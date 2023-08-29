  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
PoliticsGermany

Olaf Scholz calls for German government to 'get along'

August 29, 2023

The German chancellor says his coalition government needs to improve its messaging after months of public bickering on a number of issues. He said he hoped to boost the economy and make bureaucracy go faster.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vi4J
Olaf Scholz speaks in front of Meseburg palace in Berlin
German Chancellor Scholz says his government needs to improve its communication strategies after months of coaltion members wrangling over several issuesImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called for his coalition to improve its communication.

He made the comments during a meeting that marks the halfway point of his government's four-year term. Talks were held behind closed doors at the Meseberg palace outside of Berlin.

Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are in coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).

During the meeting, Germany's governing coalition is to discuss economic conditions in the country, and de-bureaucratization and digitalization measures.

Scholz said that talks would center on how to give the German economy a big "boost" and "use the opportunities that our strong economy has." He added that Berlin plans to develop initiatives to help "everything go faster in Germany," referring to administrative procedures.

What Scholz said about his government's track record

"We have a very successful track record last year and this year, and it would of course be good if everyone contributed to this with their communication strategies," he said, calling for the coalition to "get along well together."

Scholz has repeatedly asked coalition members not to discuss negotiations until their final outcome is known.

Over the past several months, members of Scholz's cabinet have publicly argued over a number of policies, including a planned law to switch heating systems in old buildings and a new child benefit program.

Scholz called the child benefit program "progress that we've long wrangled over." He said that a positive outcome had been achieved in the end, adding that he was sure the program would be a "good reform."

sdi/lo (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Orlan-10 drone

Ukraine updates — German busted for sale of parts to Russia

ConflictsAugust 29, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of MINUSMA soldiers next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger

Germany: Who is controversial politician Hubert Aiwanger?

Germany: Who is controversial politician Hubert Aiwanger?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Luis Rubiales | Präsident des spanischen Fußballverbands

Luis Rubiales case: What are the consequences?

Luis Rubiales case: What are the consequences?

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A man loads sandbags onto a the bed of a truck other other people in the background pick sandbags up off a pallet

Florida residents brace for Idalia

Florida residents brace for Idalia

CatastropheAugust 29, 202301:57 min
More from North America
Go to homepage