  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Russia's war in Ukraine
Women's World Cup
SocietyGermany

Germany: More people unable to afford good meals

2 hours ago

A growing number of people in Germany cannot afford to eat meals with meat, fish or a vegetarian equivalent on a daily basis, figures show. Single parents are most at risk of being unable to pay for adequate nourishment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UZnW
Sauerbraten — marinaded meat with dumplings on a plate
Traditional German dishes like this are no longer affordable fare for a segment of the population Image: Bernd Jürgens/Shotshop/picture alliance

More than 11% of people in Germany are too poor to eat fully rounded meals even every two days, with meat, fish or equivalent vegetarian alternatives putting in only rare appearances on their dinner tables, EU statistics have shown.

The new figures for 2022, published by German corporate newsroom Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on Monday, showed a rise of 0.9% from the previous year to 11.4% — translating to some 10 million people who often lack proper meals.

The statistics were requested by the parliamentary party of Germany's socialist opposition Left Party.

What did the figures show?

More than one in 10 people in Germany (11.4%) were unable to afford meals containing meat, poultry, fish or a vegetarian equivalent at least every second day in 2022, according to the EU statistical office Eurostat.

That figure rises to 19.3% among single parents — an increase of 2.6% over the year before.

What has been the reaction?

The leader of the Left Party parliamentary group, Dietmar Bartsch, accused the coalition government of doing nothing to counter the "price explosions for food."

"The supermarket has become a rip-off stronghold," he said. "The higher the price, the higher the quota of pasta with ketchup," he added. 

He called for an at least temporary suspension of sales tax on essential food items and for the state to control supermarket pricing.

Bartsch also pointed out that children were among those particularly suffering, and demanded the introduction of a guaranteed basic child allowance.

Germany, like many other countries around the world, has seen high inflation in recent times, partly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

tj/wmr (dpa, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A married couple holds hands

Tax equality: Germany considers ending couples' tax breaks

Tax equality: Germany considers ending couples' tax breaks

Germany offers generous tax breaks for married couples under so-called "marital splitting." Critics have said it reinforces financial inequality between men and women.
PoliticsJuly 13, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism1 hour ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania in 2018.

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

SocietyJuly 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Bottles of seized alcohol in Mazandaran province, Iran

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

HealthJuly 30, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage