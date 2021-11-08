The Republic of Nicaragua is the largest country in the Central American isthmus. It borders both the Caribbean Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, between Costa Rica and Honduras

Nicaragua gained independence from Spain in 1821 and the country became an independent republic in 1838. Since then, Nicaragua has undergone periods of political unrest, dictatorship, and economic crisis. This led to the Nicaraguan Revolution of the 1960s and 70s. Today, Nicaragua is a representative democratic republic.