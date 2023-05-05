  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
BusinessGermany

Germany's labor crisis is an economic time bomb

Arthur Sullivan
May 5, 2023

It's one of the most lamented problems in Germany: a lack of skilled workers. Yet the country has record employment. DW asked various industry groups how bad the problem is.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QvVH
Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany
Germany is working on attracting workers from abroad to plug the labor gapImage: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

For years, German companies have been warning of a ticking time bomb at the heart of Europe's biggest economy: a shortage of skilled workers.

It has long been a source of anxious debate but it has intensified recently. Companies across multiple sectors say they are struggling to find the workers they need and that the situation is getting worse.

The German government thinks immigration is one of the solutions. It expects to pass extensive immigration reform legislation in the coming weeks which it hopes will make Germany a more attractive destination for foreign workers.

"Germany will lack 7 million workers by 2035 if we don't do something," the country's labor minister, Hubertus Heil, told the Financial Times this week. He shares the belief of many business leaders that the shortage will soon start to sap German growth if it hasn't started already.

A problem in multiple sectors

In many industries, the problem is already very much apparent.

"The lack of skilled workers is one of the central challenges for companies in the German automotive industry," Andreas Rade from the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) told DW. He says a recent survey of suppliers found that more than three-quarters of companies have a severe shortage of workers at present.

It's a similar picture for the German mechanical engineering sector, long one of the big drivers of the country's huge export market.

"The situation has steadily deteriorated since 2021," Thilo Brodtmann of the VDMA trade body, told DW. He says more than 70% of companies in the sector have severe shortages and they expect it to get worse throughout 2023. "The consequence is clear: the shortage of skilled workers is slowing down growth," he said.

An employee in a machine factory
More than 70% of German machine makers can't find the workers they needImage: Uwe Anspach/dpa/picture alliance

DW approached companies and trade bodies from various key sectors of the German economy, with near universal agreement that the skilled worker shortage was either the biggest or second biggest problem facing their sector, matched only by supply chain difficulties.

"Society is in a state of upheaval," Sabrina Pfeifer from ZVEI, a trade body for the German digital sector, told DW, saying the mass retirement of the so-called baby boomer generation in the coming years has created a 'war of the talents'. She says more than 40% of companies in the digital and electrical sectors are having problems filling positions, with the semiconductor industry especially hard hit.

Stefanie Sabet from the food and beverages industry trade body ANG says rural regions are particularly badly hit. "It now takes an average of one year to fill positions," she told DW.

The skills shortage is also a threat to Germany's goal of becoming more digitized and technologically innovative says Jörg Mayer from Spectaris, which represents German companies in the fields of optics, photonics and medical technology.

"We have a big problem here," he told DW. "The lack of suitable personnel is increasingly jeopardizing competitiveness and innovation." He says a lack of trainees is a particular concern.

Germany's dual education system, which combines vocational training with apprenticeships, has long been seen as one of the keys to the country's economic prowess. However, fewer and fewer people in the country are taking up positions within it. In 2022, a total of 469,000 people took up apprenticeships, around 100,000 fewer than in 2011.

"The fact that the market is changing is undisputed," says Sebastian Kautzky, managing director of the chemical industry trade body BAVC. "In dual training, it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill all the places offered."

Full employment yet not enough workers?

Despite the chorus of concern from multiple industries, some experts have pointed to Germany's record high post-unification employment rate and record low unemployment rate as evidence that the labor crisis is not as bad as presented.

A 'we are hiring' poster
Germany currently has record employment levelsImage: Ralph Peters/imago images

Around 45.6 million Germans were employed in 2022, more than at any time since 1990, while the unemployment rate sunk to 2.8%.

Earlier this year, German labor market specialist Simon Jäger told DW that the country's high employment rate "speaks against a shortage of skilled workers."

Enzo Weber, a researcher with Germany's Institute for Employment Research (IAB), says labor has become more scarce in Germany since the mid-2000s and the market is now as tight as it has ever been.

However, he says that the high employment figures have given workers more leverage in negotiations with employers and that the skilled-worker issue is driven by a dramatic increase in companies' requirements rather than a collapse in the number of available workers.

"The number of available workers in Germany has not decreased," he says, but he cautioned that was likely to happen in the 2020s "as baby boomers retire."

Immigration: Can Germany's new 'green card' deliver?

Come and work in Germany (but you must speak German first)

What's clear is that for thousands of companies, the overall situation is getting worse. Heil, the minister driving the immigration reform known as the Skilled Immigration Act, is adamant that the legislation will improve the situation.

The bill will loosen Germany's stringent requirements on workers from abroad with qualifications recognized by Germany. The government will also push an international advertising campaign, dubbed 'Make It In Germany,' aimed at presenting Germany as an attractive and welcoming place.

Industry groups are cautiously optimistic but many insist the legislation does not go far enough. A common criticism is that it does not ease the existing strict requirements for prospective workers to speak German.

"The need for German skills is exaggerated," says Brodtmann from the VDMA. "Nowadays, a good knowledge of English is sufficient to work in most industrial companies."

Most also agree that the legislation must dramatically cut down on the high levels of bureaucracy typically experienced by those from abroad, especially from outside the EU, seeking to work in Germany.

They also insist that government investment in education and training must be ramped up to improve trainee numbers within the domestic labor force.

Andre Wilms from NWS, a foundation which focuses on getting younger people involved in engineering professions, says there is no single answer to the crisis.

"There is no simple solution to counteract the shortage of skilled workers in mechanical and plant engineering," he told DW. "Rather, various measures are required to promote young people, improve training and promote qualified immigration."

Sabet, from the food industry, agrees that immigration is only one part of the solution and she thinks more focus needs to be placed on overall working conditions. "A better work-life balance and less part-time and more full-time employment could significantly increase the potential of the labor force."

However, there is widespread agreement among economists and business leaders that the government's wooing of foreign talent needs to be a success if the German economy is not to become a victim of the country's emerging demographic deficit.

The IAB estimates the country will need to add 1.2 million workers from abroad every three years until the year 2060 to maintain an adequate labor force.

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two young women look at a laptop.

Germany taps into Africa's IT sector to fill labor gap

Germany taps into Africa's IT sector to fill labor gap

German companies are training young Africans to become IT experts, also for the German market. The plan hopes to reduce the shortage of skilled workers in Germany and give Africans a perspective in their home countries.
TechnologyApril 11, 2023
Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany isn't attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany isn't attractive for foreign workers

Germany is trying to persuade more foreign skilled workers to stay in the country to help fill its job market. New studies suggest that Germany is becoming less attractive in international comparisons.
SocietyMarch 9, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers training in Donetsk

Ukraine war: Videos straight from the trenches to the phone

Conflicts14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Luanda, Angola carrying placards

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate11 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Jamshid Sharmahd sitting in a court room in February 2002

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Conflicts13 hours ago02:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron smile and lean in for an embrace

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Trade18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage