 EU seeking emergency powers to tackle supply crisis | News | DW | 19.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU seeking emergency powers to tackle supply crisis

If approved, the plan would give the Commission powers to force EU states to reorganize supply chains and prioritize production of key goods during a crisis.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on September 06, 2022

The European Commission's Margrethe Vestager said it was important for the single market to keep operating at all times

The European Commission unveiled a proposal on Monday that would allow Brussels to secure essential products from member states during a crisis.

Under the rules, European companies could be forced to prioritize the production of key products and stockpile goods or else face fines.

"We need new tools that allow us to react fast and collectively," EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said. 

The proposed "Single Market Emergency Instrument" allows the Commission to order EU states to reorganize supply chains, including

expanding or repurposing existing production capacities or setting up new ones, and placing crisis-relevant goods on the market.

Pushback from member states expected 

The proposal is expected to face intense pushback from businesses and some EU countries, over concerns that the plan amounts to over-reach by the Commission.

The Commission will need to thrash out details with EU countries and EU lawmakers before the proposal can become law in a process that could take months.

lo/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

Advertisement