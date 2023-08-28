  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
PoliticsGermany

German government reaches child allowance compromise

August 28, 2023

The coalition government in Berlin has broken its latest policy deadlock, this time over a new child allowance payment plan. It's the latest in a string of disputes over costs between ministries run by different parties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VdTx
Various children's toys on a table, with some euro banknotes and an application form for child allowance in Germany also on the same table.
Germany's coalition had pledged to reform child allowance policy when taking office, but later could not agree on the sums and timelineImage: Detlef Heese/epd/picture alliance

Germany's government announced early on Monday that it had made a breakthrough on a new child allowance plan, after weeks of arguing primarily between Family Minister Lisa Paus, of the Green party, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner, of the Free Democrats

Lindner and Paus appeared at a press conference later in the day offering more details, along with Labor Minister Hubertus Heil. 

What was said about the compromise? 

"After decades of political discussions, it's this federal government that's found an answer to child allowance payments. And we can be proud of that," Paus said, thanking Chancellor Olaf Scholz for taking part in the talks and thanking Lindner for the "constructive talks."

"They were at times really tough talks, in order to reach a positive conclusion in the matter. But it paid off," Paus said.

She described the deal reached as "the most comprehensive social policy reform in many years" and called child allowance payments "the central answer to combating child poverty effectively." 

Christian Lindner and Lisa Paus stood next to each other at a press conference in Berlin announcing the compromise. August 28, 2023.
Lindner and Paus have clashed several times in recent weeks but tried to present a united front on MondayImage: Florian Gaertner/photothek/picture alliance

The new accord will aim to set aside roughly €2.4 billion (roughly $2.6 billion) extra per year starting in 2025, a far smaller increase than Paus had originally lobbied for. However, that figure is also set to rise in the subsequent years.

Like Paus, Lindner described the talks as "constructive," but also "intensive." However, he said this was also a result of the "complexity of the material," and "not at all solely because of controversies." 

The FDP leader called the deal a "central reform intention of this legislative period in social policy," saying the compromise meant delivering on a coalition agreement pledge.

Lindner said one issue the government's plan wanted to tackle was working parents struggling financially, who were eligible for child allowance payments, but who were not claiming it, presumably unaware they could. 

Another major change would be for single parents. Currently, a single parent's salary is counted in its entirety when working out whether they are eligible for assistance. In the future, Lindner said, this would be partial and on a sliding scale — from 75% of their salary if a high-earner to 45% if a relatively low earner.

Lengthy dispute led to emergency talks chaired by Scholz

Paus and Lindner had been disputing how much extra money should be set aside for months, with Paus seeking far larger sums — particularly for lower-income families — and Lindner saying only limited funds were available. 

Their dispute had also spilled over into other policy areas, with Paus earlier this month blocking Lindner's so-called "growth opportunities law" bill that includes multiple tax breaks for businesses.

Chancellor Scholz last week held several sets of talks with the ministers — most recently on Sunday — seeking to break the latest policy- and money-related deadlock for his coalition. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can be seen in the window of an office in the German Chancellery on Sunday, August 27, when Scholz had final talks with Paus and Lindner on the child allowance deal.
Talks between Paus, Lindner and Chancellor Olaf Scholz took place behind closed doors in the chancellery over the weekendImage: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance

Lindner has argued in recent months that several policy pledges that were part of the coalition deal forged after 2021's election — before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sharp rises in inflation and interest put additional and unexpected pressures on Berlin's coffers — can no longer be funded as easily as was anticipated almost two years ago. 

Similar policy disputes within the coalition in recent months have included the details of a law trying to phase out oil and gas home heating, how much the federal government should help local authorities financially with asylum seekers, and whether and by how much to subsidize energy prices for heavy industry

Germany's birth rates have been comparatively low even by the standards of developed countries for decades and successive governments have sought progress in several policy areas, for instance expanding daycare provision, to try to encourage more prospective parents.

msh/ab (AFP, dpa, epd, KNA)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Boy sitting at table, face between his arms

Germany: Cases of risk to children's welfare at record high

Germany: Cases of risk to children's welfare at record high

Ever more children in Germany are at risk of neglect or psychological, physical or sexual violence, new statistics say. Four out of five of the affected children are younger than 14 and around half under 8.
SocietyAugust 2, 2023
Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Germany's coalition government had grand plans for the modernization of the country. But the war in Ukraine has far-reaching and costly implications. Now bickering about money is throwing a spanner in the works.
PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
olker Wissing (l) and Justice Miniser Marco Buschmann

Germany's Free Democrats are fighting for survival

Germany's Free Democrats are fighting for survival

Following election defeats, the business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP) in the German government are seeking to sharpen their profile — by blocking the sales ban for combustion engine vehicles in the European Union.
PoliticsMarch 3, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks support to hold elections

ConflictsAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Simbabwe Wahl l Präsident Emmerson Mnangagwa wiedergewählt

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa wins second term

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa wins second term

PoliticsAugust 27, 202302:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two people sit on the ground in a field, hands clasped before them as if in prayer

India's 'witch hunt': 1,500 killed in 11 years

India's 'witch hunt': 1,500 killed in 11 years

Human RightsAugust 28, 202301:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

young woman holding small Germany, UK and US flags

English language use gets a boost in Germany

English language use gets a boost in Germany

SocietyAugust 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A firefighter that was injured in the blaze outside the Romanian capital Bucharest, is moved abroad a military transport plane en route to a hospital in Brussels.

Huge explosions kill 2 people at Romania fuel station

Huge explosions kill 2 people at Romania fuel station

CatastropheAugust 27, 202301:26 min
More from Europe

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage