travelers in Berlin don't seem to be missing much for the time being, as DW found out chatting to people at Schönefeld Airport (SXF).

Poles living in the western parts of their country are among the most frequent foreign users of that airport as it offers more routes than, say, the Polish airport of Szczecin (some 150 kilometers, 90 miles, away from Schönefeld).

"Personally, I think that this smaller airport here in Schönefeld is also efficient — I've used both, also Tegel, and I'm OK," one Polish traveler said when asked if he was eager for the new Berlin airport to finally open.

"Maybe, it would be better to have just one central airport in Berlin. But I'm not really missing the unfinished airport right now, it's good for me the way it is."

Public outcry among Germans?

Ask Germans what they make of the unfinished airport, and their answers range from indifference, to understanding of the situation, to indignation.

"The fact that the airport is still not completed is certainly annoying," says a young German woman in the presence of her friend.

"But we're not from the Berlin area and do not really think about it so much. Travelwise, we have other options, if Berlin doesn't work out."

Her friend is not quite as sanguine about it. "Well, we live in Germany, and as German taxpayers it's our problem, too," he says. "We've come to the point where everyone is asking what's going wrong here. There's always something new that's not working."

"Why isn't there anyone around, who can analyze everything thoroughly," the woman wonders. "Rushing things now to meet the latest deadline may only produce even more problems and costs."

A man waiting outside the arrivals area doesn't feel like laying the blame for the delays at anyone's doorstep. "I don't lose any sleep over the unfinished airport," he says.

"To be honest, I believe that for a huge project like this it's quite normal that not everything goes the way it's planned. Of course, rising costs are always bad, but then there's so much going wrong elsewhere too. We'll survive."

A couple waiting for their flight have this to add:

"I'm not thinking about it so much, for me it's like a joke anyway," she quips, while her companion says he believes the BER project has just been badly managed.

"I guess the problem is lousy management and not the engineers involved," he says. "Airports have been built in other parts of Germany without such massive problems ever occurring, so it must be a management issue."

Another German traveler indicates he'd love to see the new airport opening soon, as Schönefeld isn't quite up to the mark in his eyes.

"Everything feels a bit makeshift here, including the main hall and the check-in area, but so what?"

Rows of seats at BER airport

Rows of seats waiting to be used by travelers who just won't come

Airport dilemma versus Brexit

"It's amazing there isn't a major airport in Berlin, just two small ones," agrees a woman from Scotland. "Schönefeld and Tegel are small ones, neither of them are really great." Does she think that's kind of a scandal for a place like Berlin?

"We're dealing with a disaster of our own, Brexit, so it's currently pretty hard to see beyond this," she says with a twinkle in her eye.

Wouldn't a complete mess like BER cause a public outcry in her country, DW posited.

"Again, you're asking about a country that's produced Brexit, that tops it all."

Well, both Brexit and BER are certain to be rather costly affairs in the end. Originally, some €2 billion ($2.2 billion) was earmarked for the new Berlin airport — it'll be somewhere between € 6 billion and €7 billion by the time it opens, experts figure.

The idea of scrapping the faulty project altogether has fallen on deaf ears among those in charge. The point of no return seems to have been reached.

The BER operator has already begun allocating space to airlines Easyjet, Lufthansa and Eurowings. As we have been saying for many years when it comes to this airport: to be continued...

  • A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate in Atlanta (picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Goldman)

    The world's biggest airports

    Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Atlanta, US

    When it comes to passenger numbers, no airport can measure up to the one in Atlanta. Almost 104 million people passed through Hartsfield-Jackson air-traffic hub in 2017, according to data provided by airport association ACI. No other airport has managed to break 100 million. This makes Hartsfield-Jackson number one on our list.

  • Beijing Capital International Airport (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    The world's biggest airports

    Beijing Capital International Airport, China

    China has its own favorite: Beijing Capital International Airport ranks second in the number of passengers, welcoming 95.8 million people in 2017. The air-traffic infrastructure was built up ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games. UK star architect Norman Foster designed a new, sprawling terminal for the event.

  • Dubai International Airport (Reuters/A. Mohammad)

    The world's biggest airports

    Dubai International Airport

    In 2017, Dubai's airport welcomed over 88 million passengers. Almost all of them were non-Arabs — as many as 87.72 million. Many of them apparently appreciate Dubai International for its almost legendary reputation for shopping.

  • Haneda Airport, Japan (AFP/Getty Images/K. Nogi)

    The world's biggest airports

    Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

    Alas, the Japanese capital is not in the top three, but its airport still boasts 85.4 million visitors per year, enough for a solid fourth place in our ranking.

  • Los Angeles International Airport - LAX (picture alliance/Markus Mainka)

    The world's biggest airports

    Los Angeles International Airport, US

    If you go on vacation to California, chances are you will land at Los Angeles International Airport, better known as the LAX in America. The flow of passengers does not quite measure up to the Atlanta airport, but it still had over 85.5 million visitors last year.

  • Bastian Schweinsteiger signs an autograph at O'Hare in Chicago (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Shen)

    The world's biggest airports

    O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, US

    Even in Chicago, there is no rest from fans for German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger. The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder now plays for Chicago Fire, and frequently flies through O'Hare. Schweinsteiger is only one of 79.81 million passengers who go through the Chicago hub, which is named after an American WWII pilot.

  • Heathrow Terminal 5 (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    The world's biggest airports

    London Heathrow, UK

    London boasts three airports, the largest and most well known of which is Heathrow. It services just over 78 million passengers per year. And it manages all that with just two runways.

  • A cable car above Chek Lap Kok in Hong Kong (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Yun)

    The world's biggest airports

    Hong Kong International Airport, China

    You don't have to be in a plane to sneak a good look at Hong Kong's competitor, called Chek Lap Kok Airport locally. The compound is similarly impressive from a cable car as it may have been for the 72.67 million passengers who travelled through it in 2017. Hong Kong, or "fragrant harbor" in English, is built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok in the South China Sea.

  • Pudong International Airport (picture-alliance/Imaginechina)

    The world's biggest airports

    Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China

    Safety first! One of Shanghai's two airports ranks just behind Hong Kong's. Pudong International Airport served 70 million passengers in 2017. This marks a slight drop from the year before, but cargo flights picked up by over 11 percent, according to ACI.

  • Air France planes on the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris (AP)

    The world's biggest airports

    Paris-Charles de Gaulle, France

    The Paris airport named after President de Gaulle, also known as Roissy airport, comes in at number 10 on our list of busiest air-traffic hubs. Last year, it welcomed 69.47 million passengers. But those figures are not everything in an airport ranking; There are also parameters such as the amount of goods transported, the size, the number of terminals and many more.

  • Berlin Brandenburg Airport (DW/W. Szymanski)

    The world's biggest airports

    Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany

    And then there is the amount of time it takes to actually build an airport. In that respect, the Germans might well be No. 1. Perhaps it's simply a question of definition: The nine years that have so far passed since construction began could be seen as evidence of thoroughness.


