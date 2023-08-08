  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
PoliticsGermany

How Germany's political leaders want to fix the economy

Volker Witting
35 minutes ago

Germany's economy is in decline. Now the main opposition party, the center-right CDU, has presented an emergency program to combat the recession, stepping up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Utqm
Sunrise beyond the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Bremen
Germany's politicians are looking for ways to combat Germany's economic slumpImage: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance

There has been more bad news for the German economy: In June,production in the industry, construction and energy sectors declined yet again, this time by 1.5% on the previous month, according to the Federal Statistical Office. This comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently sounded the alarm with an announcement that Germany is set to be the only one of the more than 20 countries examined in which economic output will fall this year.

Germany is still the largest economy in the EU, and, if it were to become the "sick man of Europe" once again, this would impact other economies.

But Reinhard Houben, economic policy spokesman for the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the smallest member of the governing three-way coalition government begs to differ. "The term 'sick man of Europe' is exaggerated," he told DW. But he admitted: "We are indeed seeing an economic slump."

Olaf Scholz in conversation with BDI President Siegfried Russwurm
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l) has been hearing about the industry's problemsImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

Center-right opposition offers advice

Crises can benefit the political opposition, so in an attempt to exploit the opportunity, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) have published proposals for a quick-fix plan (Sofortprogramm). CDU chairman Friedrich Merz says they say would work instantly to prevent the current recession from developing into a long-term economic weakness.

The proposals include immediately capping electricity prices, stopping all laws and regulations that increase bureaucracy, scrapping income tax on overtime, and reducing corporate tax and other levies.

Houben is skeptical. The proposals have not been thought through, he argues, "I cannot see them as a policy program."

Government plans to boost economy

Reducing bureaucracy, for example, is something the FDP-led Justice Ministry has long been tackling, Houben says, before adding that the CDU/CSU know full well that Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner has already proposed no less than 50 tax policy measures in his growth opportunities law.

The other two parties in the German government, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens are pointing out that they are on track to strengthen the economy.

Ricarda Lang, co-chair of the Green Party, has said the ruling parties have jointly developed a package of measures to "defend the economic foundation of the German economy." Speaking to the weekly tabloid Bild am Sonntag she insisted her government was on track while admitting that German railways, childcare, and digitalization were still in urgent need of improvement.

SPD co-leader Saskia Esken, meanwhile, has long been advocating a subsidized industrial electricity price and major investments into infrastructure, while Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) wants to subsidize the construction industry by introducing more options for tax write-offs for those who invest in housing projects.

But the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) has been warning against subsidies and tax cuts: "An economic stimulus program that just gives another billion to the powerful corporate sector would be counterproductive," said DIW President Marcel Fratzscher. "This would just hand them extra income, but not solve the economic problems."

'Uncertainty' stalls German economy

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Finance Minister in Angela Merkel's conservative-led government, has been on vacation and has not yet issued a statement on the economic downturn, but the pressure on him to do so is mounting, especially from opposition leaders who say he needs to take a stand.

FDP economist Houben says that members from his own government are calling for Scholz to address the issue in public.

Silver lining

The Green Party's Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, meanwhile, is keen to offer an upbeat message: Germany was and is an attractive business location, he said: "Currently two dozen international companies are planning major investments in Germany to the tune of €80 billion [$88 billion]."

There is new hope that the news of a major Taiwanese investment will boost morale: Chip maker TSMC has announced plans to build a large factory in Dresden with Bosch, Infineon and NXP as partners. According to business daily Handelsblatt, the federal government is reportedly earmarking €5 billion in subsidies, and government officials have spoken of an "enormously important" signal for Germany as an investment location.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing

Volker Witting
Volker Witting Volker Witting has been a political correspondent for DW-TV and online for more than 20 years.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Hamburg's port and its cargo terminal with cranes and ships

Germany's economy weakens: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany's economy weakens: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

The German economy is treading water, with no improvement in sight. The multiple crises of recent years have exposed the weaknesses of the country's business model.
BusinessAugust 1, 2023
Closed restaurant in city center of Bonn, Germany

Germany: Interest in starting business declines

Germany: Interest in starting business declines

Germans are losing interest in starting their own business or becoming self-employed. The German Chambers of Industry and Commerce see the trend as a threat to the country's economic development.
BusinessJuly 15, 2023

DIW website

www.diw.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon deforestation falls as leaders meet for key summit

Climate3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther, a survivor of an attack by al-Qaida on the US Embassy in Nairobi in 1998, speaks to DW 25 years later.

US Embassy blasts: Kenyan victims plead for help 25 years on

US Embassy blasts: Kenyan victims plead for help 25 years on

Terrorism23 hours ago02:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

Members of the Zo-Kuki Student Federation spray their demand for a separate administration onto the wall of a hospital.

India: Manipur conflict fuels demands for separate state

India: Manipur conflict fuels demands for separate state

Society2 hours ago03:34 min
More from Asia

Germany

German soldiers and armored vehicles in Niger

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial picture of the town of Le Sequestre

French power shift: green energy co-op takes on fossil fuels

French power shift: green energy co-op takes on fossil fuels

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Megan Rapinoe stands on the pitch arms akimbo

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

SoccerAugust 7, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage