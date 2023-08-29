Olaf Scholz calls for German government to 'get along'

The German chancellor says his coalition government needs to improve its messaging after months of public bickering on a number of issues. He said he hoped to boost the economy and make bureaucracy go faster.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called for his coalition to improve its communication.

He made the comments during a meeting that marks the halfway point of his government's four-year term. Talks were held behind closed doors at the Meseberg palace outside of Berlin.

Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are in coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).

During the meeting, Germany's governing coalition is to discuss economic conditions in the country, and de-bureaucratization and digitalization measures.

Scholz said that talks would center on how to give the German economy a big "boost" and "use the opportunities that our strong economy has." He added that Berlin plans to develop initiatives to help "everything go faster in Germany," referring to administrative procedures.

What Scholz said about his government's track record

"We have a very successful track record last year and this year, and it would of course be good if everyone contributed to this with their communication strategies," he said, calling for the coalition to "get along well together."

Scholz has repeatedly asked coalition members not to discuss negotiations until their final outcome is known.

Over the past several months, members of Scholz's cabinet have publicly argued over a number of policies, including a planned law to switch heating systems in old buildings and a new child benefit program.

Scholz called the child benefit program "progress that we've long wrangled over." He said that a positive outcome had been achieved in the end, adding that he was sure the program would be a "good reform."

sdi/lo (AFP, dpa)

