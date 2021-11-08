Visit the new DW website

Nicaragua

The Republic of Nicaragua is the largest country in the Central American isthmus. It borders both the Caribbean Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, between Costa Rica and Honduras

Nicaragua gained independence from Spain in 1821 and the country became an independent republic in 1838. Since then, Nicaragua has undergone periods of political unrest, dictatorship, and economic crisis. This led to the Nicaraguan Revolution of the 1960s and 70s. Today, Nicaragua is a representative democratic republic.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: President Ortega wins 4th term in 'sham' election 08.11.2021

President Daniel Ortega has secured a clear victory in the Nicaraguan election. Most of his political opponents have been thrown in jail, and human rights groups and newspapers have also been shut down.

DW Business – Europe & America 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Sham Election
22/06/2021 «Frieden ist der Weg - Daniel 2021», steht neben einem Bild des langjährigen Präsidenten Daniel Ortega, der erneut um den Posten kandidiert. Offiziell soll in Nicaragua in November ein neues Staatsoberhaupt gewählt werden. Innerhalb weniger Wochen wurden aber fünf Präsidentschaftskandidaten von Oppositionsbündnissen festgenommen. (zu dpa ««Neue Diktatur» in Nicaragua: Ortega schaltet vor Wahl Opposition aus» vom 22.06.2021) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nicaragua cracks down on business ahead of elections 04.11.2021

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win a fourth consecutive term in Sunday's presidential elections. But there's mounting pressure from the US and the EU who are using economic sanctions to promote change.

Picture of the homepage of Facebook website in Spanish language taken in Buenos Aires on May 10, 2012. Social-networking giant Facebook will go public on the NASDAQ May 18 with its initial public offering, trading under the symbol FB, in an effort to raise $10.6 billion. AFP PHOTO/JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: Facebook accuses government of ties to shuttered accounts 02.11.2021

Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.
Polizisten durchsuchen Büros von NGOs und Medien in Nicaragua - 14.12.2018, Nicaragua, Managua: Carlos Fernando Chamorro, Journalist, spricht zu Reportern nach einem Großeinsatz der Polizei, die Büros mehrerer Menschenrechtsorganisationen und Medien durchsucht und Mitarbeiter zeitweise festgesetzt hat. Das nicaraguanische Parlament hatte im Laufe der Woche mehreren Menschenrechtsorganisationen den rechtlichen Status in dem mittelamerikanischen Land entzogen - und damit den Weg frei gemacht für willkürliche Hausdurchsuchungen. Medienunternehmen wurden durchsucht, obwohl sie legal in Nicaragua tätig seien, sagte der Journalist Chamorro. Foto: Carlos Herrera/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Nicaragua charges journalist with money laundering 25.08.2021

Carlos Chamorro faces the same accusations as his sister, President Daniel Ortega's main political opponent. The government has been clamping down on the opposition ahead of November elections.
A journalist holds up a copy of La Prensa independent newspaper with a headline that reads in Spanish; Customs authorizes release of printing paper, in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. La Prensa had announced Wednesday that the government had agreed to unblock the newspaper's printing materials held up since August 2018. It said the Vatican's top diplomat in Managua, Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, had intervened on its behalf. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)

Nicaragua: Prominent anti-Ortega newspaper raided by police 14.08.2021

The raid comes after authorities forced the newspaper to suspend its print edition. The paper has previously called Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega a "dictator" and slammed his response to antigovernment protests.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua recalls 4 ambassadors in tit-for-tat move 10.08.2021

Nicaragua's crackdown on presidential candidates has pushed it into rows with Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica. The EU, which last week issued sanctions, said "the opposition has been eliminated."
An ice cream vendor walks by a mobile health clinic displaying a picture of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (R) and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo (R) in Managua on April 14, 2020 during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. - Ortega has not appeared in public for 32 days and there is much speculation regarding the coronavirus COVID 19 disease. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo by INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: Main opposition party barred from presidential elections 07.08.2021

A court blocked the Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party from running in the presidential elections. The decision comes after the US announced visa restrictions on family members of government officials.
Nicaraguan presidential candidate for the Alianza Ciudadana por la Libertad (ACXL) party Oscar Sobalvarro (R), former head of the Nicaraguan Resistance, and his running mate Berenice Quezada, Miss Nicaragua 2017, are seen outside the Supreme Electoral Council building (CSE) in Managua on August 2, 2021, after registering their candidacy for the November 7 election. (Photo by Oswaldo RIVAS / AFP) (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua charges ex-beauty queen running for election 05.08.2021

Berenice Quezada has been disqualified from running as vice president in the upcoming vote. She is the eighth candidate to be arrested since May.
A man watches a televised national address by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, at his home in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Antonia Urrejola says that Nicaragua has entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and constant human rights violations. (AP Photo/Miguel Andres)

Opinion: Nicaragua's return to dictatorship 04.08.2021

Daniel Ortega is vying for a fourth term as Nicaragua's president. But the upcoming election is a farce, with leading opposition candidates barred from running, says DW's Gabriel Gonzalez.

Handout picture released by the Nicaraguan Presidency showing Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) listening to his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo delivering a speech, during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua, on September 2, 2020. (Photo by Cesar PEREZ / Nicaraguan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / PRESIDENCIA NICARAGUA-CESAR PEREZ - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

EU sanctions Nicaragua's vice-president Rosario Murillo 03.08.2021

The EU said Rosario Murillo, the first lady and VP, is one of 14 individuals responsible for "serious human rights violations" ahead of Nicaragua's election this year.
Oscar Sobalvarro and Berenice Quezada are pictured after being presented as the presidential formula for the opposition party Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (Citizens for Freedom CxL) ahead of the November 7 general election, in Managua, Nicaragua July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Nicaragua opposition nominates odd pair as election tag team 29.07.2021

A former guerrilla chief and Miss Nicaragua 2017 are representing the opposition in the next presidential election amid a crackdown on President Daniel Ortega's contenders.
Undated handout photo released on July 24, 2021 by the Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CXL) party of its presidential candidate Noel Vidaurre (R) in Managua. - Vidaurre was sent to home arrest on July 24, 2021, the police informed, uplifting to 28 the opponents to the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega who were arrested. (Photo by - / Ciudadanos por la Libertad / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / CIUDADANOS X LA LIBERTAD (CXL) - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS -DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Nicaragua: Another presidential contender arrested ahead of election 25.07.2021

Opposition leader Noel Vidaurre became the seventh potential candidate to be arrested by President Daniel Ortega's government ahead of Nicaragua's November 7 election.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 07, 2018 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters during the government-called Walk for Security and Peace in Managua. - The United States called June 8, 2021 on the world to treat Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega as a dictator after a third opposition candidate was detained. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

Nicaraguan President Ortega eyes dictatorship 30.06.2021

Ahead of the November elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is having dissidents arrested and journalists intimidated. The former revolutionary appears to be striving for absolute power.
Dietmar Schönherrs Nicaragua Projekt, Copyright: Sven Weniger. Nicaragua - Granada, Casa de los tres Mundos, Patio

House of the Three Worlds: An artistic outlet for Nicaraguan youth 22.06.2021

Once the meeting place of creative artists from Europe and Central America, the "Casa de los Tres Mundos" is now a cultural hothouse for Granada's youth.

Police officers escort the vehicle of Felix Maradiaga, aspiring candidate of the opposition group National Blue and White Unity (UNAB), while leaving the Nicaragua Attorney General of the Republic office after being summoned by authorities, in Managua, Nicaragua June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Herrera

Nicaragua arrests more opposition figures in crackdown 14.06.2021

Five more opponents of President Daniel Ortega have been arrested. The detainees include members of the leftist Unamos party, and a former comrade-in-arms of the president.
