 Netherlands apologizes for WWII persecution of Jews for first time | News | DW | 26.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Netherlands apologizes for WWII persecution of Jews for first time

The premier has become the first official to issue an apology on behalf of the government for failing to protect Jews during World War II. He said too many Dutch civil servants "carried out the orders of the occupiers."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pays tribute to the victims of the Holocaust at the National Holocaust Memorial in Amsterdam

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday apologized for the first time on behalf of the government for the war-time persecution of Jews, saying little was done to protect them from the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

"Since the last survivors are still among us, I apologize today in the name of the government for what the authorities did at that time," said Rutte. "Our government did not act as the guardian of justice and security."

Of the 140,000 Jews living in the Netherlands at the time, only 38,000 survived World War II. However, authorities never recognized their role in facilitating their deaths.

Read more: Opinion: Do Jews have a future in Europe?

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "On the whole, it was too little too late."

'We fully recognize what happened'

Former Prime Minister Wim Kok apologized in 2000 for the "icy welcome" concentration camp survivors received upon returning to the Netherlands but stopped short of recognizing the government's failure to protect them during the war.

"Too many civil servants carried out the orders of the occupiers," said Rutte after having taken part in a silent march commemorating the victims of World War II on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

"The bitter consequences of the drawing up of registers (of Jews) and of the expulsions have not been adequately recognized," he said. "Seventy-five years after Auschwitz, anti-Semitism is still among us. That's exactly why we fully recognize what happened and say it out loud."

Read more: The German company that enabled the Holocaust

Never forget

Rutte's comments come days after the World Holocaust Forum in Israel, in which several world leaders gathered to commemorate the victims of the Shoah.

Nazi Germany systematically detained, deported and killed more than six million Jews. It also massacred millions of others, including Poles, Slavs, Romani and members of other ethnic and social groups.

At the Forum, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany's "historical responsibility will not expire," particularly as the world sees a resurgence of anti-Semitism.

Read more: Germans want to uphold culture of Holocaust remembrance

Watch video 11:40

German president expresses sorrow for Holocaust

ls/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Anti-Semitism: Israelis want action, not words

Dozens of world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. But amid rising anti-Semitism in Europe and the US, Israelis were hoping the event wouldn't just be symbolic. (23.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German president expresses sorrow for Holocaust  

Related content

Kozentrationslager Auschwitz-Birkenau

Inside Europe: A journey to Auschwitz 24.01.2020

January 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Red Army's liberation of the notorious Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in southern Poland. The date is now commemorated annually as Holocaust Memorial Day. Some 1.1 million people — mostly Jews — were killed at Auschwitz by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime during World War II. Our correspondent Julian Berner visited Auschwitz and files this report.

Tag der Kippa in Bonn

World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem: 'Hatred, anti-Semitism and racism will never win' 21.01.2020

Anti-Semitism still plagues Europe and the rest of the world, 75 years after the end of the Holocaust. This week, leaders from 40 different countries will meet in Jerusalem to discuss the problem.

Russland Moskau PK Wladimir Putin

Putin fires fresh salvo on Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, this time singling out Poland 24.12.2019

Not for the first time this month, Russia's Vladimir Putin has criticized a recent European resolution assigning some blame to the Soviet Union in the outbreak of World War II. This time, he focused on eastern Europe.

Advertisement