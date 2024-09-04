Germany presents defense at International Court of Justice

ConflictsGermanyGermany presents defense at International Court of JusticeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyNicholas Welsh04/09/2024April 9, 2024Germany has presented its defense at the top UN court in the Hague after Nicaragua accused Berlin of facilitating genocidal acts in Gaza. Germany rejects the accusations, arguing Nicaragua has a "one-sided" view of the Israel-Hamas war.https://p.dw.com/p/4eaVNAdvertisement