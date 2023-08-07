  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Women's World Cup
BusinessGermany

Germany: Factory output plunges amid economic gloom

Richard Connor
55 minutes ago

Germany's industrial output has dropped significantly, with the country's economy ministry warning that, amid a pessimistic outlook, there are no signs of light at the end of the tunnel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UqMH
A new VW model in production
The economy ministry warns of a gloomy outlook as high energy prices and interest rates biteImage: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa/picture alliance

Germany's industrial output fell for a second consecutive month in June, figures published on Monday show, with a drop of 1.5% far wider than the previous month's slip of 0.1%.

The German Economy Ministry warned that high energy prices and interest rates had taken their toll, despite rising demand.

How bad are the figures?

The slump in output was greater than had been expected by analysts polled by finance data firm Factset, who had predicted a 0.5% decline.

Germany's traditionally strong automobile sector showed a significant fall of 3.5%.

"The outlook for the industrial economy remains gloomy despite the rising demand because these are strongly affected by fluctuations of big orders," the Economy Ministry said. 

"Given the subdued business and export expectations of companies, there is currently no sign of a noticeable recovery."

ING analyst Carsten Brzeski said the latest data was "another illustration of the country's ongoing stagnation" adding that it could also be an omen of further bad news for gross domestic product (GDP).

"With today's numbers, the risk has increased that the flash estimate of stagnating GDP growth in the second quarter could still be revised downwards," Brzeski said.

Smart factories — the industry of the future

As the energy crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine began to bite, bringing higher inflation and interest rates, Europe's largest economy unexpectedly slid into recession in late 2022 and early 2023.

The German Bundesbank predicts that the country's economy will contract by 0.3% in 2023.

rc/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Richard Connor Reporting on stories from around the world, with a particular focus on Europe — especially Germany.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

German industry statistics

www.destatis.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

General Abdourahmane Tchiani (C) attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023.

Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A market in Niamey, Niger.

Niger food prices soar after ECOWAS imposes sanctions

Niger food prices soar after ECOWAS imposes sanctions

Food SecurityAugust 5, 202301:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian woman working in a rice field

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Food Security18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work on the production line at Changhe Suzuki Automobile in Jiujiang, China.

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers outpace German giants

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers outpace German giants

Business16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the aftermath of floods in Nazarje, Slovenia

Slovenia hit by worst flooding in decades

Slovenia hit by worst flooding in decades

Catastrophe19 hours ago02:09 min
More from Europe

North America

Australien FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft 2023 Schweden gegen den USA im Melbourne

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

Soccer21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage