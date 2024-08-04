Nicaragua takes Germany to the ICJ over arms supply to Israel

ConflictsGermanyNicaragua takes Germany to the ICJ over arms supply to IsraelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyNicholas Welsh04/08/2024April 8, 2024Nicaragua has brought Germany before the International Court of Justice, accusing Berlin of 'abetting genocide' in Gaza. It its preliminary remarks, Nicaragua says Germany's arms exports to Israel are in breach of the Geneva Convention.https://p.dw.com/p/4eYX6Advertisement