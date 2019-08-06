North Korea fires more projectiles into sea

North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said.

The rogue regime has conducted five missile tests within the past two weeks in response to joint US-South Korea military drills that began this week.

The launch comes as US President Donald Trump said Friday he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Stalled talks

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since Trump and Kim met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea on June 30.

Trump has downplayed the significance of North Korea's recent missile launches, and has previously referred to the launches as "standard" and not in violation of any agreement the United States has with North Korea. Multiple UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles.

cw/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

