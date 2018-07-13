 OAS condemns Nicaragua′s government over wave of violence | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 18.07.2018

Americas

OAS condemns Nicaragua's government over wave of violence

The Organization of American States expressed "energetic condemnation" over the continued violence and urged for new elections in 2019. The Nicaraguan government called the resolution "illegal, illegitimate and unfair."

Friends and family bury a student who was killed during an pro-government attack on the National University of Managua (picture-alliance/AP/A. Zuniga)

The Organization of American States (OAS) adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling for early elections in Nicaragua and urging for an end to the wave of political violence that has gripped the Central American nation for three months.

The regional bloc expressed its "energetic condemnation and serious concern over all the acts of violence, repression, human rights violations and abuse, including those committed by police, para-police groups."

Of the 34 members of the OAS Permanent Council, 21 voted in favor of the resolution, while three rejected it, seven countries abstained and three were absent from the meeting in Washington, DC. Nicaragua, Venezuela and the Caribbean nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines were the three countries who voted "no" on the resolution.

The OAS document urged the government of President Daniel Ortega to "support an electoral calendar" that had been proposed by the Nicaraguan opposition alliance in the most recent peace talks. The opposition has asked to have to move the 2021 elections to March 31, 2019, a request that the government has repeatedly rejected.

Read more: Will Nicaragua be the next Venezuela?

Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Denis Moncada, denounced the resolution as "illegal, illegitimate and unfair."

"We have working institutions, a rule of law, a Constitution," Moncada said shortly before the vote took place. "That's why it is not right that this permanent council becomes a sort of court that no one has authorized nor given power to pass judgment on Nicaragua," he added.

Moncada also reminded OAS members that his government is currently under attack "from terrorist groups" seeking to "overthrow a legitimate government."

US Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the vote on Twitter, hailing that the "hemisphere is watching and raising its voice in support of the Nicaraguan people."

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government fora round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    The crisis in Nicaragua explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in two months of nationwide violence has risen to 218. Two rounds of dialogue have failed, with unabated protests and repression. Ortega demands that protesters bring down their street barricades. But the opposition continues to demand that the government call for new elections and let in the UN and EU into Nicaragua. Ortega has not yet agreed to either demand.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Unrelenting violence

Human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) accused President Ortega of having adopted a "lethal strategy of repression" against demonstrators.

AI director for the Americas, Erika Guevara-Rosas, said that police and pro-government armed groups were responsible for the vast majority of the death toll, which the NGO puts at nearly 300 people.

Read more: Notorious Nicaragua jail holds new generation of political prisoners

"President Ortega has shown time and again that he will stop at nothing to crush all those who dare to oppose his government and anyone unfortunate enough to get in the way," Guevara-Rosas said.

The government has aggressively targeted opposition strongholds in the recent weeks. In particular, security forces have repeatedly attacked the city of Masaya and its Monimbo district.

On Tuesday, government forces appeared to have retaken control of Masaya after an hours-long siege, pushing hundreds of opposition protesters into hiding. Paramilitaries waving assault rifles drove through the center of the city and planted a flag of Ortega's ruling Sandinista over a main square in Monimbo district.

Read more: Nicaragua: Urging peace, Catholic Church takes pro-opposition stance

Masaya, Nicaragua's third-largest city, was once a bastion of opposition to the US-backed dynasty of Anastasio Somoza, who was toppled by Ortega's leftwing Sandinista guerrillas in 1979.

The government's attacks on Masaya were carried out in the midst of strong international condemnation from the US, the EU, human rights organizations and the UN Commission for Human Rights.

jcg/rc (AFP, dpa, EFE)

Watch video 03:38
Now live
03:38 mins.

Bianca Jagger speaks out on conditions in Nicaragua

Audios and videos on the topic

Bianca Jagger speaks out on conditions in Nicaragua  

