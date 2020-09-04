 Nebra sky disk could be 1,000 years younger than previously believed | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Nebra sky disk could be 1,000 years younger than previously believed

It was seen as the oldest-known depiction of the cosmos. But now German researchers assert that the Nebra sky disk was rather created a millennium later.

  • The Nebra sky disc (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A 'forged' sky

    The Nebra sky disc was seen as a sensational archaeological find, believed to feature the world's oldest known depiction of a cosmic phenomenon. It was found by treasure-hunters with a metal detector in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999. First estimated to be 3,600 years old, German researchers are now questioning that dating.

  • The Venus of Hohle Fels (Urgeschichtliches Museum Blaubeuren/J. Wiedmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The most ancient depiction of a human being

    The Venus of Hohle Fels was discovered in 2008 in a cave in southwestern Germany. The nearly six-centimeter ivory figurine is believed to have been worn as an amulet. It is dated to between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago, making it the oldest known depiction of a human being in prehistoric art.

  • Ancient golden hat (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/C. Plamp)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A mighty hat

    Three of the world's four known Golden Hats from the Bronze Age (1000 BC) were shown at a 2019 exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau museum. They served as a symbol for deities and priests in a sun cult that was practiced in Central Europe during that period. Made of thin gold leaf, the hats are presumed to have covered a similarly-shaped headdress made of organic material.

  • Ancient lamps (Römisch-Germanisches Museum der Stadt Köln; Foto: Axel Thünker, DGPh)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The treasures of Cologne's wharf area

    Archaeologists uncovered thousands of finds — including these oil lamps from the first century A.D. — in the mud on the site of the former Roman port in Cologne. At the time, the newly established Roman settlement was an important trade center, where one could easily find goods from North Africa, Pompeii or Aquitaine. A 1,900-year-old Roman boat was also discovered in Cologne in 2007.

  • Golden jewelry (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Stuttgart/Y. Mühleis)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The secrets of a Celtic princess

    At the end of 2010, a complete early Celtic tomb of a noblewoman was retrieved from the earth near the southern German town of Herbertingen. It contained bronze and gold jewelry that were imported from afar. The find provided further evidence that trade with the rest of Europe was already strong by the sixth century BC.

  • Carved deathbed from Haltern (LWL-Archäologie für Westfalen/S. Brentführer)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Roman luxury in the grave

    A particular Roman tomb was discovered in the town of Haltern, in North Rhine-Westphalia. It contained, along with the remains of a man, an intricate bone-carved kline, which is a bed for the dead. The kline was transported from Italy to Germany to guarantee Roman luxury even after death. The 1,900-year-old deathbed was reconstructed from thousands of fragments.

  • A stone that served as a hand axe 600,000 years ago (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The 'Swiss knife' of the Stone Age

    The hand axe, the longest-used tool in human history, was already in circulation around two million years ago in Africa. The hand axes found in Eurasia were much younger however, dated back to 600,000 years ago. The all-round tool was likely to have different functions such as chopping, cutting, scraping, hitting and even throwing. This piece of flint stone is at most 35,000 years old.

  • Fritz Wrampe rider sculpture (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/A. Kleuker)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Rider on the firestorm

    This bronze rider was among the 11 sculptures unearthed in Berlin's historical center in 2010, a discovery known as the Berlin Sculpture Find. The 1933-34 sculpture by Fritz Wrampe, listed as "degenerate art" by the Nazis, was believed irretrievably lost. The works removed from museums were however stored by the Nazis in a depot. The rider was deformed by the heat of WWII bombings on Berlin.

  • Bronze Age spears (Landesamt für Kultur und Denkmalpflege Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Europe's oldest battlefield

    At the end of the 1990s, thousands of human bones and weapons were unearthed along the Tollense River in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. It turned out to be the oldest archaeologically verifiable battlefield in Europe discovered to date. Though it remains unclear where they were all from, the warriors traveled great distances to join the battle. Several of the 3,300-year-old artifacts are shown in Berlin.

  • Distillation still from the Renaissance (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An magician's laboratory

    At the end of 2012, pots, cups, retorts and distillation stills — an entire laboratory — were found in Wittenberg, the city of Renaissance alchemist Dr. Faustus. The artifacts were however broken into 10,000 pieces. Pieced back together, they revealed the oldest known laboratory in Europe, dating back to 1520-1540.

  • Ancient decoration on clay plaster (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Hemmenhofen/M. Erne)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An ancient protective decoration

    An incredible find was discovered near Lake Constance in southern Germany: a Neolithic decoration on clay plaster. It shows that humans were already heavily decorating their houses by 4000 BC. The segment that was displayed in Berlin is believed to be a complex depiction of ancestors or deities that were to protect the house.

  • Pilgrim badge (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Christ in the grave

    Pilgrim badges were worn in the Middle Ages by Roman Catholics as souvenirs of their pilgrimage, and some of them took their badge with them to the grave. This lead alloy pilgrim badge from the 13th-14th century was found in Harburg (today part of Hamburg). It shows Christ riding on a donkey.

  • Hacksilver from the Cortnitz hoard (Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen/U. Wohmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    900 grams of hacksilver

    In 2005, a hiker in Upper Lusatia happened to find an important trove of silver, known as the Cortnitz hoard. Most of the coins and silver jewelry pieces from the 11th century were hacked. The fragments came from Bohemia and Moravia, but also from Bulgaria, Scandinavia and even Baghdad. Hacked fragments of silver served as currency before official coinage was established.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (eg)


  • The Nebra sky disc (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A 'forged' sky

    The Nebra sky disc was seen as a sensational archaeological find, believed to feature the world's oldest known depiction of a cosmic phenomenon. It was found by treasure-hunters with a metal detector in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999. First estimated to be 3,600 years old, German researchers are now questioning that dating.

  • The Venus of Hohle Fels (Urgeschichtliches Museum Blaubeuren/J. Wiedmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The most ancient depiction of a human being

    The Venus of Hohle Fels was discovered in 2008 in a cave in southwestern Germany. The nearly six-centimeter ivory figurine is believed to have been worn as an amulet. It is dated to between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago, making it the oldest known depiction of a human being in prehistoric art.

  • Ancient golden hat (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/C. Plamp)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A mighty hat

    Three of the world's four known Golden Hats from the Bronze Age (1000 BC) were shown at a 2019 exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau museum. They served as a symbol for deities and priests in a sun cult that was practiced in Central Europe during that period. Made of thin gold leaf, the hats are presumed to have covered a similarly-shaped headdress made of organic material.

  • Ancient lamps (Römisch-Germanisches Museum der Stadt Köln; Foto: Axel Thünker, DGPh)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The treasures of Cologne's wharf area

    Archaeologists uncovered thousands of finds — including these oil lamps from the first century A.D. — in the mud on the site of the former Roman port in Cologne. At the time, the newly established Roman settlement was an important trade center, where one could easily find goods from North Africa, Pompeii or Aquitaine. A 1,900-year-old Roman boat was also discovered in Cologne in 2007.

  • Golden jewelry (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Stuttgart/Y. Mühleis)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The secrets of a Celtic princess

    At the end of 2010, a complete early Celtic tomb of a noblewoman was retrieved from the earth near the southern German town of Herbertingen. It contained bronze and gold jewelry that were imported from afar. The find provided further evidence that trade with the rest of Europe was already strong by the sixth century BC.

  • Carved deathbed from Haltern (LWL-Archäologie für Westfalen/S. Brentführer)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Roman luxury in the grave

    A particular Roman tomb was discovered in the town of Haltern, in North Rhine-Westphalia. It contained, along with the remains of a man, an intricate bone-carved kline, which is a bed for the dead. The kline was transported from Italy to Germany to guarantee Roman luxury even after death. The 1,900-year-old deathbed was reconstructed from thousands of fragments.

  • A stone that served as a hand axe 600,000 years ago (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The 'Swiss knife' of the Stone Age

    The hand axe, the longest-used tool in human history, was already in circulation around two million years ago in Africa. The hand axes found in Eurasia were much younger however, dated back to 600,000 years ago. The all-round tool was likely to have different functions such as chopping, cutting, scraping, hitting and even throwing. This piece of flint stone is at most 35,000 years old.

  • Fritz Wrampe rider sculpture (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/A. Kleuker)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Rider on the firestorm

    This bronze rider was among the 11 sculptures unearthed in Berlin's historical center in 2010, a discovery known as the Berlin Sculpture Find. The 1933-34 sculpture by Fritz Wrampe, listed as "degenerate art" by the Nazis, was believed irretrievably lost. The works removed from museums were however stored by the Nazis in a depot. The rider was deformed by the heat of WWII bombings on Berlin.

  • Bronze Age spears (Landesamt für Kultur und Denkmalpflege Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Europe's oldest battlefield

    At the end of the 1990s, thousands of human bones and weapons were unearthed along the Tollense River in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. It turned out to be the oldest archaeologically verifiable battlefield in Europe discovered to date. Though it remains unclear where they were all from, the warriors traveled great distances to join the battle. Several of the 3,300-year-old artifacts are shown in Berlin.

  • Distillation still from the Renaissance (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An magician's laboratory

    At the end of 2012, pots, cups, retorts and distillation stills — an entire laboratory — were found in Wittenberg, the city of Renaissance alchemist Dr. Faustus. The artifacts were however broken into 10,000 pieces. Pieced back together, they revealed the oldest known laboratory in Europe, dating back to 1520-1540.

  • Ancient decoration on clay plaster (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Hemmenhofen/M. Erne)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An ancient protective decoration

    An incredible find was discovered near Lake Constance in southern Germany: a Neolithic decoration on clay plaster. It shows that humans were already heavily decorating their houses by 4000 BC. The segment that was displayed in Berlin is believed to be a complex depiction of ancestors or deities that were to protect the house.

  • Pilgrim badge (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Christ in the grave

    Pilgrim badges were worn in the Middle Ages by Roman Catholics as souvenirs of their pilgrimage, and some of them took their badge with them to the grave. This lead alloy pilgrim badge from the 13th-14th century was found in Harburg (today part of Hamburg). It shows Christ riding on a donkey.

  • Hacksilver from the Cortnitz hoard (Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen/U. Wohmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    900 grams of hacksilver

    In 2005, a hiker in Upper Lusatia happened to find an important trove of silver, known as the Cortnitz hoard. Most of the coins and silver jewelry pieces from the 11th century were hacked. The fragments came from Bohemia and Moravia, but also from Bulgaria, Scandinavia and even Baghdad. Hacked fragments of silver served as currency before official coinage was established.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (eg)


The Nebra sky disk was long thought to be the oldest known concrete depiction of the cosmos, but if the findings of archaeologists Rupert Gebhard and Rüdiger Krause turn out to be true, then that will no longer be the case. 

The disc, found by treasure hunters in 1999 on a hill known as the Mittelberg near Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt, was included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2013. The article published by Gebhard and Kraus in the Archaelogical Information journal could change that listing.

Their meta-analysis, or assessment of the results of existing previous research on the disk, combined with a study of the history of the motif, led the researchers to come to the following conclusion: It is unlikely that the sky disc, as previously assumed, dates back to the early Bronze Age. They assert that it was rather produced in the Iron Age. Based on their findings, it would only be around 2,600 years old and therefore a millennium younger than previously assumed.

Unlikely combination of artifacts

The archaeologists also claim that the other artifacts allegedly found with the Nebra disk, including two bronze swords, do not belong together. They therefore doubt the specified location of the archaeological find. 

Archaeologist Rüdiger Krause (Uwe Dettmar)

Rüdiger Krause: Previous metal analyses couldn't determine without doubt that the sky disk was found at the Mittelberg site

"The disc must be assessed as an individual find," Rüdiger Krause, who is also professor of European prehistory and early history at the University of Frankfurt, told DW. "It just does not have the background to have been found in a depot with the other accompanying items that ultimately served to date it. This can no longer be asserted based on strict scientific criteria." As an expert in studies on metal analyses, Krause was primarily responsible for this part of the assessment.

Both Krause and Gebhard, director of the Munich State Archaeological Collection and professor of prehistory at the University of Munich, did microscopic observations of the various finds of the artifacts several years ago. The items were deemed through previous observations to have been made of the same type of copper, but Krause and Gebhard have their doubts, especially because of the lead isotopes in the sky disc which do not match the ones in other pieces.

Dubious find: Where does the disc come from?

Another factor triggered the researchers' doubts: They consider the hole in the site where the disc was allegedly found next to the other objects to have been "too small," Krause said. 

The find is known for its questionable context: The two treasure hunters who found the artifacts in 1999 were operating illegally. Their loot circulated on the black market for a few years before it was seized in 2002 during an illegal sale in Basel, Switzerland.

The original finders were traced, and they led authorities to their discovery site. The items are now part of the collection of the State Museum of Prehistory in Halle, in Saxony-Anhalt.

Stamp depicting the Nebra sky disk and two swords (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Endig)

The Nebra sky disk is an important cultural asset in Germany

A reevaluation of cultural history

Based on Gebhard's comparison of the history of imagery on items from the Iron Age, the disk would have been made between 800 and 50 BC. There were for instance similar depictions on the sword of the Celts of Allach from the 5th century BC. 

Archaeologist Rupert Gebhard (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

Rupert Gebhard classifies the depiction as one from the Iron Age

His colleague Krause also added that, as previous interpretations have suggested, it should not be viewed as a concrete astronomical depiction of the sky: "In our opinion, it is only a symbolic representation of individual stars."

According to the website of the German UNESCO Commission, the image on the disk contains "a complicated message — the exact comparison of the lunar and solar years of different lengths." It is still described there as an "astronomical instrument" that served to precisely determine cosmological events over the years.

However, the presentation of the item also indicates that written evidence of this technological skill only appeared 1,000 years later — which also corresponds to the period identified by Gebhard and Krause.

New finds, from Stonehenge to Jerusalem

Archaeologists regularly make new discoveries related to cultural assets and sites that are thousands of years old.

In July 2020, David Nash and his team from the University of Brighton revealed that the UK's West Woods, 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) away from the site, was the most likely origin of the major part of the stones used to create Stonehenge.

Finds from excavations on Mount Zion in Jerusalem have also determined that the city in Old Testament times was smaller than previously believed. 

If the Nebra Sky Disk loses its classification as the oldest concrete celestial representation, that title could go to a star clock in a grave's wall painting found in Thebes, Egypt, dating back to the year 1463 BC.

  • Aerial view of Stonehenge (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Historic England Archive/James O. Davies )

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The mystery of Stonehenge

    This place radiates a magical energy to many. It is still unclear why people erected the structure some 4,500 years ago: Was it a temple, a coronation site or an observatory for the sun? Stonehenge continues to cast its spell, with tens of thousands of visitors making the pilgrimage to the site every year, especially for the winter solstice.

  • Stone monument known as the Ring of Brodgar (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Mahaux-AGF)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The Ring of Brodgar, Scotland

    About 500 years before Stonehenge was even erected, people built the Ring of Brodgar on the Orkney Islands, around 3200 B.C. The site features a huge stone circle that is 104 meters in diameter. Today, 27 of the original 60 boulders are still standing. Did these ancient builders later export their knowledge to Stonehenge? And was this ring also used as an astrological facility? No one knows.

  • Standing Stones of Stenness (picture-alliance/Robert B. Fishman ecomedia)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Standing Stones of Stenness, Scotland

    These megaliths were also placed on one of the Orkney Islands around 3100 B.C. Archaeologist Nick Card believes that this was "an important site" some 5,000 years ago. He and his team have been excavating sites on the islands for years, and have now reconstructed 20 houses that once stood there. Card believes that people did not live here permanently, but came to hold festivities together.

  • Series of stones known as the Carnac megalithic site (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Destoc)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The Carnac stones, France

    The Carnac stones are 7,000 years old and continue to fascinate people today. About 3,000 standing stones ranging from 0.5 to four meters in height have survived for centuries. It is said that even Caesar's legionaries were amazed by the structure that stretches out for four kilometers. Did they serve as a place of assembly? Or was this a place of pilgrimage? That remains a secret.

  • Megalithic monument of Ales Stenar (picture-alliance/dap/M. Fludra)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Ales Stenar, Sweden

    This complex near Kaseberga is often called "Sweden's Stonehenge." However, this constellation of stones is not actually a circle: 59 stone blocks are aligned here in the shape of a ship hull that is 67 meters long and 19 meters wide. Archaeologists assume that Ales Stenar served as an ancient burial place some 1,400 years ago. The site attracts about 700,000 visitors every year.

  • Three upright boulders, megalithic site of Bohuslän (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Rentsch)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Bohuslän, Sweden

    Near the Swedish village of Bohuslän, there are another 100 or so stone circles and graves that were first laid out during the Iron Age. From this burial ground, you get a broad view over the nearby North Sea. Researchers believe that the site was still in use as recently as the Middle Ages, as a meeting place.

  • Megalithic site of Katun Valley: Stones erected in a mountainous landscape (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Strigl)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Katun Valley, Russia

    These stone relics of an earlier culture were uncovered in the remote Katun Valley of Russia's Altai Mountains. Some of the rocks feature prehistoric engravings. Scientists suspect that this was a sacred place of worship, which — similarly to Stonehenge — was probably also used for astronomical purposes.

  • Boitin stone circle (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Roetting)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Boitin stone circle, Germany

    There are four stone circles in the middle of the forest near the German village of Boitin. According to a legend, a wedding took place here once upon a time. The party went a little out of hand, with the wedding guests treating their food without respect, throwing bread and sausages around in their merriment. The gods then turned them into rocks.

  • Megalith Route Altmark (picture-alliance/dpa/K-D. Gabbert)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Megalith Route Altmark, Germany

    These six preserved megalithic tombs near Lüdelsen in Saxony-Anhalt date back to the Neolithic period. Together with about 50 other preserved megalithic tombs in the region, there are plans to build a 40 kilometer-long "Megalith Route Altmark" to attract tourists.

  • Moai statues on Easter Island (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Protze-McPhoto)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Easter Island, Chile

    Residents of Chile's Easter Island, which is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, call these statues Moai — which translates as "stone figure." Researchers date the 900 monuments back to between the years 1250 and 1500, and many assume that they represented chiefs or ancestors, who were believed to act as a link between this world and the next.

    Author: Suzanne Cords


Adapted by: Elizabeth Grenier

DW recommends

13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

The artifacts reveal how Germany was at the center of major developments on the European continent.  

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene Die Blechtrommel von Volker Schlöndorff (Imago/AGD)

Germany's first Oscar-winning feature film: 'The Tin Drum' returns

Forty years ago, Volker Schlöndorff's "The Tin Drum" won the Academy Award for best foreign film. A digitally restored version is now released in theaters.  

Arts.21

Southafrican author and publisher Zukiswa Wanner, Goethe Medal awardee 2020 (Brian Otieno)

Goethe Medal 2020: Zukiswa Wanner

South African writer and publisher Zukiswa Wanner is a savvy networker. During the lockdown in Nairobi, she started a pan-African literary festival. She's a citizen of the world and a role model for an entire generation.  

Music

A crowd gathered around the organ for the John Cage project (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Förster)

The John Cage work performed over 639 years

With the longest organ performance ever planned, a small German church became a mecca for John Cage fans. The last change of chords happened seven years ago; a new one is about to take place.  

Arts

Portrait of three artists, Ramin Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian and Rokni Haerizadeh (Miquel Coll)

Iranian artist collective on show for first time in Germany

Political and social conflicts are the focus of the trio Ramin Haer­izadeh, Rokni Haer­izadeh and Hesam Rahmanian, whose exhibition opens in Frankfurt.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  