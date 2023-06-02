  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Moldova
Human RightsNorth Korea

North Korea tightens its repression over religious groups

Julian Ryall
49 minutes ago

Despite claims it permits freedom of religion, the regime in Pyongyang demands its citizens worship the ruling Kim family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S7RT
The Church of the Life-Giving Trinity in Jongbaek-dong, Rangrang District
Churches are present in North Korea, but critics suggest they are merely a symbol to hide the repressionImage: Yevgeny Agoshkov/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

When Kim Eujin was a teenager growing up in North Korea, it was not uncommon for people in her town in North Hamgyong Province to be arrested for crimes against the state. Most were for minor violations, she said, and they returned — albeit thinner and chastened — after six months or a year in a penal labor colony.

The ones caught with a Bible, or rumored to have been caught in a sweep of underground churches in the region, however, never came back. These were the people who could not be convinced to give up God and worship the ruling Kim family, which has presided over North Korea with an iron fist for three generations. 

Mostly secret followers of the Catholic faith, they simply disappeared, Kim Eujin told DW. And a new report by a non-governmental organization suggests the crackdown on those who refuse to give up their religion is becoming even harsher. 

"There are some churches in Pyongyang, but they are only there for show and so the government can say there is freedom of religion. In reality, people are expected to revere the Kim family and religion is banned," said Kim Eujin, who fled the North with her mother in the 1990s due to the food shortages that plague her homeland.

Fostering 12 North Korean kids

Reverence for the Kim family

For many years, religious and human rights groups have sent food, medicine, small amounts of cash and miniaturized Bibles over the border from South Korea attached to balloons. Others have worked in far more dangerous conditions on the Chinese side of the frontier with North Korea, smuggling Bibles into the North and helping defectors who have made the perilous crossing in the other direction. 

A handful of people have entered the North and set up underground churches to spread their religion. 

"But as more and more people joined the churches, it became much more difficult to keep them secret and the government increased their campaign against religion and the punishments became more severe," said Kim Eujin, who lives in Seoul and is now a member of Freedom Speakers International, which helps defectors obtain English-language skills. 

"When people from secret churches were caught, they were separated from others who had been arrested," she recalled. "They were sent to different camps to be punished. I never met a person who had come out of a camp after being caught for being religious. They just did not survive."

The assaults on religious freedoms continue to this day, with Radio Free Asia reporting as recently as May 23 that North Korean authorities had seized five Christians as they arrived at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Sunchon City for a prayer and Bible study session. It is believed an informant had tipped off the authorities, who also seized dozens of Bible booklets. 

Two-year-old sent to political prison camp

Citing an investigation by Korea Future, an NGO that documents human rights abuses in North Korea, the US State Department's most recent report on religious freedom said a child aged 2 was, in 2009, given a life sentence in a political prison camp alongside their entire family after one person was found with a Bible. 

There may be as many as 400,000 secret Christians in North Korea, primarily in western parts of the country after missionaries became established in the early 1900s.

The US State Department's 2023 report on International Religious Freedom singles out North Korea as "among the worst in the world."

"North Korea's ruling ideology, known as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism, forbids competing ideologies — including religious ones — and treats religion as an existential threat," it said. 

The regime's "songbun" system classifies citizens based on their perceived loyalty to the state, with followers of religion falling into the "hostile class" and considered enemies of the state, deserving "discrimination, punishment, isolation and even execution," the report pointed out. 

State-controlled organizations such as the Korean Buddhist Foundation and the Korean Catholic Federation "provide an illusion of freedom," the report adds. "In reality, religious freedom remains non-existent as authorities actively and systematically target and persecute religious groups and adherents, including Christians, practitioners of shamanism and others."

Song Young-Chae, an academic and activist with the Worldwide Coalition to Stop Genocide in North Korea, said the leadership in North Korea "wants to demolish all religions because they are a threat."

Regime fears gatherings

"The regime believes that if they allow the people to gather together to pray and read the Bible then they will talk and that the authorities will quickly lose control over society," he said. "Their most important aim is to control the people and keep power and they fear losing that."

"They do not fear religion itself, they fear the freedom of thought and belief that people can obtain through religion," said Song, himself a frequent church-goer in South Korea.

Food crisis in North Korea

Song's group works closely with a network of similar organizations, including a number that are smuggling Bibles into the North. And it is still worth the effort even if the majority are intercepted and destroyed, but a few get through. 

Yet Song and human rights groups fear the repression in the North has become even fiercer in recent years, with borders closed down due to the COVID pandemic and fewer defectors able to make the journey to South Korea.

"We are getting less and less information from inside North Korea and I fear that means the situation there has become worse for people in underground churches," he said. "I fear there is less freedom and more control."

Edited by: John Silk

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kim Jong-un visits a factory in 2015

Despite UN sanctions, German research institute worked with North Korean scientists

Despite UN sanctions, German research institute worked with North Korean scientists

Kim Jong Un wants to modernize his nuclear weapons. To stop him, the UN has banned research collaboration with North Korea. A DW investigation found that one Berlin institute continued without flagging the risks.
PoliticsNovember 28, 2022
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

South Korean and Japanese leaders are aiming to strengthen bilateral ties amid increased threats from North Korea and China. Can they present a common front?
ConflictsMay 9, 2023
An electronic signboard in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul with a person in the foreground, their hands clasped behind their head

5 economic challenges that await us in 2023

5 economic challenges that await us in 2023

Despite major challenges like the potential for a recession, the arrival of 2023 isn't all bad news. Find out why the global economic outlook isn't as dire as it seems.
BusinessJanuary 2, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap

Russia accused of holding 20,000 Ukrainian civilians captive

Politics29 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vladimir Putin, wearing a blazer and shirt and tie, looks off into the distance

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of Sanjali take part in a yoga session at the Sanjali daycare rehabilitation centre for mental illnesses in New Delhi

Why many Indians don't trust mental health advice

Why many Indians don't trust mental health advice

Health4 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

AfD campaign poster reading: 'Germany. But normal. AfD'

Germany's far-right AfD sees poll numbers surging

Germany's far-right AfD sees poll numbers surging

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Police officers talk to radical right-wing MP Grzegorz Braun (right) at an event at the German Historical Institute, Warsaw, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

PoliticsJune 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protester with megaphone

Israel: Protests expose divisions in society

Israel: Protests expose divisions in society

Politics18 hours ago03:28 min
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above New Mexico.

The future of space tourism

The future of space tourism

TravelMay 31, 202302:13 min
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

BusinessMay 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage