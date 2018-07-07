 North Korea: US, allies back sanctions until ′complete denuclearization′ | News | DW | 08.07.2018

News

North Korea: US, allies back sanctions until 'complete denuclearization'

Top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the US have agreed to strengthen ties and force Pyongyang to end its nuclear program. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that North Korea sanctions will not be lifted yet.

A placard on the streets of Wonsan, North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Sunday urged North Korea to take concrete steps toward complete denuclearization. The allied countries agreed to keep UN-backed economic sanctions on Pyongyang until it completely dismantles its nuclear program.

"We were able to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the continued strengthening of our trilateral cooperation towards the common goal of North Korea's complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of all nuclear weapons and missiles," Kono told a joint news conference in Tokyo.

Read more: Is North Korea defying the US in expanding weapons production?

The talks come a day after Pompeo's Pyongyang visit, which he dubbed successful. But on Saturday, North Korean officials rejected US demands for denuclearization, calling them "unilateral."

North Korea also slammed Washington's "gangster-like" attitude.

"The US is fatally mistaken if it went to the extent of regarding that the DPRK (North Korea's official name) would be compelled to accept, out of its patience, demands reflecting its gangster-like mindset," according to a statement relayed by the state-run KCNA news agency.

Mike Pompeo, Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha

Mike Pompeo, Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha said they remain committed to the sanctions regime

A diplomatic failure?

A landmark meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore had raised hopes for peace on the Korean peninsula and improved US-North Korea ties.

But there hasn't been much progress on the commitments made during the Singapore summit.

On Saturday, Pompeo said he received new denuclearization commitments from the Kim regime during his two-day stay in North Korea.

But North Korea's official response after Pompeo's departure from Pyongyang was in contrast to the secretary of state's optimistic statement.

  • Coal is seen at a yard of Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal in Dandong

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Coal and iron

    In August 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution banning all coal, iron, iron ore and lead imports from North Korea. Pictured here is China's Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal Co. in Dandong, on the border with North Korea.

  • North Korean currency

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Currency

    North Korea is prohibited from opening banks abroad, and UN member states are prohibited from operating financial institutions on Pyongyang's behalf. Any dealings that might help North Korea skirt the sanctions are banned, and UN member states must expel and repatriate anyone working on the regime's financial behalf.

  • Crewmen of the North Korean cargo vessel Jin Teng stand on the middle of the deck as it unloads its cargo while docked at Subic Bay, in Zambales province, northwest of Manila, Philippines

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Shipping

    This North Korean cargo ship found itself boarded for inspection in the Philippines in March 2016 after the United Nations ordered member nations to de-register any vessel owned, operated or crewed on orders from Pyongyang. North Korean ships also cannot fly the flags of other nations to evade sanctions.

  • An Air Koryo plane, a North Korean state-owned carrier airline, landing at Incheon International Airport, South Korea.

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Air travel

    Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, remains exempt from aviation sanctions and still has scheduled flights to China and Russia, as well as several domestic routes. However, the airline cannot fly to the European Union, which has banned it on safety grounds, and the United States prevents citizens from legally conducting business with the carrier.

  • An advertising billboard promoting the North Korean made Pyeonghwa brand car is pictured outside the North Korea capital Pyongyang

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Fuel

    In December 2017, a new raft of UN sanctions targeted fuel imports in North Korea, meaning its residents could have difficulties driving the country in Pyeonghwa sedans (pictured above). The sale and transfer of diesel and kerosene are limited while the import of crude oil is capped at 4 million barrels a year.

  • The North Korean embassy in Berlin, Germany

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Bank accounts, real estate

    UN sanctions limit North Korea's diplomats abroad — at the country's Berlin embassy, for example — to only one bank account each. North Korea is also not permitted to own real estate abroad for any purposes other than consular.

  • North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Military training

    It's a safe bet that North Korea's marching military did not learn its moves abroad: UN sanctions ban foreign security forces from training the country's army, police or paramilitary units. The United Nations does permit medical exchanges, but otherwise allow very little assistance of scientific or technical value.

  • Mansudae Grand Monument, statues of former Presidents Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, Mansudae Assembly Hall on Mansu Hill, Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Statues

    Anyone wanting to own a larger-than-life Kim will have to await the end of North Korea's nuclear program. The UN sanctions currently ban the sale of statues by the nation.


"I know actually what precisely took place. When we spoke to them about the scope of denuclearization, they (North Koreans) did not push back," Pompeo told media in Tokyo on Sunday.

Despite diplomatic efforts, the Trump administration would continue enforcing sanctions until North Korea carried out "fully verified final denuclearization," said Pompeo.

"There will be a verification connected to the complete denuclearization. It's what President Trump and Chairman Kim both agreed to," he added.

Read more: Under pressure from US, Japan's Shinzo Abe 'cancels Iran trip'

 

A North Korean woman balances a pail on her head

International sanctions against North Korea have crippled its economy

shs/ls (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

