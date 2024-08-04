  1. Skip to content
Nicaragua takes Germany to the ICJ over arms supply to Israel

Nicholas Welsh
April 8, 2024

Nicaragua has brought Germany before the International Court of Justice, accusing Berlin of 'abetting genocide' in Gaza. It its preliminary remarks, Nicaragua says Germany's arms exports to Israel are in breach of the Geneva Convention.

