Neo-Nazi attack survivors create tool to track racist extremists

On August 3, 2019, a right-wing extremist shot dead 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. He had just posted a "manifesto" on the online forum 8chan in which he declared his hatred of immigrants and Hispanic people.

On the same day, a young man in eastern Germany signed up to the online platform Twitch, a streaming service mainly used by gamers to watch each other play video games. Two months later, this young man, 27-year-old Stephan B.*would use this service to live-stream footage from his helmet camera showing his attempt to murder 52 Jewish people in a synagogue in the city of Halle.

Like the El Paso shooter, the young German also posted a "manifesto" on an online forum moments before the shooting began. The synagogue attack failed, thwarted largely because the door to the courtyard outside the synagogue was locked — a necessary precaution for many Jewish communities in Germany, and indeed around the world. In frustration, Stephan B. killed two non-Jewish Germans.

International network for racism and misogyny

The two white supremacists didn't know each other personally, and there is no evidence that they ever communicated directly. But they shared an ideology and frequented the same online forums and often unmoderated "imageboards," where a globe-spanning network of young men air virulent racism and misogyny and feed each other's anger and resentment about society.

The two men had also both publicly expressed their admiration for the mass-murderer of Christchurch, who had killed 51 people in a mosque a few months earlier, in March 2019. The sheer frequency of these otherwise "unconnected" attacks mean they are often lost in the news: In the two months between the El Paso shooting and the Halle attack alone, there were two more attacks by young men in Dayton, Ohio, and Baerum, Norway, which together left 10 more people dead.

And in Germany, Halle was not even the worst recent racist atrocity: this February another man attacked a cafe and a hookah bar in Hanau, western Germany, killing 10 people of immigrant background.

Christchurch and Halle connections

But recognizing the connections between these attacks is being left to civil society, according to Talya Feldman, an art student from Colorado who was among the people in the Halle synagogue during the attack.

That's why Feldman, with other survivors and activists and the support of anti-racism organization NSU Watch, has developed a new online project that allows users to trace on a "timemap" how one attack is being prepared while another is being carried out elsewhere in the world.

Beneath a banner that reads Global White Supremacist Terror, researchers can use the tool to correlate these uniquely 21st-century acts of terrorism— all carried out by isolated young men linked by a common ideology and an internet community.

Like with other online cultures, the key is self-promotion and reaching an audience: They have common memes and symbols, and would-be perpetrators post selfies with their guns and manifestos moments before the attack. They also publish their plans, along with game-like "goals" to set themselves, expecting to be rated by others for their success or failure in murdering people.

"These attacks are coming from these communities that are built on this concept of the copycat, this meme culture — you take a picture and copy and copy it over again," Feldman told DW. "That's what we're seeing happening."

This became clear on the first day of the Halle trial when the attacker told the judge under questioning that the Twitch live stream was vital — in fact, it was "the whole point." He wanted to encourage others just as he had been encouraged by the Christchurch mosque. He added that he had chosen Twitch because he had learned from the Christchurch attacker that Facebook would take the stream down too quickly.

Unfamiliar with Telegram, Twitch, Meguca

But law enforcement has been slow to police these new online communities. In her closing statement to the court in early December, Feldman, as a co-plaintiff, delivered a scathing assessment of the German state institutions — judiciary and law enforcement alike. As far as she was concerned, the German courts, the federal police, and the state prosecutors were at best ignorant of and at worst uninterested in exploring the global background of the crime.

"They saw no connection to Christchurch. It was clear they didn't do a lot of investigating into what online radicalization is — what Twitch is," says Feldman now. As co-plaintiff, she had access to all the investigative material and watched police officers give testimony. "There was evidence that the federal police didn't even look at the imageboard where he posted a link to the live stream initially or any of the imageboards or right-wing networks that posted it after the attack via messaging apps like Telegram."

Soon after the shooting, German public TV channel ZDF revealed it took the German police more than a week to ask operators of the imageboard Meguca, where Stephan B. had posted a link to the live stream and where the attack was celebrated, for IP addresses of users watching the attack — by which time they had been deleted by the system.

When questioned in court, many of the police officers said it simply wasn't their job to investigate the background of the crime. After all, from a narrow legal point of view, this seemed reasonable. The case was clear: There was a confession and a video recording the act — why dig any deeper? "So often I heard them say: It's not my job to understand the context," said Feldman. "Which leads me to ask, well then whose job is it?"

That's an important question, given that both the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the German domestic intelligence agency, the Verfassungsschutz, agree that far-right extremism currently represents the biggest domestic terrorist threat in their respective countries. According to a Reuters report, a DHS memo from August this year even identified white supremacists and other lone offenders with "personalized ideologies" as posing the greatest threat of deadly violence in the US.

Stephan B.'s trial, which has lasted 25 court days, is due to reach a verdict on Monday.

*Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.