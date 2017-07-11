How the German media failed the victims of far-right NSU terror

The police remained in the dark for 11 long years. Why did Enver Simsek have to die on September 11, 2000? Or Abdurrahim Özüdogru, on June 13, 2001? Or Süleyman Tasköprü on June 27, 2001? They were all shot with the same weapon. Six more men with Turkish or Greek roots were murdered in exactly the same way in a series of killings that went on until 2006.

Yet initially, hardly anybody suspected a racist motive. The media, too, were blind to the possibility of far-right involvement. Right up to November 4, 2011, when the terrorist group "National Socialist Underground" (NSU) broke cover and released a macabre video bragging about its serial murders. The security authorities and the press were appalled — also by their own failure. How could this happen? How could investigations have focused almost exclusively on the victims' families and friends and the possible machinations of organized crime?

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree 10 victims, 10 tragedies Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Enver Simsek On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Abdurrahim Ozudogru Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Suleyman Taskopru Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Habil Kilic On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Mehmet Turgut Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Ismail Yasar Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Theodoros Boulgarides Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Mehmet Kubasik On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Halit Yozgat In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree Michele Kiesewetter Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim. Author: Iveta Ondruskova



The inglorious role played by the police and domestic intelligence services was the subject of several parliamentary investigative committees. A study in 2015 by the Otto Brenner Foundation, a democracy-watchdog, cast the spotlight on the media and their reporting on the NSU murders. The diagnosis was catastrophic: "The media as a whole uncritically accepted police suspicions, with very few exceptions," Elke Grittmann, professor for media studies in Magdeburg and co-author of the study, told DW 20 years after the first NSU murder.

Ugly language: "Kebab Murders"

According to the study, most journalists and media outlets uncritically accepted and disseminated police speculation "which always tended towards organized crime and the criminalization of the victims." One unsavory aspect was the expression "Dönermorde" used in the German media in reference to the crimes, which translates roughly as "Kebab Murders," as some victims worked in popular Turkish fast-food restaurants.

This was an attempt by both the tabloid press and so-called "quality media" to condense the apparently incomprehensible events into a term. In fact, only two of the NSU's victims actually worked in a restaurant that sold kebabs. As the study says, this generalization "took away the victims' individualities."

Today's reporting is no longer so uniformly so insensitive when it comes to suspected or obvious racism. "The media have become more critical in their approach and ask more critical questions about police investigations," says media expert Elke Grittmann.

One example of a change in reporting is the coverage of the trial of the man accused of going on a murderous rampage in October 2019 in the eastern German city of Halle. Before randomly killing two bystanders, the suspect is alleged to have tried to carry out a massacre at the local synagogue. Elke Grittmann says journalists now look into "how the police treated the victims." This approach was never taken during the initial investigation into the NSU murders, says Grittmann.

Tanjev Schultz teaches journalism at Mainz University, he reported on the NSU trial for German national paper Süddeutsche Zeitung and published a book on the NSU in 2018. Journalists now tend to "listen more closely to the victims and their relatives, are ready to question official statements and shine a brighter light on the workings of far-right extremists, than they did in the aftermath of the NSU murders," he told DW.

Elke Grittmann agrees. In reporting on the events in Halle "those affected — the victims' families and friends — are being made visible and given an active, speaking role and are treated with greater empathy" than was the case with the victims of the NSU attacks, she says.

From "kebab murders" to "shisha murders"

But there have been relapses too, says Tanjev Schultz. He points to reporting on a racially motivated attack in Hanau in February 2020. A gunman with a far-right extremist and xenophobic mindset killed nine people, most of them with a migrant background, in several locations including a hookah bar ("Shisha bar" in German) before going home to kill his mother and then himself.

The whole event was referred to in German media as "shisha murders," Schultz pointed out, although the hookah bar had been only one of the locations.

Elke Grittmann urges more sensitivity in reporting. She says labels like "shisha murders" and "kebab murders" or references "parallel societies" in describing immigrant communities in Germany. This "dehumanizes" the victims and suggests that perpetrators and victims of crimes belong to the same group in society, which is not the case, she says.