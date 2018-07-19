 Nicaragua 2.0: Will history repeat itself? | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 19.07.2018

Americas

Nicaragua 2.0: Will history repeat itself?

The crisis in Nicaragua is coming to a head. The Organization of American States and the European Union are increasing the pressure on Daniel Ortega's government. Will it work, or fizzle out, as it did in Venezuela?

Sandinistas in Managua, Nicaragua 1979 (picture-alliance/dpa)

The Organization of American States (OAS) negotiated feverishly into the early morning hours in Washington, desperately seeking consensus for a resolution on Nicaragua. The measure called for a peace plan, respect for human rights and early elections. It declared that the government in Managua was responsible for the unrest there and demanded it meet the OAS ultimatum.

Those events are not a description of what happened this week, but rather from June 24, 1979. One month after the OAS resolution passed, Nicaraguan President Anastasio Somoza fled to Miami — with money from government coffers. A five-member Sandinista junta assumed power, with a certain Daniel Ortega among its leaders.

A similar resolution decades on

Almost 40 years later, the OAS passed a strikingly similar resolution on Nicaragua. So similar, in fact, that one might assume the 1979 resolution served as a template, with only the names having been changed. In the vote, 21 member states condemned repression and human rights violations in Nicaragua; with only Nicaragua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela voting against the measure. At the same time, member states demanded that President Daniel Ortega stop the violence gripping the country and disarm paramilitary groups. They also called for him to join national peace talks and hold early and free elections.

Daniel Ortega poses with police (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Venegas)

Ortega has drawn international condemnation for his government's harsh response to the protests in Nicaragua

This week, European Union Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini made similar demands. Does this mean Ortega is running out of time, or will OAS and EU calls fizzle out, as they have in Venezuela?

OAS more likely to be a mediator than the EU

"Ortega is playing to win, it's all or nothing for him," said Günter Maihold of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. "So far he hasn't given an inch. If he makes concessions his rule will crumble."

Read more: Notorious Nicaragua jail holds new generation of political prisoners

Maihold does not expect international pressure will have any effect on Ortega, and believes the government in Managua will only accept the OAS as a mediator.

"It is the only participant that Ortega has been willing to deal with so far, even though he has in fact ignored its proposals," he said, adding that if there is to be an international solution, then it will have to come from the OAS, with whom Ortega has at least talked with in the past.

OAS condemns crackdown on protests in Nicaragua

And what about the authorities in Europe? "The EU is too far away," Maihold said. "Moreover, its relations with Nicaragua are too poor for Brussels to be considered a reliable mediator for Managua."

The EU has increasingly taken a confrontational course with Nicaragua, he explained, especially in its policies of either drastically cutting or even shutting down developmental cooperation with the country.

Read more: Will Nicaragua be the next Venezuela?

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of foreign ministers from the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Brussels, Mogherini told reporters she had sent a letter to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada asking for a quick response. It is likely that the EU foreign minister will have to do some waiting before hearing from her counterpart in Managua.

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government fora round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in two months of nationwide violence has risen to 218. Two rounds of dialogue have failed, with unabated protests and repression. Ortega demands that protesters bring down their street barricades. But the opposition continues to demand that the government call for new elections and let in the UN and EU into Nicaragua. Ortega has not yet agreed to either demand.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Like Venezuela, Nicaragua faces threat of isolation

"Ortega wants to stay in power until the end of 2021 and he is creating conditions for doing so in Masaya," said Maihold. The city of Masaya is thought to be an opposition stronghold but is now back under government control. Nevertheless, Maihold believes that it is right for the international community to maintain pressure.

Human rights abuses by security forces and paramilitary groups cannot go unpunished and the country's bishops must be given full support in their mediation mission, but Maihold said the most important aspect is to make sure the government in Managua recognizes "that its policies will lead to international isolation as with Venezuela and that they will get no support from the global community."

Incidentally, in late June of 1979, Nicaraguan dictator Somoza briskly rebuked the OAS resolution, saying it, "clearly represents an attempt to violate Nicaragua's sovereignty in trying to topple my liberal government." One will have to wait with anticipation for Ortega's answer in 2018.

OAS condemns Nicaragua's government over wave of violence

The Organization of American States expressed "energetic condemnation" over the continued violence and urged for new elections in 2019. The Nicaraguan government called the resolution "illegal, illegitimate and unfair." (19.07.2018)  

Nicaraguan government forces capture opposition stronghold

Pro-government forces in Nicaragua have retaken the opposition stronghold city of Masaya following hours of violent clashes. The regime of Daniel Ortega "acts despicably," activist Bianca Jagger told DW. (17.07.2018)  

Notorious Nicaragua jail holds new generation of political prisoners

A prison where Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was once jailed by the country's right-wing dictatorship now holds his own dissidents. DW spoke with family members and activists camping outside El Chipote jail. (12.07.2018)  

Will Nicaragua be the next Venezuela?

Protests in Nicaragua have left as many dead in just two months as the Venezuelan crisis did over the course of several years. Even with the opposition in talks with the government, experts say anything can happen. (25.06.2018)  

Nicaragua: Bishops travel to besieged city of Masaya to 'prevent a massacre'

The death toll in Nicaragua keeps climbing after dialogue failed to halt a resurgence of government-led violence against protesters. The Nicaraguan clergy went to Masaya to provide support to the locals. (21.06.2018)  

EU lawmakers issue call to take in Venezuelan migrants

A new resolution in the European Parliament is calling on EU countries to give refuge to migrants from Venezuela. The UN's migration agency estimates that 200,000 Venezuelans are already living in Spain. (06.07.2018)  

The crisis in Nicaragua explained

Continued protests have thrown the Central American nation into political disorder. DW looks at the key events that led to the chaos. (20.06.2018)  

Nicaragua, Masaya: Proteste auf den Straßen

OAS condemns Nicaragua's government over wave of violence 18.07.2018

The Organization of American States expressed "energetic condemnation" over the continued violence and urged for new elections in 2019. The Nicaraguan government called the resolution "illegal, illegitimate and unfair."

OAS condemns crackdown on protests in Nicaragua 19.07.2018

The Organization of American States has adopted a resolution condemning human rights abuses committed by Nicaragua's police and armed civilians against anti-government demonstrators. The protests against President Daniel Ortega began in mid-April.

Nicaragua, Masaya: Proteste auf den Straßen

Nicaraguan government forces capture opposition stronghold 17.07.2018

Pro-government forces in Nicaragua have retaken the opposition stronghold city of Masaya following hours of violent clashes. The regime of Daniel Ortega "acts despicably," activist Bianca Jagger told DW.

