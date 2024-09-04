  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineClimate change solutions
ConflictsGermany

Germany presents defense at International Court of Justice

Nicholas Welsh
April 9, 2024

Germany has presented its defense at the top UN court in the Hague after Nicaragua accused Berlin of facilitating genocidal acts in Gaza. Germany rejects the accusations, arguing Nicaragua has a "one-sided" view of the Israel-Hamas war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eaVN
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Quixplainer Parents | Familiennachzug

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany?

Germany’s hoping to attract skilled workers from abroad by allowing their parents and parents-in-law to join them.
MigrationOctober 17, 202301:00 min
external

Prayer for peace draws Berliners of all faiths

As emotions run high over the war between Israel and Hamas, people of different faiths chose to come together in Berlin.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202302:05 min
AfD members Robert Sesselmann, Tino Chrupalla and Björn Höcke

How much do neo-Nazi views influence Germany's AfD?

The far right is becoming stronger in Germany. What links does the AfD have to neo-Nazi movements?
PoliticsOctober 9, 202311:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A street vendors in Gaza sells sweets for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Gaza families hold subdued Eid amid difficult truce talks

Cease-fire talks held in Egypt have stalled ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
ConflictsApril 9, 202402:02 min
A view of people walking among the rubble of destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in Khan Younis (file photo)

Gazans return to Khan Younis after Israeli army pulls troops

As Israel withdraws its troops from southern Gaza, some Palestinians are coming home to a largely destroyed district.
ConflictsApril 7, 202401:18 min
Israeli soldiers take up positions during a ground operation in Khan Younis

Gaza: What will Israel's troop reduction mean on the ground?

DW speaks with military analyst Marina Miron about the likely consequences of the Israeli troop reduction in south Gaza.
ConflictsApril 7, 202403:52 min
Show more