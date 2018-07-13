Nicaraguan government forces capture opposition stronghold

Heavily armed Nicuraguan police and paramilitaries recaptured the city of Masaya from anti-government rebels on Tuesday, as the government moves to suppress months-long unrest against President Daniel Ortega.

Government forces focused the hours-long assault on Masaya's flashpoint neighborhood of Monimbo, with at least three people being killed in the siege and 40 others taken into custody, a Nicaraguan human rights groups said.

"Today was the turn of Monimbo, Masaya, which now has streets that have been liberated from blockades," the government wrote on its website, adding that people can now "move freely."

Tuesday's assault on Masaya is the latest in a string of government-led offensives against protesters to quash dissent and bring down makeshift barricades. In particular, forces loyal to Ortega have targeted the Monimbo suburb in Masaya, a known opposition stronghold.

Nicaraguan Archbishop Silvio Baez sounded the alarm on Twitter. "They're attacking Monimbo! The bullets are reaching the Maria Magdalena parish church, where the priest is sheltered," Baez wrote. "May Daniel Ortega stop the massacre! People of Monimbo I beg you, save yourselves!"

Vice-President Rosario Murillo said on Tuesday authorities were just working to recover "security and peace" for residents and refered to the protesters a "hate-filled minority."

UN condemns the violence

Over the weekend, government forces repeatedly opened fire on protesters, including students. While the death toll varies depending on the source, it is believed that between 280 and 360 people have been killed since the protests against leftist President Daniel Ortega first started in April.

The unrest in Nicaragua seems set to escalate, however, with the UN's human rights office accusing the police and the government of killings, torture, and unlawful imprisonment on Tuesday.

"The great majority of violations are by government or armed elements who seem to be working in tandem with them," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told the Reuters news agency. According to Colville, most of the protesters were peaceful though some of them were armed.

The government of Nicaragua repudiated UN criticism in a written statement, saying that "these kinds of remarks" made the UN "complicit with the actions of terrorist groups have carried out, killing Nicaraguans and destroying our country, with the goal of deposing a constitutional government, democratically elected by our people."

The EU has offered to mediate, with the bloc's top diplomat Federica Mogherini telling the government in Managua it expected "an immediate end of violence, repression and arbitrary detentions."

'A bloodthirsty government'

Speaking to DW on Tuesday, Nicaraguan-born human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger said that the international community needed to take "effective measures" to stop the violence.

"This government cannot continue and we need Daniel Ortega to go," said Jagger, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Council of Europe, is a senior representative of Amnesty International USA, and the founder and head of the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation.

The 73-year old activist previously drew public attention through her acting career and her marriage to rock star Mick Jagger in the 1970s.

"The government of Daniel Ortega acts despicably," Jagger told DW in an interview conducted in both English and Spanish on Tuesday. "It's a bloodthirsty government, a despicable government that wants to kill anyone who opposes it."

"What I feel at the moment is that there is a slaughter, every day there is a slaughter against innocent people who are unarmed," Jagger added. "Why are we allowing that to happen?"

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Opposition figure and return to power After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Nicaraguan government consolidates power Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Pension reform attempt In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during modern tenure.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained State repression and clergy mediation The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Government and opposition sit down The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government fora round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

The crisis in Nicaragua explained Stalemate and instability The death toll in two months of nationwide violence has risen to 218. Two rounds of dialogue have failed, with unabated protests and repression. Ortega demands that protesters bring down their street barricades. But the opposition continues to demand that the government call for new elections and let in the UN and EU into Nicaragua. Ortega has not yet agreed to either demand. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



New terrorism law

Daniel Ortega is a former Marxist guerilla leader who first took power in 1979 and stayed in office until 1990. He ran for president in 2006 and, after winning the election, assumed power once more in 2007. His wife, Rosario Murillo Zambrana, serves as vice-president.

A government-sponsored pension reform sparked first protests in April this year, but the rallies soon escalated into an anti-government movement, with authorities responding with deadly force. The leaders are demanding early elections or the resignations of Ortega and his wife.

Last week, police arrested opposition leader Medardo Mairena and accused him of being a "terrorist" who organized and ordered an "attack" that killed police officers and a protester. This was followed by lawmakers passing a new anti-terrorism law on Monday, with critics saying its vague definition of terrorism could be used against peaceful protesters.

