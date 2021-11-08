Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of Nicaragua is the largest country in the Central American isthmus. It borders both the Caribbean Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, between Costa Rica and Honduras
Nicaragua gained independence from Spain in 1821 and the country became an independent republic in 1838. Since then, Nicaragua has undergone periods of political unrest, dictatorship, and economic crisis. This led to the Nicaraguan Revolution of the 1960s and 70s. Today, Nicaragua is a representative democratic republic.
Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.