  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
BusinessGermany

Germany: Interest in starting business declines

7 minutes ago

Germans are losing interest in starting their own business or becoming self-employed. The German Chambers of Industry and Commerce see the trend as a threat to the country's economic development.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Twmd
Closed restaurant in city center of Bonn, Germany
Even after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no upswing in the restaurants and catering sector in GermanyImage: Ying Tang/NurPhoto/picture alliance

People in Germany are showing less and less interest in starting a business or becoming self-employed. The number of consultations for potential founders at the regional Chambers of Industry and Commerce fell by 3% to 154,785 in 2022 compared to the previous year.

It is the lowest level since counting began in 2002, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Saturday. In 2010 there were still 431,000 consultations.

"After the coronavirus pandemic, there was no start-up push, for example in retail or in the catering trade gastronomy," it added. Compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, there was even a drop in start-up consultations about more concrete projects by a significant 42%.

German startup ready to go through the looking glass

What keeps Germans from starting a business?

The long-term new business trend is also downward. According to the annual DIHK report, for the past 13 years, except for 2016 and 2019, fewer and fewer people have been asking questions about starting a business from year to year.

DIHK President Peter Adrian described this trend as "a serious threat" to the  German economy.

"Many people are insecure and shy away from taking the step into self-employment," he said. 

In addition to demographic changes, the DIHK also sees uncertain framework conditions for founders as a cause. Adrian called on politicians to provide targeted incentives so "more people would be happy to start a business again."

dh/sms (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection

Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman looks out over floodwaters

South Sudan floods: A forgotten catastrophe

South Sudan floods: A forgotten catastrophe

Climate21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Press FreedomJuly 12, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police stand on a runway in Dusseldorf next to an airplane and climate activists

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Society23 hours ago01:33 min
More from Germany

Europe

Russian General Ivan Popov

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Russian general dismissed after criticizing leadership

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

SocietyJuly 14, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage