  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
SocietyGermany

Germany: Cases of risk to children's welfare at record high

10 minutes ago

Ever more children in Germany are at risk of neglect or psychological, physical or sexual violence, new statistics say. Four out of five of the affected children are younger than 14 and around half under 8.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ug2d
Boy sitting at table, face between his arms
A record number of children in Germany are at risk of various forms of mistreatmentImage: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

German youth welfare offices last year reported a record number of children whose welfare was at risk, with 62,300 cases registered, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The figure represents an increase of 4%, or 2,300 cases, compared with 2021.

Altogether 203,700 cases of suspected risk to children's well-being were assessed by youth welfare authorities, a rise of 3% compared with 2021.

The risks include those caused by neglect, psychological mistreatment or physical violence, including sexual violence.

What else did the figures say?

Authorities found signs of neglect in 59% of the cases, while more than a third of the affected children showed signs of psychological mistreatment. 

Physical violence was involved in 27% of the cases, while 5% of the children displayed indications of being sexually abused.

In a fifth of the cases, several of the risks to well-being took place at once. 

The number of children in need of educational assistance, according to authorities, also rose by 2% to 68,900.

Almost half of the children affected (47%) were already recipients of child and youth welfare services at the time the risk assessment was carried out.

Although the number of latent cases — those where risks could not be confirmed but are strongly suspected — dropped slightly, by 1%, the number of acute cases increased by 10% to 33,400 in 2022.

The number of children at long-term risk has also grown by 63% in the years from 2012, reaching some 24,000 cases in 2022.

From 2017 to 2020 — the first year of the coronavirus pandemic — the number of cases grew at a particularly fast rate of 9-10% per year, dropping slightly in the second year of the pandemic, 2021, before the renewed rise in 2022.

The new figures come as poverty is on the increase in Germany, with a growing number of households unable to afford regular nutritious meals and many people compelled to use food banks.

tj/wmr (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

elderly women helping themselves to vegetables at the food bank in Schwerin

Germany: Food banks turn 30 with no end in sight

Germany: Food banks turn 30 with no end in sight

Germany's first Tafel food bank opened in Berlin 30 years ago. There, people in need can receive groceries that would otherwise be thrown away. What began as a spontaneous idea has become a nationwide political entity.
SocietyFebruary 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

Trump federally indicted in 2020 election probe

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ECOWAS worker walks past a stage before a press conference

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

"Teresa," an assault victim's mother, is seen weeping.

India: Women targeted in Manipur ethnic violence

India: Women targeted in Manipur ethnic violence

Society2 hours ago03:30 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hamburg's port and its cargo terminal with cranes and ships

Germany: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

BusinessAugust 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists are evacuated from hotels during a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 22, 2023.

Wildfires: How will the tourism industry cope?

Wildfires: How will the tourism industry cope?

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SoccerJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage