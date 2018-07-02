 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to return to North Korea for denuclearization talks | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to return to North Korea for denuclearization talks

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to make his third trip to North Korea, apparently seeking a schedule for disarmament. Pyongyang has yet to declare a complete list of weapons, production facilities and missiles.

Flags of the United States and North Korea

President Donald Trump's top diplomat has scheduled new talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday.

"To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5 to meet with the leader and the team," spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

"I think a number of things have happened. One, in the last eight months you haven't seen missile launches," she added, insisting that progress has been made.

However, three weeks after Trump met Kim in Singapore, there have been few results in terms of either a declaration of nuclear assets held by North Korea, or a schedule for dismantling them.

Pompeo is expected to present a demand for a full inventory of nuclear and missile programs and a schedule for them to be dismantled.

Secretary Mike Pompeo first met the North Korean leader in May

Pompeo first met with the North Korean leader in May

He is then expected to meet the Japanese and South Korean leaders in Tokyo after his meetings in North Korea to "continue consultations and implement the forward progress made by President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore."

The State Department said Pompeo would leave North Korea on Saturday for Tokyo and hold talks with Japanese and South Korean officials. A Japanese defense ministry official was cited by Reuters on Monday saying Lockheed Martin Corp would be supplying two Aegis Ashore batteries to upgrade its missile defense system, partly in protection against North Korea and China.

Pompeo would then move on to Hanoi for talks with the Vietnamese government, and then to Abu Dhabi before arriving in Brussels on July 10 for the two-day NATO summit, which Trump is also expected to attend.

Dismantle in a year — or ongoing program?

Over the weekend in the US, National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested Pompeo would be discussing with "the North Koreans in the near future, about, really, how to dismantle all of their W.M.D. [weapons of mass destruction] and ballistic missile programs in a year."

However, there have been leaks of a US intelligence assessment suggesting that North Korea is continuing — and in some cases accelerating — work on its nuclear and missile programs.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that a factory for solid fuel ballistic missiles in Hamhung had been expanded, using for its evidence satellite images analyzed by California's Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

Kim thanks China's Xi after Trump summit

jm/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Regional concerns fail to tarnish Trump-Kim 'meeting of the century'

While North Korean state media has reacted with jubilation over Kim's meeting with Trump, other East Asian countries have expressed concern over the announcement of a change in US military policy in the region. (13.06.2018)  

Japan to halt evacuation drills after North Korea denuclearization pledge

Following North Korea's commitment to "complete denuclearization," Japan has planned to stop evacuation drills. North Korea previously threatened to "sink" Japan into the sea and to turn it into "ashes." (21.06.2018)  

US, North Korea officials meet to salvage Trump-Kim meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un's right-hand man over "steak, corn, and cheese" in New York. Washington is pushing for "irreversible" denuclearization, but Pyongyang has yet to commit. (31.05.2018)  

Mike Pompeo in North Korea for pre-summit meetings

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean officials ahead of a planned meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. There is also hope for the release of detainees. (09.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kim thanks China's Xi after Trump summit  

Related content

Bildkombo Mike Pompeo und Kim Young Chol

After talks, Mike Pompeo says US-North Korea summit likely 01.06.2018

The US secretary of state says he's confident that talks with North Korean officials are moving toward a top-level summit. Mike Pompeo has spent the past two days negotiating with Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol.

Nordkorea Mike Pompeo Vorbereitung Gipfeltreffen zwischen Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un

Mike Pompeo in North Korea for pre-summit meetings 09.05.2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean officials ahead of a planned meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. There is also hope for the release of detainees.

USA Treffen Mike Pompeo mit Kim Yong-Chol in New York

US, North Korea officials meet to salvage Trump-Kim meeting 31.05.2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un's right-hand man over "steak, corn, and cheese" in New York. Washington is pushing for "irreversible" denuclearization, but Pyongyang has yet to commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 