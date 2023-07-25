North Korea to host Russian and Chinese delegations

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and officials from China are expected to attend activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War.

North Korea's 70th anniversary of "Victory Day" celebration later this week is going to be marked by the presence of both the Russian defense minister and a high-level Chinese delegation as special guests, state media said on Tuesday.

"A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," North Korean state media KCNA reported.

Around the same time a Chinese delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong will also visit Pyongyang from July 26. This was confirmed by the international department of the Communist Party's Central Committee in a statement.

The delegations are seen as a notable diplomatic engagement with the isolated nation.

Tensions running high

Russia continues to be one of North Korea's staunch allies, fostering friendly relations. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has shown unwavering support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allegedly providing rockets and missiles, according to Washington.

Beijing, despite being North Korea's most important ally and economic benefactor, saw the resumption of some trade last year with Pyongyang after a strict self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020. Beijing's new envoy also took up his position this year.

This development comes at a time when relations between the two Koreas are currently at one of their lowest, with diplomatic talks stalled between Pyongyang and Seoul and Kim ramping up weapons development.

Tensions in the peninsula have also risen after a US soldier ran across the border into North Korea last week.

Grand celebrations planned

North Korea is gearing up for a significant celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Satellite images suggest that both soldiers and civilians have been undergoing training for the parade for several months Image: KCNA/REUTERS

As the state media reports, Pyongyang intends to commemorate the signing of the armistice, known as "Victory Day" in North Korea, in a "grand manner that will go down in history."

The commemoration is set to feature a large-scale military parade and other noteworthy events.

Satellite images suggest that both soldiers and civilians have been undergoing training for the parade for several months, Seoul-based NK News reported.

During the event, North Korean leaderKim Jong Un's nuclear-capable missiles and other military advances are expected to make a grand appearance as they roll through Kim Il Sung Square.

ss/fb (AFP, Reuters)